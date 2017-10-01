Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

JAN 8 CKHS JANUAARY COFFEE

POST OFFICE UPDATE…
AS WE KNOW IT NOW
January 15, 207
 
On Tuesday, January 10, a group of initially ten met, which dwindled to eight,  at Steamers to discuss the post office issue.  
 
The group discussed how to expedite the process, whom to contact, landlord’s businesses’ boycotts, alternatives to current post office location, temporary trailer-based services, and more.  Mary Ellen Szper has a website This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. responding the issue; Bob Wooley shared his communication to Senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio and Representative Neal Dunn; Frank Offerle and Bill Heckler spent time with city Hall personnel and itss Building Department files.
 
A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, at Steamers.
 
What follows is a series of updates and actions
taken by resident Bill Heckler.
JANUARY 11:
I spoke to postmaster in ChieflandI learned that they were given a statement to read in response to slew of phone contacts.  Essentially the statement reads "the landlord is continuing with repairs needed and when completed the Post Office will reinspect. This is anticipated at the end of the month. If inspection is successful the PO will open
Iimmediately"
 

THREE $1,200 SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE
THROUGH THE FLORIDA STATE
ASSOCIATION OF SUPERVISORS OF ELECTION
January 14, 2017
 
Tammy Jones, Levy County Supervisor of Elections is pleased to announce the opportunity for local college or university students to apply for a $1,200 scholarship through the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Election (FSASE), a statewide, professional organization of sixty-seven Supervisor of Elections in the State of Florida, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences.
 
FSASE will award three $1,200 scholarships this year to Political Science majors. Public or Business Administration majors or Journalism/Mass Communications majors who have finished TWO YEARS of JUNIOR COLLEGE or UNDERGRADUATE WORK. Applicants must be enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a senior college or university in Florida.
 
Guidelines and applicants for the FSASE scholarships are available at www.votelevy.com or may be picked up at the Levy County Supervisor of Elections office, located at 421 South Court Street, Bronson, Florida 32621.

JAN 14 UMW GREAT DAY 3

17jan ComAgda xc

CLICK ON THE AGENDA ABOVE FOR PACKET INFORMATION

 

 LiveOnline6 xe 

 

MASTER NATURALIST
MODULE AVAILABLE
January 12, 2017

The UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station is offering the Coastal Systems module of the Florida Master Naturalist ProgrambeginningMarch 22, 2017. You can view course details and register here: http://conference.ifas.ufl.edu/fmnp/cs17-05.html.  Please share with others that may be interested. Space in the course is limited to 25 participants.  We hope to see many of you there!

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY
PRESENTS
January 12, 2017JAN 11 Event Poster 2017
CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
JANUARY OPENING
January 10, 2017
 
The Cedar Key Arts Center’s January gallery opening displayed a fascinating breadth of work.
 
Buchanan 7781xe
 
 
In the main gallery, Gene Rantz and Michael Buchanan showed their works.  Rantz a previous graphic artist and current landscape painter, captures Michigan-scapes in the summer months and the Suwannee-scapes in the winter months.  Buchanan is a painter and co-authors novels and screenplays. In the Members Gallery, author and basket maker, D. G. Stern displayed his pieces.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 ROBIN GILLIES, ARTIST MICHAEL BUCHANAN
 AND CO-GALLERY DIRECTOR ANNE LINDGREN
 
 
Rantz 7779xe
 
 
ARTIST GENE RANTZ
 
 
 
       ARTIST D.G.STERN
DGStern 7778xe
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
In the Studio Gallery, the works of three artists who suffered damage to their work during Hurricane Hermine were featured.  Marsha Schwartz’s pieces included mosaic and driftwood mirrors and her “watchdog.”  Sandi Allen showed her watercolors.  Anna Hodges featured her first children’s book about Cedar Key sea animals and a hurricane. 
 
