FRIENDS OF AF KNOTTS PUBLIC LIBRARY
ANNUAL MEETING AND PROGRAM
January 9, 2017

Friends of the A. F. Knotts Public Library in Yankeetown are featuring for their Annual Meeting program, Dr. Dikki-Jo Mullen with her presentation of “FUTURE TRENDS FOR 2017.”  We invite you to join us and explore your spiritual personality with Dikki-Jo. Rev. Dr. Mullen will guide us through the Chinese New Year of the ‘Fire Rooster,’ delve into Numerology - the study of personal numbers, and share the science and mystery of the most well-known - the Horoscope.

CEDAR KEY NEWS AUDUBON
NEWSLETTER
January 8, 2017
 
The Cedar Keys Audubon Newsletter is now available. 
For your convenience, simply click on the link below for all the latest information. 
 
If you are not a member, please, consider becoming one or just enjoy our newsletter and events.
 
 
******

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL FFA
CONDUCTS MEETING
January 8, 2017
by Crosby Hunt

The attendees of December 3, 2016, City Commission Meeting were treated to a performance by the Cedar Key Future Farmers of America as they tuned up for their participation in the sub districts later in the week.  The FFA, founded at VPI in 1925 by a group of agriculture teachers, is dedicated to cultivating leadership qualities as well as career success and personal growth in Middle and High School students interested in agriculture, which they regard as a science, a business, and an art. 

Under the guidance of Rachel Wetherington, the CK FFA’ers went crisply through the opening ceremony, which Wetherington says is a vital aspect of participation.  Officers introduce themselves while noting the significance of the object they are standing next to.  President Burlynne Mejeris is placed next to the rising sun, a symbol of a new era for agriculture.  Vice President (and Creed speaker) Rylee Smith stands near the plow, symbol of labor and the fruits it will bring.  Secretary Anna Lavoie-Ingram is next to the ear of corn- an instrument of communication while Treasurer Levi Brinkman stands in close proximity to a statue of George Washington, who stands for truth.  In front of a door stands Lexi Epperson- FFA Sentinel, while Advisor Mikey Beckham, as befitting this role, is near the wise owl.

Following the introductions, Creed Speaker Rylee Smith performs the FFA Creed, a recitation structured by five “I Believes”- the National FFA’s statement of purpose and its reason to exist.   Smith was letter perfect in her performance, speaking with conviction and clarity such points as “ I believe in the future of agriculture . . . I believe in leadership from ourselves and respect from others,” finishing with the all-important paragraph which begins “I believe that American agriculture can and will hold true to the best tradition of our national life.”   

 At the sub-districts later in the week, Ms Smith placed second for her performance of The Creed while the group  took third place in OCC, Extemperaneous Public Speaking and Prepared Public Speaking, thus fulfilling the FFA motto-“Learn to Do / Doing to Learn.”   Congratulations are in order for the Cedar Key FFA, not only for their success  but also their willingness to participate in a truly educational endeavor.

******

JAN 8 MW GREAT AY 2

 

*****

JAN 9 EMPTY BOWLS

******

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY
CALENDAR 2017
Updated 1/8/17

Editor's Note:  The following calendar is an initial attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events   Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.  Indeed, it is a work in progress.

1/9, 10 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Anda Chance-Beyond the Coloring Book With Colored Pencils, CKAC, 9 am 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops
 
1/9  Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room
 
1/9 Cedar Key Water Sewer Board Meeting, CKWSB Officc on Third Street, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2744-ckwsd-water-board-meeting-9-january-2017
 
1/11  Cedar Key Garden Club Annual Meeting, 10:30 am,  Episcopal Church Hall
 
1/12  Cedar Key School Homecoming Parade, line up at school, 4 pm,  http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2742-homecoming-parade-207
 
1/14  Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Gyotaku T-Shirt Workshop with Sandi Jackson, CKAC, 10 am 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops
 
1/14  Cedar Key Historical Society Presents Blood, Guts, and Germs, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida
 
1/16  Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop,  Paint Party Coffee Filter Watercolor Painting with Sandy Allen, CKAC, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

JAN 8 CKHS JANUAARY COFFEE

****

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT TO PRESENT PUBLIC WORKSHOP OF DRAFT SWIM PLANS    
January 6, 2017
 
The Suwannee River Water Management District is holding two public workshops to review draft Surface Water Improvement and Management (SWIM) Plans for the Suwannee River and Coastal River Basins.  You are invited to participate in one or both of the public workshops, which will be held at two different locations in the District as follows:
 
Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room
January 24th, 1:00 pm
Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628
 
District Headquarters
January 27th, 2017, 1:00 pm
Suwannee Room, Suwannee River Water Management District, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060
 
Both workshops will be identical, so please attend the meeting that is located most convenient to you.
The District is working to finalize the draft SWIM plans for both the Suwannee River Basin and Coastal Rivers Basin. Once complete, the District will make draft plans available for review and comment.

