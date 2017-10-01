Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

Details
VERNON "LEE" REXROAT
PASSES AWAY
January 22, 2017

JAN 21 REXROAT 1Vernon "Lee" Rexroat, 78, Fort Collins, CO, died peacefully at home after a short illness on Monday, January 16, 2017.

Lee enjoyed a long career with the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where he served as assistant dean of students for a period of time.  He then taught at the graduate level in the education department.  Later, he acted as student advisor and counselor.  Lee married his high school sweetheart, Jeanie Gustafson (Erdmann), and they had two children.  Later in his life, he remarried the love of his life, Christine Rexroat (Bevevino) at which time he lovingly accepted his extended family, and they enjoyed many years together until his death.JAN 21 REXROAT 2

Lee was fortunate to retire from the university at the age of 55 years.  After retirement, he and Christine traveled the countryside in their RV, eventually settling for many years in two places: Burnsville, NC (summers) and Cedar Key Fl. (winters).  Five years ago, Lee and Christine relocated to Fort Collins, CO, to be close to children and grandchildren.  He was a musician and a storyteller, and he beamed laughter and love everywhere he went.  He adored his grandchildren who all will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife Christine Rexroat, 5 children; daughters Dawn Rexroat (Wiiliam), Leah Barrett (Brian), and Gabrielle Pearl Barrett (Ted), Sons Christopher Rexroat (Kathy) and Jason Barrett (Mari). 8 grandchildren; Devonte & Kian Rexroat-Potts (Dawn and William), Rosie&Lilli Barrett (Jason and Mari), Jackson&Tyler Pearl (Gabrielle and Ted), and Lance&Margot Rexroat (Christopher and Kathy).

Please send all communications and condolences to Lee's wife Christine This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

******

Details
 
Map 7935 xe
 
  
 
THE “DITCH OF DREAMS”
The Cross-Florida Barge Canal
 
 
The Cedar Key Historical Society's 2017 program of Coffees got off to a fine start on January 19 with a presentation of the “Ditch of Dreams. The Cross-Florida Barge Canal and the Struggle for Florida’s Future”. As presented by Dave Tegeder, Associate Professor at the Department of Social and Behavioural Science in Santa Fe College, and Steve Noll, Professor at the Department of History in the University of Florida, the genesis of this scheme and its extraordinary history (even back to the Spanish conquest) are of relevance to the development of Florida and perhaps especially to the city of Cedar Key. Thus, David Levy Yulee’s Florida Railroad running from Fernandina to Cedar Key and the parallel “ditch” between the St John’s River and Yankeetown were based, at different times, on the vision of a trans-Florida link that would provide an essential cog in a global transportation system linking the eastern and western worlds.
 
 
 
 
 
 
NollsTegeder7932xe
 
 
 
Cedar Key lost its railroad in 1932, however, while the canal, “vampire-like”, has survived two starts and three stoppages since reaching the high-spot of its fortunes in 1929, and has never died. In this time, the canal has suffered all the usual problems facing project development in Florida, whether economic, environmental, financial, legal or political but, according to the co-presenters, perhaps with a greater than usual element of irony and “David and Goliath” confrontations.
 
Army Corps of Engineers, was at the time of the Great Depression, to be a ship canal four times the size of the Panama Canal; 220miles long and 30ft deep serving the boom town of Ocala, and as such was inaugurated by President Roosevelt in 1935. But it took no more than a year for a gathering of competing interests to get the work stopped, of which the most significant pointer for the future were the voices, looking back to the pristine enchantment of Nineteenth Century Florida, now being raised about the need to preserve nature and specifically to the effect of damaging the Florida Aquifer.
 
And so, the fortunes of the canal have continued to roller-coaster until today, despite the cut being redesigned in 1942 as a mere 12ft barge canal, and despite the machinations of the Army Corps of Engineers, always willing to build, build, build, inventing the “Crusher” to destroy more trees than ever, and dreaming up whatever cost-benefit ratios seemed to be required to justify construction. Senator George Kirkpatrick and Cedar Key's own Senator Randolph Hodges were amongst the “boosters” but honor to the protagonists has to go to Marjorie Carr of Gainesville, known as “Our Lady of the River” or as “the mere Micanopy housewife” depending on one's stance on the issue. (Other unlikely players included Reader's Digest and Sports Illustrated!)
 
Now, 27 years after Mrs Carr's untiring efforts secured the de-authorisation of the canal, after more legal actions, and 20 years after her death in 1997, the Rodman dam and various other structures are still blocking the Ocklawaha River and the story is most definitely not over yet. This reviewer fervently hopes that the co-presenters might return to Cedar Key sometime in the future when there are more developments in this never-ending story; meantime they have told the story of the canal in their book “Ditch of Dreams. The Cross-Florida Barge Canal and the Struggle for Florida's Future”, which can be obtained from Amazon.
 
For your diaries, the next Coffee will be held at the Community Center at10am on Thursday February 16, when Bob Wooley will be making a presentation on the Civil War.
 