BevDonna 7761xe 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
BEV RINGENBERG AND DONNA BUSHNELL
 
 
CKAC President Donna Bushnell welcomed all in attendance and, with Bev Ringenberg, spotlighted upcoming events.
  • January 20 Children’s Art Benefit Dinner, Raffle, and Silent Auction.  Bushnell advised purchasing tickets quickly as few remain.
  • January 31 CKAC Annual Meeting and Election of Officers. 
  • February 18  Art-Filled Home Tour.  Ringenberg noted that this is the second annual event of this nature and will largely focus on artists’ homes. 
  • April 8 - 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts.  Susan Rosenthal modeled the $20 tee-shirt for the festival, currently on sale.
 
Co-Gallery Director Anne Lindgren announced the upcoming February opening of “Wings.”   
 

FLORIDA FOREST SERVICE SET TO BEGIN 2017 PRESCRIBED FIRE SEASON
January 10, 2017
         
Gainesville, FL – The Waccasassa Forestry Center of the Florida Forest Service will begin dormant season prescribed burning in the coming weeks on state lands in Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion and Putnam counties.  Approximately 18,000 acres are scheduled to be burned on the seven state forests within the five counties. This figure does not include privately managed land or land managed by other public agencies.
 
In 2016, the Florida Forest Service administered the largest and most active prescribed fire program in the nation, issuing 83,745 authorizations for public and private land managers to treat 2.4 million acres with prescribed fire. In addition, the Florida Forest Service alone treated more than 204,000 acres of Florida state forests with prescribed fire during the most recent fiscal year.  The Waccasassa Forestry Center burned 22,709 acres on state lands during 2015/2016.

CEDAR KEY CRA MEETS
January 3, 2017
 
Meeting Specifics:
The Cedar Key Community Redevelopment Agency met on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 6 pm at the Cedar Key Community Center, not in City Hall, because of Hurricane Hermine’s damage.   Present were:  Chair Royce Nelson, Vice-Chair Sue Colson, and members Dale Register, Heath Davis, and Diana Topping.
 
Staff in attendance included: CRA Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson, City Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp.  
 
Among those in the audience were: Mac and Nita Cox, Joan and Mr. Selby, Susan Rosenthal, Ann Morgan, Bill Heckler, B. J. Hogan, Karen and Jim Deckeer, Colin Dale, Esta Johnson, Sue ad Bob Wooley, Maurice aand Jan Hendrix, Donna Thalacker, Beth Mizell John McPherson, Brian Skarupski, Bill Bales, Michael Hancock, Chris Topping, Linda and Steve Morales, Lisa Mitchell, Bev Ringenberg, Mary Ellen Szper, Steve and Mrs. Preismann, Ken and Vanessa Edmonds, Larry Feldman, Doris Hellerman, Fred Brendel, Molly Cowart, Russell Fulmer, Ann O’Steen, Rosie and Rory Cantwell, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.
 
PUBLIC COMMENT
No public comment was offered.
 
MINUTES APPROVED
Minutes from the December 6, 2016, CRA meeting were unanimously approved.
 
SUNTRUST BOND
Commissioners unanimously agreed to pay SunTrust Bank the $539,951.90 received in Tax Increment Funds.
Commissioners commented upon the increase in expected TIF funds.
 
MEETING ADJOURNED
The meeting adjourned at approximately 6:12 pm.
RESTRICTED USE
PESTICIDE LICENSING COURSE REVIEW
January 11, 2017

The Levy County Extension Service and the Gilchrist County Extension Service are scheduled to offer a course review and testing for the Private Restricted Use Pesticide license. This license is required for restricted pesticide use on land owned or controlled for the purpose of the production of food, ornamentals or fiber.
 
This event is scheduled to take place on January 24, beginning at 9 am. It is scheduled to be held at the UF/IFAS Extension Office of Levy County, which is located at 625. N. Hathaway Ave. (U.S. Alt. 27), in Bronson, Florida.
 
The agenda for the meeting includes a review of the testing material followed by testing. Participants should count on adjourning at approximately 1:30 p.m. Attendees are responsible for their own lunch.
 
Please R.S.V.P. to Sharon Hardison at 352-486-5131 if you plan to attend.