NEED HELP
WITH YOUR MEDICARE COSTS?
January 7, 2017 
 
Want to see if you can save money on your prescription drug costs?
Can't afford to have the Medicare Part B Premium come out of your
check every month?
Are you new to Medicare and not sure of your options?
 
Whether you are a Medicare beneficiary, family member or caregiver,
SHINE, a volunteer program under the FL Dept of Elder Affairs, provides
you with free, unbiased and confidential information.

POST OFFICE
If you are a leader, have a great idea,
and/or are ready to do some work on someone else’s great idea,
meet us at Steamers at 2 pm on
 Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
 
This will be a strategy session, not a discussion of discomforts.
 
If you know of a person who will add to the mission of getting the post office operative,
and who may not have read this note in the Cedar Key News, bring that person (s) with you.
 
Bill Heckler, Mandy Offerle
 
*****

WANT TO KEEP YOUR POST OFFICE
BOX AND NUMBER?
 BE CERTAIN TO PAY YOUR FEE
January 6, 2017
 
Cedar Key resident Bill Heckler was concerned about keeping his
Post Office box and umber and made inquiries. 
The following is the  Post Office official’s response to him.
 
SUBJECT:  Response to your recent inquiry (Case ID 131244084
FROM:  eConsumerCare National (ECCADUSER2usps.gov)
TO:  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
DATE:  Friday, December 23, 2016
 
Dear Mr. Heckler,
At his point we are having customers pay the Post Office Box fees in order to preserve the Post Office Box number.  When the Post Office reopens the payments will be credited from the time the Post Office opens.   Unfortunately our systems do not allow the Post Office box to be held and automatically closes them and makes the box available to someone else when there is no payment.
 
Please accept our sincere apology for any inconvenience this matter may have caused you.  For further questions or information regarding this matter please contact the Post Office at 352 493 2912.
 
Sincerely,
Peter Karambelas
Postmaster, Chiefland
352 493 2912
*****

JOIN THE PARADE

 

*********

 

 

CEDAR KEY WATER
AND SEWER BOARD MEETS
6 January 2017
 
2016JAN9CKWSD
 
 
*******
 

 

BIRD RESCUE
TRAINING SESSION COMING SOON
January 5, 2017

…a note from Dr. Savanna Barry

Hello all,
 
I wanted to let you all know that the next Cedar Key Bird Rescue training workshop will be held from 3 - 5 pm on January 30, 2017.  The workshop instructors will include myself and wildlife rehabilitator Janie Veltkamp.
 
Please, share this information with others that may be interested in getting involved in the program.  Many of you have already gone through a workshop, you are not required to attend another workshop but would be welcome to do so if you want a refresher.  All new volunteers are required to attend a training before entering the program.
 
You may register for the training workshop by following this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cedar-key-bird-rescue-workshop-tickets-28941680345
 

POST OFFICE PARTIAL UPDATE
January 4, 2017

The status of the Cedar Key United States Post Office was on the agenda last evening at the Cedar Key City Commission meeting which began at 6:12 pm at the Cedar Key Community Center.   Some sixty people were in attendance, anxious for a resolution to the problem of the post office building, owned by Stoney Smith of Hudson Food Stores, Inc., being closed.

Stoney Smith was not in attendance; his general contractor Russell Fulmer was in attendance.   All commissioners were in attendance.

RESOLUTION
After many residents spoke to the issue, Commissioner Sue Colson suggested that the City Commission put in writing the facts that: this evening’s audience and innumerable other area residents  have voiced concern about the closed postal building; four months have passed to no avail; the building closure presents serious hardships for infirmed users.

Commissioners voted, 5 to 0, to direct Cedar Key City Attorney Norm Fugate to draft a resolution containing the concerns to be mailed to Cedar Key’s United States House of Representatives representative and two Senators, United States Post Office officials, and a host of other state- and county-level officials.

OPTIONS?  EMINENT DOMAIN, FIX AND LIEN
Mayor Heath Davis spoke to the issues of eminent domain and liens as possible ways to manage the building closure concern.    Eminent domain has been used in Cedar Key in the past, when Davi was not on the commission.  Davis also shared that the city, when faced with this kind of situation in the past, has gone into the building, fixed it, and then placed a lien on the building in the amount expended to repair it.