 
*********  
 
 
 
  

Details
CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
CALL FOR ART –
“WINGS” OPEN ART SHOW
January 20, 2017
 
INFORMATIONAL PROSPECTUS
AND CALL FOR ENTRIES
 
In February Cedar Key Arts Center will present WINGS an open art show
 
Flight. Airiness. Grace. Angel. Beauty. Frilly. Aerodynamic. Buffalo. These are just a few trigger words that encompass our theme for the February Open Show.
 
Seeking artistic representations that demonstrate the ‘Wings’ attribute, literally and of course figuratively.
 
All mediums and materials working within this theme are eligible including 2-D, 3-D, mixed-media, photography and video (must provide your own display equipment). All subject matter following the WINGS theme from landscapes to abstractions are eligible. Three monetary awards will be given out for this exhibition: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and ribbons for Award of Excellence.
 
SUBMISSIONS: a maximum of three pieces per artist.

Details
 
Logo
 
 
 
 
CEDAR KEY SHARK NEWS
  16 JANUARY 2017
 
 

 

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL HOMECOMING
Kevin Mansingh, Shark Correspondent
 
There was a great homecoming at Cedar Key School this year with loads of fun, excitement, and suspense.      
The entire city enjoyed the Thursday afternoon parade.  The more than 30 units in the parade showed off the school’s clubs, sport teams and class representatives as well as some of the communities organizations. It seemed like every parade entry had candy, beads, or some other item to toss to the crowds along Dock Street. 
HC KingQueen xp  Following years of tradition, every member of the senior class was included in the homecoming court and invited to ride in the parade. Also riding in the parade this year were class representatives including: 9th grade representatives Michael Smith and Niya Jones; 10th grade representatives Kevin Mansingh and Hannah Brinkman; 11th grade representatives Grayson Yearty and Whitney O’Neal; and kindergarten representatives - and cousins - Courtney McCain and Malcolm McCain.

JoshShark

Details
WONDER WHAT IS HAPPENING AT THE LOWER SUWANNEE AND CEDAR KEYS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGES?
January 20, 2017

Wonder no more.  Just click on the attached link to view, and hopefully, take part in the Friends of the Refuges activities.

http://www.friendsofrefuges.org/

*****

Details
 JANUARY NATURE WALK
January 20, 2017

The January nature walk in the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge will be Thursday, January 26 at 10 am.   The walk will be approximately two miles and along a flat, sandy trail.  Tick exposure should be minimum. 

During this walk we will see young Long Leaf pine trees, an active gopher tortoise burrow, and hopefully we will see Ruby-crowned Kinglets, White-eyed Vireos, and/or Blue-grey Gnatcatchers foraging in the scrubby oaks along the trail. 

We will carpool from the Cedar Key City Park at 9:45 am. If you would like to meet at the trail, enter the Refuge at the north end of the Nature Drive off CR 347.   Drive about a mile and when the Nature Drive turns sharply to the left, Gate 12 is on the right.  We will meet at Gate 12 about 10 am.  The walk will be canceled if it is raining. 

See you there!
Donna Thalacker
******
 

Details

JAN 23 EMPTY BOWLS

******

Details
FREE YOGA IN CEDAR KEY
JANUARY 2017
REVISED SCHEDULE
January 20, 2017
 
MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY
Cedar Key Library (upstairs)
8:00 am Intermediate Yoga (Level 2)
CDs, no instruction most days, some experience necessary.
Everyone welcome on Fridays.
 
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
Episcopal Church (Parish Hall)
9:00 am Gentle Yoga
(tapes and instructor assisted)
 
 
*****
 

Details

 

CEDAR KEY LIBRARY SERIES
BEGINS WITH HEATHER DEWAR
January  18, 2017

 The Cedar Key Public Library will present environmental writer Heather JAN 21 FOL PIC 2 When Seas Rise coverDewar on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., in a talk/reading from her new book "When the Seas Rise."

Heather is a native Floridian who grew up in Coconut Grove, where she learned how to steer a boat before she could ride a bike. A former reporter at The Miami Herald, The Miami News, and The Baltimore Sun, she has been writing about Florida environmental issues and their impact on the state's way of life since 1990. Her work has won national and international journalism awards. After more than 20 years in Maryland, she is thrilled to be back home in Florida, as a Gainesville-based science writer and reporters' liaison for the U.S. Geological Survey.JAN 21 FOL heather in swamp oct 2011 natalie edgar

Heather will read from her book "When the Seas Rise." Published in April 2016 by University Press of Florida, the book weaves together true stores - some disturbing, some hopeful - about scientists who are working to understand and improve Florida's future in a warmer world. It is the first in-depth look at the impact of climate change on Florida. Our story starts on the Big Bend Coast......

Please plan to attend the program on January 28. As always, our programs are free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided by the Cedar Key Friends of the Library. 