SUE 
CEDAR KEY SCHOOL STUDENTS
CARRY ON
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TRADITION
January 10, 2017
 
 
 
Ashlyn Trey 7788xe
 
 
Trey Stanfield, Cedar Key School ninth grader, has taken the expertly executed mantle from his predecessors, senior Ashlyn Allen and graduate Emily Colson, in Reel Recycling.
 
 
 
 ASHLYN ALLEN AND TREY STANFIELD
 WEIGH COLLECTED FISHING LINE
 
 
In a brief ceremony on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 3 pm at the FWC Senator George Kirkpatrick Marine Laboratory in Cedar Key, University of Florida, Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Agent Leslie Sturmer, City of Cedar Key Commissioner Sue Colson, and Trey Stanfield’s mother Crystal Lipscomb accompanied Ashlyn Allen and Trey Stanfield to transfer the project. 
 
The environmental tradition, accurately and cleverly titled “Reel Recycling” by Emily Colson in in 2013, is the task of emptying the local fishing line disposal containers provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Service.  This task involves collecting, cleaning, and recycling the contents of those containers which include monofilament line, lures, hooks, and a host of other not-so-pleasant objects. Eight containers, requiring frequent attention, are located around town in places where fishermen gather:  First and G Streets, Dock Street Pier, etc. 

Ashlyn Sue 7792xe

   
The three are taking great care in the preservation of the tradition.  In 2013-2014 Emily Colson collected some seven pounds of line.  In 2014 through 2016, two full years, Ashlyn Allen collected eight- and-a-half pounds the first year and five-and-a-half the second year, which included Hurricane Hermine’s destruction of two collection stations, hence the second year’s lighter poundage.
 
 
COMMISSIONEDR COLSON PRESENTS
ASHLYN ALLEN  WITH CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION
 
 
Trey Stanfield is eager to carry the tradition, saying, “I’m looking forward to this important job.  Without attention to these eight stations, lines and hooks will end up in the water and will hurt someone or some bird or fish.”
 
Graduate Emily Colson is now studying graphic design at Santa Fe College and interning at Life South this semester.   Cedar Key High School Senior Ashlyn Allen just signed a letter of intent with St. Petersburg College to attend classes and play softball for the next two years on Thursday, December 15, 2016.  Stanfield will be very busy through the year and will show his    progress at the International   Coastal Cleanup in Cedar Key in September of 2017. 

AllFive 7797xe

 
  
 
 
 
 
  
When asked to reflect on her two years with Reel Recycling, Allen said, “I enjoyed it and got a lot out of it.  The project is so important for this community and its environment.”
 
 
ASHLYN AND TREY ARE JOINED BY SUE COLSON   LESLIE STURMER AND TREY'S MOTHER, CRYSTAL LISCOMB
 
 
 
  
 
Leslie Sturmer and Sue Colson, proud of the students and their devotion to the environmental cause, exclaimed, “The program lives and thrives!”  
 
 
CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY
CALENDAR 2017
Updated 1/10/17

Editor's Note:  The following calendar is an initial attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events   Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.  Indeed, it is a work in progress.

1/12  Cedar Key School Homecoming Parade, line up at school, 4 pm,  http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2742-homecoming-parade-207

1/14  Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Gyotaku T-Shirt Workshop with Sandi Jackson, CKAC, 10 am 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/14Levy County Historical Society Presents Blood, Guts, and Germs, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

1/16  Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop,  Paint Party Coffee Filter Watercolor Painting with Sandy Allen, CKAC, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

DISCLAIMER
The information provided below comes from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Jail Media Report.
The photographs and commentaries regarding the allegations against the persons identified herein
are copied from the report verbatim, without any editorial comment or revision by this newspaper.
  

  

 Levy County Sheriff's Office has a new format.
Click on the date or logo above to view Arrest Reports.
 
  
FRIENDS OF AF KNOTTS PUBLIC LIBRARY
ANNUAL MEETING AND PROGRAM
January 9, 2017

Friends of the A. F. Knotts Public Library in Yankeetown are featuring for their Annual Meeting program, Dr. Dikki-Jo Mullen with her presentation of “FUTURE TRENDS FOR 2017.”  We invite you to join us and explore your spiritual personality with Dikki-Jo. Rev. Dr. Mullen will guide us through the Chinese New Year of the ‘Fire Rooster,’ delve into Numerology - the study of personal numbers, and share the science and mystery of the most well-known - the Horoscope.