TWO LEVY COUNTY 4-H MEMBERS BRING HOME STATE HONORS IN PHOTOGRAPHY
January 4, 2017

The 4-H State Marine Ecology Event (MEE) is an annual contest that helps youth learn about marine life and the coastal habitats of Florida. This year’s contest was held on November 5 at the Osceola County Extension Office. There were over 115 youth from 17 counties across Florida in attendance.

JAN 4 UF LEVY HARDISON PIC Luke and MacKenzie HendersonThree members from the 4-H Bridle Brigade attended the event. Haley Springs, a Junior and Intermediates, Aubrey Catlett and Brooke Batey were first time participants. They gained valuable experience and are looking forward to participating in the event next year.

 

Another component of the event is the 4-H Marine and Aquatic Photography contest. This year over 140 photographs were entered by the youth and displayed at the MEE. Ribbons were given for first, second, and third place along with honorable mentions in each category.

There were two winners of the photo contest from Levy County. They were Luke Henderson for his photo “Habitat in the Sun” which won first place in the marine habitats category and Mackenzie Henderson who won second place for her photo “Say Cheese” in the marine life category. They are both members of the 4-H Outdoor Adventures club.

If you know a youth that may be interested in joining one of Levy County’s 4-H Clubs or have questions about 4-H, please contact Genevieve Mendoza, 4-H Agent at (352) 486-5131 or e-mail her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

*****

 

BOOK BUNCH UPDATE
January 3, 2017
 
2016 - 2017 BOOK BUNCH SCHEDULES AND SELECTIONS
 
The FICTION BOOK BUNCH will meet in the Library’s upstairs large meeting room for the following days for the remainder of the 2017 season.   Meeting dates are the second Monday of each month at 1:30 pm for an hour.
 
Monday, January 9, 2017:  Dai Sijie,  Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress
Monday, February 13, 2017: Edna O'Brien,  The Little Red Chairs
Monday, March 13, 2017:  Colson Whitehead,  The Underground Railroad
Monday, April 10, 2017:  Wallace Stegner,  Angle of Repose
May 8, 2017  NoViolet Bulawayo  We Need New Names
 
The NON-FICTION BOOK BUNCH will meet in the upstairs small reading room for the remainder of the 2017 season.  Meeting dates are the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 pm for an hour.
 
At the Wednesday, December 21, 201, meeting at the Community Garden’s Living Room on Second Street, the group spoke of many books.   Ultimately, most decided to read Thomas Friedman’s Thanks for Being Late, An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations.   
In addition to Friedman, others thought they might read, this month or in the future:  Nothing to Envy about North Korea; Hillbilly Elegy; Bryan Stevenson’s Just Mercy about Alabama’s Justice Institute; Atul Gawande’s Being Mortal;  Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide;  Wangari Maathai’s  Challenge for Africa;  Dava Sobel’s Glass Universe, How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars.
 
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

PRESERVING HISTORY
Voter Registration Digitizing Project
January 4, 2017

The Levy County Historical Society is seeking interested persons willing to volunteer to assist in organizing county Voter Registration record books in preparation for digitizing.  The records, which date from 1880 to 1956, will be digitized by the Digital Production Services at the University of Florida.  When the information is digitized it will be made available to researchers online through the George A. Smathers Libraries, University of Florida.

Assistance is needed in arranging the Registration books, which measure 16" high x 10-1/2" wide, with paperboard or paper covers, and weighing about a quarter pound each, by year, type of recording, and the county voting precinct.  The area where the registration books are located is in an unused remote area of the Levy County Courthouse in Bronson.  Also, please take into consideration that because of their age, the books are dusty and dirty.

If you are interested in volunteering several hours a week to assist in this project to preserve our county history, please call Toni Collins, President, Levy County Historical Society at (352) 490-5636.

*****

HOME EDUCATORS MEET
January 12, 2017
January 3, 2017

The Levy County Home and Community Educators (HCE) group meets on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 10 am in the UF/IFAS Extension Office conference room, located at 625 North Hathaway Avenue, Bronson.

If you would like more information about the group or are interested in becoming a member, please call the UF/IFAS Extension Office at 352-486-5131.

