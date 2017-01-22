Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CEDAR KEY FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF AND VOLUNTEERS DEMONSTRATE NEW EQUIPMENT
Saturday, January 28 at 9:30 am
January 25, 2017  

JAN 25V FIREHOUSE LOGOCedar Key Fire Chief Robert Robinson is thrilled and is extremely grateful to be able to announce the acceptance of the Firehouse Sub Public Safety Foundation’s award of Hurst extrication equipment to Cedar Key Fire Rescue.  The new equipment is valued at $30,037.00 and consists of a Hurst cutter, spreader, ram, and the necessary batteries and chargers required for use.  In addition, the award also includes a Hurst eDraulic bank charger, power supply, and three mounting brackets.  This new rescue equipment will be welcomed with open arms as it will be replacing the department’s 30+ year-old equipment.

Chief Robinson explains that this award will allow for faster and safer rescues involving vehicle entrapment.  Due to the fact that today’s vehicles are built to withstand more than ever before, the newer extrication equipment has become a necessity to be able to power through the tougher construction in the event of a rescue.

The Fire Department will hold a dedication event Saturday morning the 28th of January at 9:30 am at the Cedar Key Fire Station.  The new equipment will be on display Saturday morning for everyone to see.  Training will be provided by the Hurst representative at that time.   The members of the fire department will be demonstrating the capabilities of this new equipment on a donor vehicle that will be located in the parking lot across the street from the fire station. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders and survivors. As they traveled back to Florida exhausted and exhilarated, they knew they could do more and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, the non-profit organization has given more than $24 million to hometown heroes in 46 states plus Puerto Rico and Canada.”

CHILI COOK-OFF COMING
January 25, 2017
 
The First United Methodist Church of Chiefland is hosting its Third Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 11,  starting at 5:00 pm under the Coach Doyle McCall Pavilion.  This event is free and open to the public.  We encourage other organizations and businesses to set up information booths at no charge.   For more information, please call 493-4627, ext. 1.
 
Chili Cook-off Guidelines:
• You must contact the church to register.  Please call 493-4627, ext. 1 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

JAN 23 EMPTY BOWLS

 BIG BEND SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM 
January 25, 2017
 
If you plan to attend, and have not registered, please, do so;
registering allows staff to plan seating and meal accommodations accurately.  
 
The Symposium's detailed information follows;
simply click on the link below the poster.  
 
The registration website folllows: http://reg.conferences.dce.ufl.edu/Basic/1400057452
JAN 25 UF NCBS Big Bend Science Symposium 2017 Program 29 6 JL 4
DISCLAIMER
The information provided below comes from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Jail Media Report.
The photographs and commentaries regarding the allegations against the persons identified herein
are copied from the report verbatim, without any editorial comment or revision by this newspaper.
  

  

 Levy County Sheriff's Office has a new format.
Click on the date or logo above to view Arrest Reports.
 
  
Logo
 
 
 
 
CEDAR KEY SHARK NEWS
  16 JANUARY 2017
 
 
 
 

Slemp FireDrill xe

 
 
 
Emergency Evacuation
Shark Staff Report
 
 
Cedar Key School’s students and staff did well during the recent emergency evacuation drill.
  
The drill was held Friday, January 20th shortly after the last lunch period. Levy County Sheriff’s Deputy Grant Sandlin said the drill went well. According to Deputy Sandlin’s calculations, about 8 minutes elapsed from the time the school was notified that the students needed to evacuate until Principal Josh Slemp had determined that all of the students, faculty and staff had safely evacuated to the outdoor amphitheater adjacent to the elementary school building.
  
The school does not get advance notice about these drills, but is expected to be ready to participate in them at any moment, which is how emergencies actually happen - without warning.
 
 
 
CKS Principal Josh Slemp escorted students back toward school
following a successful emergency evacuation drill.
Photo by Holly Bishop, Cedar Key School Journalism Staff 
 
 
 
SharkNews23jan HonorRoll xc
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
LitWkPoster xp

 

Words on the loss
of a Double Americano
January 24, 2017
 
Where once was Curmudgeon,
there's now just High Dudgeon.
Were those Atlantan Baristas
just here to tease us?
 
Perhaps they're not far -
they said R and R -
but if they can be found
there's Arabica to be ground.
 