CEDAR KEY NEWS AUDUBON
NEWSLETTER
January 8, 2017
 
The Cedar Keys Audubon Newsletter is now available. 
For your convenience, simply click on the link below for all the latest information. 
 
If you are not a member, please, consider becoming one or just enjoy our newsletter and events.
 
 
JAN 9 EMPTY BOWLS

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT TO PRESENT PUBLIC WORKSHOP OF DRAFT SWIM PLANS    
January 6, 2017
 
The Suwannee River Water Management District is holding two public workshops to review draft Surface Water Improvement and Management (SWIM) Plans for the Suwannee River and Coastal River Basins.  You are invited to participate in one or both of the public workshops, which will be held at two different locations in the District as follows:
 
Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room
January 24th, 1:00 pm
Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628
 
 
District Headquarters
January 27th, 2017, 1:00 pm
Suwannee Room, Suwannee River Water Management District, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060
 
Both workshops will be identical, so please attend the meeting that is located most convenient to you.
The District is working to finalize the draft SWIM plans for both the Suwannee River Basin and Coastal Rivers Basin. Once complete, the District will make draft plans available for review and comment.

BIRD RESCUE
TRAINING SESSION COMING SOON
January 5, 2017

…a note from Dr. Savanna Barry

Hello all,
 
I wanted to let you all know that the next Cedar Key Bird Rescue training workshop will be held from 3 - 5 pm on January 30, 2017.  The workshop instructors will include myself and wildlife rehabilitator Janie Veltkamp.
 
Please, share this information with others that may be interested in getting involved in the program.  Many of you have already gone through a workshop, you are not required to attend another workshop but would be welcome to do so if you want a refresher.  All new volunteers are required to attend a training before entering the program.
 
You may register for the training workshop by following this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cedar-key-bird-rescue-workshop-tickets-28941680345
 

PRESERVING HISTORY
Voter Registration Digitizing Project
January 4, 2017

The Levy County Historical Society is seeking interested persons willing to volunteer to assist in organizing county Voter Registration record books in preparation for digitizing.  The records, which date from 1880 to 1956, will be digitized by the Digital Production Services at the University of Florida.  When the information is digitized it will be made available to researchers online through the George A. Smathers Libraries, University of Florida.

Assistance is needed in arranging the Registration books, which measure 16" high x 10-1/2" wide, with paperboard or paper covers, and weighing about a quarter pound each, by year, type of recording, and the county voting precinct.  The area where the registration books are located is in an unused remote area of the Levy County Courthouse in Bronson.  Also, please take into consideration that because of their age, the books are dusty and dirty.

If you are interested in volunteering several hours a week to assist in this project to preserve our county history, please call Toni Collins, President, Levy County Historical Society at (352) 490-5636.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR
January 3, 2017

 Big Bend Flyer Update

LEVY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS
CIVIL WAR IN FLORIDA SERIES
January 2, 2017JAN 2 LCHS CIVIL WAR Civil War in FL run 01 04 17
CEDAR KEY SCHOOL
PART-TIME POSITION OPENING
December 22, 2016

Cedar key School is in need of a group facilitator for its AVID program.

AVID is an acronym for Advancement via Individual Determination. It is offered at both middle and high school levels.  Its purpose is to prepare students for college and careers by increasing skills in critical reading, writing, organization, inquiry, and collaboration.  One of the ways this is done is through an inquiry-based tutorial process, where students learn to question what they know and what they don't understand.

The AVID group facilitator would work twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1:00 pm -3:00 pm, and would work with both middle and high school students in small groups.

To apply, log onto the Levy County School Board website and apply online.  Do wait until January 1, however, as the application process is undergoing change.  Questions may be emailed to Carrie Tomlin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The requirement for the position is to have attended college. A college degree is preferred but is not a requirement.

YOGA IN CEDAR KEY
DECEMBER - JANUARY
December 24, 2016
Temporary Location:
Cedar Key Arts Center New Addition
Enter through the second floor back door of Arts Center.
 
Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 am
Intermediate Yoga (Level 2)
CDs and instructor assisted once a week
Some experience necessary
 
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 am
Gentle Yoga (Level 1)
CDs and instructor assisted when possible
 
Fridays
Community Practice
(Levels 1 and 2 depending upon participants present)
CDs or /and instructor assisted 
 
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION
5 - 6 pm  Tuesdays
Includes sitting and walking meditation practice
LOGO OFCA

OLD FLORIDA CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION

December 2016

In Art Fair Calendar’s 4th Annual National Survey Cedar Key’s Spring Art Festival was voted one of the “Top Ten Best Art Fairs in America.” It was also listed as one of the top five “Favorite Small Town Art Fairs.” This is the second time that the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts has received national recognition in the past several years.  In 2014, the event was named one of the Top 50 Art Fairs in America and was also listed as one of the Top 5 Small Town Juried Art Shows.

Cedar Key’s Spring Arts Festival, which was started in 1964, is one of the oldest in the State of Florida. In the mid-1970’s it became so popular that a reported 35-50,000 visitors nearly ended the event because it was just too much for the small town of 850.  By the late 1990’s the festival had become more of a craft fair but in 2006, local artists and community leaders decided that the format should return to a juried event with the vision of hosting a top quality small fine art show and the festival was renamed the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts.

MAR 20 front page2 04

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER JANUARY 2017 WORKSHOPS
December 20, 2016
 
 
PLAN TO COME AND LEARN SOMETHING NEW OR SHARPEN YOUR SKILLS AND HAVE FUN WITH ART.
BE SURE TO REGISTER AT CEDAR KEYHOLE OR WITH ARTIST SO INSTRUCTOR CAN BE PREPARED.
 
 
 
ANDA CHANCE-BEYOND THE COLORING BOOK
WITH COLORED PENCILS
January 9 and 10, Monday and Tuesday, 9 am – 4 pm
$70 for members; $75 for non-members;
plus $35 for supplies for all.
Minimum five students.
Introduction to colored pencils by building your color wheel, under painting and building layers, addressing individual questions, completing a series of exercises to increase proficiency and skills. Start a take-home painting with follow up through social media. Some drawing skills would be helpful but beginners welcome.
Contact Anda at 386-330-2424 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
 
 
GYOTAKU T-SHIRT WORKSHOP WITH SANDI JACKSON
January 14, Saturday, 10 am – 1 pm
$45 per member; $50 for nonmembers;
 plus $10 for supplies for all.
Minimum six students.
Join Sandi Jackson for a Gyotaku T-shirt workshop.  Create a unique fish print on your very own shirt.  Bring your own T-shirt or shirts in your size and style, light weight, and light colored cotton or cotton blends. Wear old clothes and an apron.
Deadline is December 31.
Contact Sandi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or
407-920-0920.
 

SUWANNEE VALLEY PLAYERS AUDITION FOR CHRISTIE’S
 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
December 14, 2016
 
And Then There Were None Auditions
January 3, 2016, 6:00 pm
January 7, 2016, 9:00 am
Auditions will consist of readings from the script and all characters will
 have British accents.
Please bring a picture and resume, if you have one.
Show dates May 5-7, 12-14

CKAUDUBON LOGO PERFECTO
CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON
IN NEED OF BACK UP ASSISTANCE
December 13, 2016
…a note from Co-Presidents Deborah Anderson
 and Crosby Hunt  

The Cedar Keys Audubon Society chapter is looking for a few volunteers to assist us in a number of areas. 

  • First, our extremely efficient secretary and treasurer, Libby Cagle and Nancy Hanson, are both part-time residents and have expressed an interest in training a couple of people to step in during their absence, should the need arise. 
  • Secondly, we are looking to expand our membership as well as reaching those who are listed with us but who are not presently active. 

Anyone interested in learning the duties of our secretary and treasurer, or assuming the newly created board position of Membership Manager, please, contact either Mandy Offerle (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) or Deborah Anderson (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.). 

Many thanks.