*****

MARK YOUR CALENDAR
January 3, 2017

 Big Bend Flyer Update

*****

 

KANAPAHA HOLDS
ANNUAL WINTER BAMBOO SALE
January 3, 2016

Every winter, Kanapaha holds an Annual Winter Bamboo Sale and a bamboo workshop. In December, Kanapaha issues a descriptive sales/availability listing of bamboos that are being offered during January and February on a dug-to-order basis.

DEC 30 KANAPAHA PIC BAMBOO 6fdd5b2d fdf5 435f a58b ae90d61e69c2

HOW TO ORDER:
We have started taking orders for bamboo and they may be phoned in to 352-372-4981. Buyers will be advised of the date orders will be ready for pickup and payment will be needed when orders are placed. The first date for picking up your purchased bamboo is on January 6th. There are no refunds issued after the bamboo has been dug. Bamboo Sale is in January and February only. Orders are prioritized by the date the customer is willing to come pick up the bamboo since some orders may exceed availability. Last day for placing orders is February 20th and the last day for picking up bamboo is February 26th.

SVP ANNOUNCES
TRI-COUNTY TALENT SHOW
January 3, 2017

The Tri-County area is full of future stars, and Saturday, January 7 will be your chance to see them before they make it big!  We have singers, dancers, martial artists, comedians, and more …. all set to take you “Back to The Eighties.” Talented artists both young and old will vie for the prize money and the title of Tri-County’s Most Talented of 2016.  

The show starts at 7:30 pm on Saturday, January 7, at the Chief Theater, 25 E. Park Avenue in Chiefland.  Tickets are $7 per person.  Call Becky Gill at 352-443-9096 to get your ticket in advance.  Only 100 seats available so, get your tickets now!

*****

 

CEDAR KEY WATER SEWER DISTRICT REMINDER
January 2, 2017
DEC 12 Grease Monster
*****

LEVY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS
CIVIL WAR IN FLORIDA SERIES
January 2, 2017JAN 2 LCHS CIVIL WAR Civil War in FL run 01 04 17
*****

CEDAR KEY BIRD RESCUE
VOLUNTEER UPDATE
by Dr. Savanna Barry
January 1, 2017
DEC Bird Rescue Update
 
*****

Audubon Magazine Revisits
Seahorse Key’s Bird Mystery
January 1, 2017

In the Winter 2016 issue of Audubon Magazine, Kevin Brian writes about the birds’ abandonment of Seahorse Key in his “The Mystery of Seahorse Key's Missing Bird Colony Veers Into Strange Territory” article.  Just click below to read the piece.

http://www.audubon.org/magazine/winter-2016/the-mystery-seahorse-keys-missing-bird-colony

*****

COCKTAIL HOUR? LIVE MUSIC? ISLAND ROOM DINNER? PLUS HELPING KIDS LEARN AND PRACTICE ART?
AN ABSOLUTE MUST…
Hope you purchase a ticket!
January 2, 2017

JAN 2 CKAC PIC IMG 2921

 

Tickets are on sale at the Keyhole for the January 20th, 2016 Cedar Key Arts Center Benefit Dinner that funds the Summer Art Program.  The evening starts off with a cocktail hour, live music by Lisa Mitchell and the chance to view Silent Auction and Raffle items.  The Island Room will cater the dinner. 

This dinner is the fundraiser that allows us to hire a certified teacher for the elementary Summer Art Program, hire instructors for the Teen Art Program, purchase materials and offer scholarships for students.  The event will be held at the Community Center and begins at 5:15 pm.  Purchase a $25 ticket or make a donation so that for two weeks during the summer so that local students can have the opportunity to create and learn about art. 

The teens were exposed to sewing during the Summer Art Program which created interest.   In November Bunny Hand and Sue Wooley started a Middle School Sewing Club that meets on Wednesdays at 3 pm at the Arts Center.  Two of the students have completed pillows and one a soft sculpture.  The students also created some sewn felt Christmas ornaments.  The class is currently full with eight students.

 

Pictured is a picture of a wire sculpture created by a elementary student during the Summer Art Program 2016.           *******

 

 

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER JANUARY ART  
OPENING RECEPTION
JANUARY 7, 2016, 5 PM – 7 PM
January 2, 2017
 
Michael Buchanan is a Georgia-based artist specializing in the rustic, rural and oceanfront scenes of the South.  The vibrant colors and gentle rhythms of the South show in his acrylic works.  Several Southeastern galleries represent Buchanan and his paintings are in homes across the nation.  His work has also been featured in folk art festivals as well as the Trinity School Artist Market.  Through his art, he reveals his thoughts on creativity—“We are all creative.  Each of us must find a way to let our voice be heard. My painting and writing reveal what is important to me, whether it’s a place, a time, or a way of life.”
 