They weren't here for long,
but it was time for great song,
and it was just plain old mean
to take away our caffeine.
 
If they respond to this plea
it will give us great glee:
we need their coffee and tea and scones too,
so, one eight four two, where are you?
 
CEDAR KEY LIONS CLUB PRESENTS.....
January 24, 2017

JAN 24 LIONS Valentines day dinner dance 2017 final

CEDAR KEY ART CENTER TRANSFORMS
COMMUNITY CENTER,
GATHERS DOLLARS FOR CHILDREN’S ART
January 21, 2017
 

Room 0029xe

 

The Cedar Key Arts Center’s Children’s Art Benefit Dinner, Raffle, and Silent Auction occurred in a completely transformed Cedar Key Community Center.  All about the room and hanging from the ceiling, seemingly hundreds of children’s silhouettes flew kites, bounced balls, tumbled, ran, and played.  Attendees felt they were in the center of a playground, filled with active, happy, creative youngsters.  Robin Gillies and her ladder-climbing, inventive, energetic decorating team built the splendid playground. 
 
Donna Patti 0047xe auction 0023e
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Table decorations, in keeping of the evening, were wire figures made by children in the 2016 Summer Art Program.   Each wire figure was sent home with a local artist who dressed the figure as he/she saw fit.  The figures were placed within a bed of multicolored flowers which brought the Children’s Art theme solidly to each table.
 
From 5:15 until 6 pm, the one-hundred-plus diners enjoyed cocktails served by bartenders Jay Bushnell, Dave Lewis, and Ralph Selby.  They were also charmed into purchasing raffle tickets by Mac Cox and Susan Rosenthal.   Lisa Mitchell entertained the group with her classical guitar.  Folks also bid upon the silent auction items displayed on the south side of the room and organized by Joyce DeHaan.
 
Promptly at 6 pm, CKAC President Donna Bushnell addressed the group, thanked the many, many persons who made the evening possible, and, in particular, Patty Jett, “who made all this happen.” 
 
Bushnell explained how the money raised would and has been spent.    Dollars purchase materials, supplies, and a small stipend for the teacher of the two-week summer art program.  The dollars also purchase materials and supplies for the after-school Art and Sewing Clubs.  Bushnell said, “No art program exists at Cedar Key School; we are trying to fill a gap….and we, thanks to all of you, are filling that gap!”  The monies also support scholarships to the Summer Art Program; thus far, the CKAC has not turned away a child who is unable to pay the small fee.
 
A colorful, brief video of the children’s art programs  accompanied by Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik reinforced the evening’s theme.
 
The Island Room’s Peter Stefani prepared dinner in the Community Center’s kitchen as his restaurant has not yet reopened.  His staff, the familiar faces  from the Island Room whom residents miss, donated their services and served the meal.  Dinner consisted of fideos with fresh shellfish, rolled shrimp lasagna, chicken with garlic confit and preserved lemon, Isaraeli couscous and grains, vegetables, and pears corrado style with hazelnut crème anglaise.  Throughout dinner silent auction and some thirty raffle winners were announced.
 
 
COMMISSION MEETS
January 17, 2017
 
 CKComm 7928xe
 
 
Meeting Specifics
The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 6 pm at the new, temporary, double-wide trailer home of Cedar Key City Hall, located on the same property as the original City Hall, which remains closed because of Hurricane Hermine damage.  Present were:  Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Dale Register, and Commissioners Sue Colson, Royce Nelson, and Diana Topping.
 
Staff in attendance included:  City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Director Robert Robinson, Public Works’ Bill Crandley, City Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and Donna Risker.
Among those in the audience were: Mac and Nita Cox, Allison Nelson, Chris Topping, Bill Delaino, Beth Mizell, Joan Selby, Susan Rosenthal, Sue and Bob Wooley, Michael Hancock, Joyce, and Ed DeHaan, Mac and Nita Cox, Esta Johnson, Doris Hellerman, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.
 