*****

Details

 

POST OFFICE UPDATE
January 17, 2017
 
MEETING RESULTS:
A group of six met at Steamers at 2 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2017, to discuss further action, if necessary, to reopen the post office.  Bill Heckler shared what he learned In his conversation with Stoney Smith on Tuesday, January 17:
  • On Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27, Contractor Russell Fulmer will be in the building working.
  • On Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, Stoney Smith will be in the building working.
  • On Monday, January 30, an inspection is scheduled.
  • Smith advised Mayor Heath Davis of the above scheduled events; Mayor Davis confirmed that conversation.
  • Smith advised Heckler that he had also contacted Senator Dunn’s office; that event is not confirmed.

Details

LOGO OFCA

2017 OLD FLORIDA
CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS
T-SHIRTS, POSTERS ON SALE
January 14, 2017
 
JAN 14 CKAC OFCA PIC MG 2017The Spring Arts Festival Commemorative t-shirts and posters are now available at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op at 457 2nd Street in Cedar Key. 
The 2017 Design Contest winning artwork, Water, by  Judi Cain, is featured this year. 
 
Posters are $5 (unsigned), $10 (signed).  T-shirts are $20 and come in Men’s (Grey, M-XXL) and Women’s (Violet, S-XXXL) sizes.  Show your support for the arts in Cedar Key and help us promote the event by getting your t-shirt and wearing it everywhere you go!
 
Picture: 2017 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Committee
 
*****
 

Details

MAR 20 front page2 04

SHEILA THOMAS, CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
ARTIST OF THE MONTH 
January 14, 2017

 

The January Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Sheila Thomas. Sheila is the co-op’s photographer and her specialties are the birds, wildlife and local scenery in and around Cedar Key. In addition, Sheila makes pottery, cloth bookmarks, ornaments of homemade paper and colorful pinecone flowers. Sheila is constantly creating new and interesting works and her inventory changes frequently.

Details

JAN 14 UMW GREAT DAY 3

*****

Details
MASTER NATURALIST
MODULE AVAILABLE
January 12, 2017

The UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station is offering the Coastal Systems module of the Florida Master Naturalist Programbeginning March 22, 2017. You can view course details and register here: http://conference.ifas.ufl.edu/fmnp/cs17-05.html.  Please share with others that may be interested. Space in the course is limited to 25 participants.  We hope to see many of you there!

*****

Details
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY
PRESENTS
January 12, 2017JAN 11 Event Poster 2017
*****
 

Details
CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY
CALENDAR 2017
Updated 1/10/17

Editor's Note:  The following calendar is an initial attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events   Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.  Indeed, it is a work in progress.

1/12  Cedar Key School Homecoming Parade, line up at school, 4 pm,  http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2742-homecoming-parade-207

1/14  Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Gyotaku T-Shirt Workshop with Sandi Jackson, CKAC, 10 am 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/14Levy County Historical Society Presents Blood, Guts, and Germs, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

1/16  Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop,  Paint Party Coffee Filter Watercolor Painting with Sandy Allen, CKAC, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

Details
CEDAR KEY NEWS AUDUBON
NEWSLETTER
January 8, 2017
 
The Cedar Keys Audubon Newsletter is now available. 
For your convenience, simply click on the link below for all the latest information. 
 
If you are not a member, please, consider becoming one or just enjoy our newsletter and events.
 
 
******

Details
SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT TO PRESENT PUBLIC WORKSHOP OF DRAFT SWIM PLANS    
January 6, 2017
 
The Suwannee River Water Management District is holding two public workshops to review draft Surface Water Improvement and Management (SWIM) Plans for the Suwannee River and Coastal River Basins.  You are invited to participate in one or both of the public workshops, which will be held at two different locations in the District as follows:
 
Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room
January 24th, 1:00 pm
Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628
 
 
District Headquarters
January 27th, 2017, 1:00 pm
Suwannee Room, Suwannee River Water Management District, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060
 
Both workshops will be identical, so please attend the meeting that is located most convenient to you.
The District is working to finalize the draft SWIM plans for both the Suwannee River Basin and Coastal Rivers Basin. Once complete, the District will make draft plans available for review and comment.

Details
BIRD RESCUE
TRAINING SESSION COMING SOON
January 5, 2017

…a note from Dr. Savanna Barry

Hello all,
 
I wanted to let you all know that the next Cedar Key Bird Rescue training workshop will be held from 3 - 5 pm on January 30, 2017.  The workshop instructors will include myself and wildlife rehabilitator Janie Veltkamp.
 
Please, share this information with others that may be interested in getting involved in the program.  Many of you have already gone through a workshop, you are not required to attend another workshop but would be welcome to do so if you want a refresher.  All new volunteers are required to attend a training before entering the program.
 
You may register for the training workshop by following this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cedar-key-bird-rescue-workshop-tickets-28941680345
 

Details
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
January 3, 2017

 Big Bend Flyer Update

*****

 

Details
LEVY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS
CIVIL WAR IN FLORIDA SERIES
January 2, 2017JAN 2 LCHS CIVIL WAR Civil War in FL run 01 04 17
*****