Buchanan is also the co-author of novels and screenplays.  The Fat Boy Chronicles has been read and seen by millions around the world.  Buchanan is the lead writer for Spiral Bound (2014), a feature documentary about the importance of the arts for our children, our communities and our nation, and for Nature Matters (2016), a documentary about the value of nature for our overall well-being. Buchanan is a frequent speaker in schools, and at conferences, about issues raised in The Fat Boy Chronicles, specifically, bullying and childhood obesity.
 
The CKAC is working with Mr. Buchanan to present a community film night featuring one of Buchanan’s critically acclaimed films. Visit:  http://www.soqueartworks.com/artists/item/michael-buchanan-painting.html
 
Gene Rantz will also be featured in the main gallery this month.  Gene graduated as an art major from Western Michigan University in 1954 and spent his early years working as a graphic artist in the Kalamazoo area.  The past 30 years he has worked in fine art as a landscape painter in the traditional, direct from nature, style of the early impressionist and tonalist painters.
 
During the summer and fall, he paints wonderful landscapes of the Leelanau Peninsula in northern Michigan and in the winter he relocates to paint at his home/studio in Suwannee, Florida.  He also spends time in Alaska painting the rugged coastal area around Homer.Visit Mr. Rantz’s website at: http://generantz.com/
 
The Basketry of D.G. Stern in the Members Gallery In addition to two adult mysteries, Hot Tea…Cold Case and There’s Always Tomorrow, D.G. Stern has authored the award winning “Upton Charles -Dog Detective” series for younger readers (www.uptoncharles.com), The Loneliest Tree and 25 Days of a Tropical Christmas.  His taste for good wine and great food has been an inspiration in his writings and Mr. Stern is also the editor of Golf a la Carte (www.golfcookbook.com) featuring recipes from some of the nation’s greatest golf clubs.
D.G. Stern is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School. Basket weaving (no kidding) and vintage car racing fill any empty moments.
 
HURRICANE RELIEF SALES IN STUDIO GALLERY
The Hurricane Relief Show is an attempt by Cedar Key Arts Center to provide a venue for local Cedar Key Artists who suffered damage to their art work, their supplies, or their studios during Hurricane Hermine.  Three local artists have taken advantage of this opportunity to show and sell some of their art work.
·         Sandi Allen is a local watercolorist who lost a great many of her art pieces to flooding.
·         Anna Hodges is a local author who just completed her first children’s book about Cedar Key sea animals and a bully hurricane.
·         Marsha Schwartz is a mosaic artist and furniture painter whose vast hoard of supplies managed to float off from her under-home studio.
 
CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
The Cedar Key Arts Center is a Tax Exempt 501 (c) organization established in 1994 with the understanding that creativity is inherent and vital to the development of humanity.  Our purpose is to nurture and encourage the arts by promoting and encouraging the arts in our community; by providing, administering and coordinating facilities for the arts; and by promoting and providing education programs in the arts.
 
*****

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL
PART-TIME POSITION OPENING
December 22, 2016

Cedar key School is in need of a group facilitator for its AVID program.

AVID is an acronym for Advancement via Individual Determination. It is offered at both middle and high school levels.  Its purpose is to prepare students for college and careers by increasing skills in critical reading, writing, organization, inquiry, and collaboration.  One of the ways this is done is through an inquiry-based tutorial process, where students learn to question what they know and what they don't understand.

The AVID group facilitator would work twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1:00 pm -3:00 pm, and would work with both middle and high school students in small groups.

To apply, log onto the Levy County School Board website and apply online.  Do wait until January 1, however, as the application process is undergoing change.  Questions may be emailed to Carrie Tomlin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The requirement for the position is to have attended college. A college degree is preferred but is not a requirement.

******

YOGA IN CEDAR KEY
DECEMBER - JANUARY
December 24, 2016
Temporary Location:
Cedar Key Arts Center New Addition
Enter through the second floor back door of Arts Center.
 
Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 am
Intermediate Yoga (Level 2)
CDs and instructor assisted once a week
Some experience necessary
 
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 am
Gentle Yoga (Level 1)
CDs and instructor assisted when possible
 
Fridays
Community Practice
(Levels 1 and 2 depending upon participants present)
CDs or /and instructor assisted 
 
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION
5 - 6 pm  Tuesdays
Includes sitting and walking meditation practice
****** 
 
 