PUBLIC COMMENT
BILL DELAINO REQUEST:
At the April 22, 2016, Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, resident Bill Delaino requested that the city support the five-year restoration project of the Cedar Key Canal.   At that time, Delaino reviewed the project’s accomplishments, affirmed that sea grasses were now growing, thanked University of Florida staff’s assistance, and ultimately, requested that the city revisit its potential commitment, made earlier, of $12,000 to manage the beach area at the end of H Street.  Commissioners subsequently met in a budget session and approved the funding for the restoration.
 
At this commission meeting, Delaino requested confirmation of the $12,000 from the city.   Commissioners voted 4 to 0 to release the funds for the project.  Commissioner Royce Nelson recused himself from the vote as he is directly involved in the dredging part of the project.
 
MARINA RESTROOM ROOF COLOR DECIDED
The Cedar Key Public Works Department’s Bill Crandley provided commissioners with a color chart from which they were to select the roof color of the soon-to-be-installed Marina restroom facility.  After some chatter, commissioners voted 4 to 1 the color red; Commissioner Royce Nelson was the nay vote, saying he preferred aqua.

REMINDER….

THE  NON - FICTION BOOK BUNCH 

WILL MEET WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 AT  1:30 PM

IN  THE SMALL  UPSTAIRS  LIBRARY  READING  ROOM 

ALL ARE WELCOME!

FRIENDS OF
COUNTY ROAD 347
January24, 2017
DEC 1 FRIENDS 347 Adopt a Highway 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Come join us for roadside cleanup at the Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place on the first Monday of February...February 6 from 9-10 am.
 
It is always a good idea to wear high boots and long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Gloves, bags, and orange vests will be provided.  It's good exercise and you just might find a roadside treasure! Surprises await. 
 
K Reps 0157xe

 
 
 
CEDAR KEY SCHOOL
HOMECOMING PARADE
January 21, 2017
 
 
The Cedar Key School Homecoming Parade, a ritual here in town involves the community as part of the parade.  Indeed, the town responded.  Bicycles, tricycles, bicycles, trucks, fire engines, and more vehicles on wheels took part in the January 12, 2017 event.   Photographs compliments of Joe Hand.
 
  
 
 

paradepix001

paradepix003paradepix002
paradepix007

paradepix008

paradepix010

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
paradepix006
paradepix011
paradepix009
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 . . . . MORE PIX - CKN
 
Josh Shark 0067xe
Airbot 0069xe
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
BikeGirl 0171xe
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4H 0240xe

 
  

Savannah 0057xe

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BBall 0051xeAbby BBall 0152xe 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GreatShark 0279xeEmileSmith 0111xe

 

Horse 4H 0237xe

89Bball 0346xe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

JVGirls 0194xeNiyaJOnes 0146xe

 

MidCheer 0295xeMaryEllen 0181xe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
SafetyPatrol 0166xe

MidCheer 0296xe

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SharkCart 0205xe

GARDEN CLUB ANNUAL MEETING
DATE CHANGED
January 22, 2017
 
…a note from Cedar Key Garden Club
Vice-President Joe Hand
 
The Cedar Key Garden Club Annual Meeting has been rescheduled and will not take place on January 25.  We will send out a reminder email with an agenda shortly before the meeting.  Thank you.
 
CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY
CALENDAR 2017
UPDATED  1/22/17

Editor's Note:  The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events   Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.  Indeed, it remains a work in progress.

1/22 Great Day Sings, Cedar Key United Methodist Church, 6pm http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2751-ckumc-great-day-performs

1/24  Suwannee River Water Management District Presents Draft Surface Water Improvement and Management  SWIM Plan, Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room, Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2739-srwmd-workshop

1/25  Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update

1/25 – 4/5  Master Gardener Training, Wednesdays,  Levy County Extension Office, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2648-master-gardener-class-2018

 MARCH 2017...
CEDAR KEY STYLE
January 22, 2017
 
All over the United States, and the world, people marched yesterday
declaring their solidarity for women’s rights and a multitude of other beliefs. 
 
Cedar Key’s Linda Seyfert did it Cedar Key style with her pink golf car and
in the company of an eagle which soared above her head and caught on camera.
 
 

Eagle 0371xe

 
 
LindaSeyfert 0377xe
 
 
     
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 BEAUTY AND THE BEAK
January 22, 2017
 

JAN 22 FOL VELDKAMP IMG 2634

 

 
Cedar Key winter resident Janie Veltkamp will be the featured presenter at the Saturday, February 4 talk at the Cedar Key Public Library. The talk will begin at 10:30 am.  
 
In her new upcoming book, Beauty and the Beak, we learn how Veltkamp, a raptor biologist, created a prosthetic beak for a bald eagle from Alaska. Once wild and free, Beauty’s world was shattered by an illegal bullet that damaged her entire upper beak leaving her helpless to feed herself. That’s when Veltkamp created the “Beauty Team” of biologists, dentists, engineers and veterinarians and who designed through collaboration a 3D printed beak for the bald eagle. Her upcoming book describes the natural history of bald eagles from hatching to the time at age 4, as a sub adult Beauty was injured and right up to the 3 hours of surgery that would restore her bald eagle beak!  Would it function? Learn more about this unique eagle and her north Idaho journey!
 
Janie Veltkamp is a raptor biologist and rehabilitator, wildlife educator, trained nurse, and master falconer. She has lifetime care of Beauty the bald eagle and led the engineering team who made Beauty’s prosthetic beak. Jane is founding director of Birds of Prey Northwest, in Idaho, which educates the public about raptor conservation, including through live raptor programs, and provides medical treatment and rehabilitation to thousands of injured birds of prey. She is the eagle expert for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Native American Aviary.

Details
 
 
BIG BEND SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM
PUTS RESEARCH ON PUBLIC VIEW
January 22, 2017
 
JAN 22 UF BBSS 765C793E C70F 49AA B8BA 78192E4790A0Scientists on Florida’s Big Bend coastline spend their careers studying local ecosystems and finding solutions to challenges such as oyster reef decline or the impacts of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.  Feb 1 to 3, the second annual Big Bend Science Symposium will hold an open forum where the public can meet these scientists and learn about their discoveries and projects.

“The goal of the symposium is to communicate the latest science being done in the Big Bend region and to give visitors a chance to engage directly with scientists,” said Mendy Allen, program coordinator for the Nature Coast Biological Station, part of the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

CATHOLIC  CHAPEL
OPENS IN CEDAR KEY

January 21, 2017

St. Andrew’s Chapel, will hold its first Mass in Cedar Key on Sunday, January 29, at 3 pm.   The Chapel is located at 12513 S.R. 24, directly across from Blue Desert Café, in the recently remodeled former house.

Father Joe McDonnell, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Chiefland, is scheduling weekly Mass on Sundays at 3 pm. If you’ve been away from attending Mass regularly due to long distance driving, you are welcome to join us in celebrating this first Mass and in the future, every Sunday at 3 pm. 

VERNON "LEE" REXROAT
PASSES AWAY
January 22, 2017

JAN 21 REXROAT 1Vernon "Lee" Rexroat, 78, Fort Collins, CO, died peacefully at home after a short illness on Monday, January 16, 2017.

Lee enjoyed a long career with the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where he served as assistant dean of students for a period of time.  He then taught at the graduate level in the education department.  Later, he acted as student advisor and counselor.  Lee married his high school sweetheart, Jeanie Gustafson (Erdmann), and they had two children.  Later in his life, he remarried the love of his life, Christine Rexroat (Bevevino) at which time he lovingly accepted his extended family, and they enjoyed many years together until his death.JAN 21 REXROAT 2

Lee was fortunate to retire from the university at the age of 55 years.  After retirement, he and Christine traveled the countryside in their RV, eventually settling for many years in two places: Burnsville, NC (summers) and Cedar Key Fl. (winters).  Five years ago, Lee and Christine relocated to Fort Collins, CO, to be close to children and grandchildren.  He was a musician and a storyteller, and he beamed laughter and love everywhere he went.  He adored his grandchildren who all will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife Christine Rexroat, 5 children; daughters Dawn Rexroat (Wiiliam), Leah Barrett (Brian), and Gabrielle Pearl Barrett (Ted), Sons Christopher Rexroat (Kathy) and Jason Barrett (Mari). 8 grandchildren; Devonte & Kian Rexroat-Potts (Dawn and William), Rosie&Lilli Barrett (Jason and Mari), Jackson&Tyler Pearl (Gabrielle and Ted), and Lance&Margot Rexroat (Christopher and Kathy).

Please send all communications and condolences to Lee's wife Christine This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Details
 
Map 7935 xe
 
  
 
THE “DITCH OF DREAMS”
The Cross-Florida Barge Canal
 
 
The Cedar Key Historical Society's 2017 program of Coffees got off to a fine start on January 19 with a presentation of the “Ditch of Dreams. The Cross-Florida Barge Canal and the Struggle for Florida’s Future”. As presented by Dave Tegeder, Associate Professor at the Department of Social and Behavioural Science in Santa Fe College, and Steve Noll, Professor at the Department of History in the University of Florida, the genesis of this scheme and its extraordinary history (even back to the Spanish conquest) are of relevance to the development of Florida and perhaps especially to the city of Cedar Key. Thus, David Levy Yulee’s Florida Railroad running from Fernandina to Cedar Key and the parallel “ditch” between the St John’s River and Yankeetown were based, at different times, on the vision of a trans-Florida link that would provide an essential cog in a global transportation system linking the eastern and western worlds.
 
 
 
 
 
 
NollsTegeder7932xe
 
 
 
Cedar Key lost its railroad in 1932, however, while the canal, “vampire-like”, has survived two starts and three stoppages since reaching the high-spot of its fortunes in 1929, and has never died. In this time, the canal has suffered all the usual problems facing project development in Florida, whether economic, environmental, financial, legal or political but, according to the co-presenters, perhaps with a greater than usual element of irony and “David and Goliath” confrontations.
 
Army Corps of Engineers, was at the time of the Great Depression, to be a ship canal four times the size of the Panama Canal; 220miles long and 30ft deep serving the boom town of Ocala, and as such was inaugurated by President Roosevelt in 1935. But it took no more than a year for a gathering of competing interests to get the work stopped, of which the most significant pointer for the future were the voices, looking back to the pristine enchantment of Nineteenth Century Florida, now being raised about the need to preserve nature and specifically to the effect of damaging the Florida Aquifer.

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
CALL FOR ART –
“WINGS” OPEN ART SHOW
January 20, 2017
 
INFORMATIONAL PROSPECTUS
AND CALL FOR ENTRIES
 
In February Cedar Key Arts Center will present WINGS an open art show
 
Flight. Airiness. Grace. Angel. Beauty. Frilly. Aerodynamic. Buffalo. These are just a few trigger words that encompass our theme for the February Open Show.
 
Seeking artistic representations that demonstrate the ‘Wings’ attribute, literally and of course figuratively.
 
All mediums and materials working within this theme are eligible including 2-D, 3-D, mixed-media, photography and video (must provide your own display equipment). All subject matter following the WINGS theme from landscapes to abstractions are eligible. Three monetary awards will be given out for this exhibition: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and ribbons for Award of Excellence.
 
SUBMISSIONS: a maximum of three pieces per artist.

Logo
 
 
 
 
CEDAR KEY SHARK NEWS
  16 JANUARY 2017
 
 

 

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL HOMECOMING
Kevin Mansingh, Shark Correspondent
 
There was a great homecoming at Cedar Key School this year with loads of fun, excitement, and suspense.      
The entire city enjoyed the Thursday afternoon parade.  The more than 30 units in the parade showed off the school’s clubs, sport teams and class representatives as well as some of the communities organizations. It seemed like every parade entry had candy, beads, or some other item to toss to the crowds along Dock Street. 
HC KingQueen xp  Following years of tradition, every member of the senior class was included in the homecoming court and invited to ride in the parade. Also riding in the parade this year were class representatives including: 9th grade representatives Michael Smith and Niya Jones; 10th grade representatives Kevin Mansingh and Hannah Brinkman; 11th grade representatives Grayson Yearty and Whitney O’Neal; and kindergarten representatives - and cousins - Courtney McCain and Malcolm McCain.

JoshShark

WONDER WHAT IS HAPPENING AT THE LOWER SUWANNEE AND CEDAR KEYS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGES?
January 20, 2017

Wonder no more.  Just click on the attached link to view, and hopefully, take part in the Friends of the Refuges activities.

http://www.friendsofrefuges.org/

 JANUARY NATURE WALK
January 20, 2017

The January nature walk in the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge will be Thursday, January 26 at 10 am.   The walk will be approximately two miles and along a flat, sandy trail.  Tick exposure should be minimum. 

During this walk we will see young Long Leaf pine trees, an active gopher tortoise burrow, and hopefully we will see Ruby-crowned Kinglets, White-eyed Vireos, and/or Blue-grey Gnatcatchers foraging in the scrubby oaks along the trail. 

We will carpool from the Cedar Key City Park at 9:45 am. If you would like to meet at the trail, enter the Refuge at the north end of the Nature Drive off CR 347.   Drive about a mile and when the Nature Drive turns sharply to the left, Gate 12 is on the right.  We will meet at Gate 12 about 10 am.  The walk will be canceled if it is raining. 

See you there!
Donna Thalacker
FREE YOGA IN CEDAR KEY
JANUARY 2017
REVISED SCHEDULE
January 20, 2017
 
MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY
Cedar Key Library (upstairs)
8:00 am Intermediate Yoga (Level 2)
CDs, no instruction most days, some experience necessary.
Everyone welcome on Fridays.
 
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
Episcopal Church (Parish Hall)
9:00 am Gentle Yoga
(tapes and instructor assisted)
 
 
CEDAR KEY LIBRARY SERIES
BEGINS WITH HEATHER DEWAR
January  18, 2017

 The Cedar Key Public Library will present environmental writer Heather JAN 21 FOL PIC 2 When Seas Rise coverDewar on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., in a talk/reading from her new book "When the Seas Rise."

Heather is a native Floridian who grew up in Coconut Grove, where she learned how to steer a boat before she could ride a bike. A former reporter at The Miami Herald, The Miami News, and The Baltimore Sun, she has been writing about Florida environmental issues and their impact on the state's way of life since 1990. Her work has won national and international journalism awards. After more than 20 years in Maryland, she is thrilled to be back home in Florida, as a Gainesville-based science writer and reporters' liaison for the U.S. Geological Survey.JAN 21 FOL heather in swamp oct 2011 natalie edgar

Heather will read from her book "When the Seas Rise." Published in April 2016 by University Press of Florida, the book weaves together true stores - some disturbing, some hopeful - about scientists who are working to understand and improve Florida's future in a warmer world. It is the first in-depth look at the impact of climate change on Florida. Our story starts on the Big Bend Coast......

Please plan to attend the program on January 28. As always, our programs are free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided by the Cedar Key Friends of the Library. 

POST OFFICE UPDATE
January 17, 2017
 
MEETING RESULTS:
A group of six met at Steamers at 2 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2017, to discuss further action, if necessary, to reopen the post office.  Bill Heckler shared what he learned In his conversation with Stoney Smith on Tuesday, January 17:
  • On Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27, Contractor Russell Fulmer will be in the building working.
  • On Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, Stoney Smith will be in the building working.
  • On Monday, January 30, an inspection is scheduled.
  • Smith advised Mayor Heath Davis of the above scheduled events; Mayor Davis confirmed that conversation.
  • Smith advised Heckler that he had also contacted Senator Dunn’s office; that event is not confirmed.

LOGO OFCA

2017 OLD FLORIDA
CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS
T-SHIRTS, POSTERS ON SALE
January 14, 2017
 
JAN 14 CKAC OFCA PIC MG 2017The Spring Arts Festival Commemorative t-shirts and posters are now available at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op at 457 2nd Street in Cedar Key. 
The 2017 Design Contest winning artwork, Water, by  Judi Cain, is featured this year. 
 
Posters are $5 (unsigned), $10 (signed).  T-shirts are $20 and come in Men’s (Grey, M-XXL) and Women’s (Violet, S-XXXL) sizes.  Show your support for the arts in Cedar Key and help us promote the event by getting your t-shirt and wearing it everywhere you go!
 
Picture: 2017 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Committee
 
MAR 20 front page2 04

SHEILA THOMAS, CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
ARTIST OF THE MONTH 
January 14, 2017

 

The January Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Sheila Thomas. Sheila is the co-op’s photographer and her specialties are the birds, wildlife and local scenery in and around Cedar Key. In addition, Sheila makes pottery, cloth bookmarks, ornaments of homemade paper and colorful pinecone flowers. Sheila is constantly creating new and interesting works and her inventory changes frequently.