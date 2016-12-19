***********
Come join us for roadside cleanup at the Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place on the first Monday of January...January 2 from 9-10 am.
It is always a good idea to wear high boots and long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Gloves, bags, and orange vests will be provided. It's good exercise and you just might find a roadside treasure! Surprises await.
It was a fabulous day for a walk out to the marsh at the Lukens Tract! It is a beautiful area any time, but the low humidity and blue skies made it a particularly lovely walk today. When the thirty nature walkers arrived at the large expanse of marsh at the end of the property, well, it was enough to take pause to really appreciate the breathtaking beauty of the place.
As we walked along the road toward the marsh, the nature walkers had a chance to identify some of the salt tolerant native plants such as Florida groundsel, marsh elder, and Christmas berry that grow alongside the marsh and throughout much of the property. Unfortunately, there were plenty of young invasive Brazilian Peppers to see as well. These invasive plants are very aggressive. There have been several efforts by members of the Friends of the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge and Refuge staff over the past three or more years to eradicate them on the property, with limited success.
During the walk, Peg Hall heard the distinctive sound of Sandhill Cranes as they approached us. We were treated with a sight of a small flock of them flying directly overhead!
Cedar key School is in need of a group facilitator for its AVID program.
AVID is an acronym for Advancement via Individual Determination. It is offered at both middle and high school levels. Its purpose is to prepare students for college and careers by increasing skills in critical reading, writing, organization, inquiry, and collaboration. One of the ways this is done is through an inquiry-based tutorial process, where students learn to question what they know and what they don't understand.
The AVID group facilitator would work twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1:00 pm -3:00 pm, and would work with both middle and high school students in small groups.
To apply, log onto the Levy County School Board website and apply online. Do wait until January 1, however, as the application process is undergoing change. Questions may be emailed to Carrie Tomlin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The requirement for the position is to have attended college. A college degree is preferred but is not a requirement.
The Department of Environmental Protection hereby provides Notice that it has prepared a Draft Permit for the proposed project as detailed in application File No. 348716-001-UC/5O (WACS # 103125), subject to the conditions specified in the draft permit and summarized below. The applicant, Cedar Key Water & Sewer District, John McPherson, General Manager, P.O. Box 309, Cedar Key, Florida, 32625 applied on November 4, 2016 for a permit to construct and operationally test a Class V injection well system. The project is located at the intersection of SR 24 and CR 347, Cedar Key, Florida 32625.
The facility will construct and operationally test - One Class V, Group 4 injection well (IW-1) for the disposal of brine concentrate from the proposed Cedar Key reverse osmosis and nanofiltration water treatment plant. IW-1 will be constructed with 8-inch diameter final casing set at approximately 500 feet below land surface (bls), with the injection zone from approximately 500 to 600 feet bls. The maximum permitted capacity for the injection well will be approximately 0.095 million gallons per day. Inactive public supply well CKWSD No 1 is proposed to be used as monitor well SMW-1 for monitoring from 40 to 106 feet bls.
Editor's Note: The following calendar is an initial attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Indeed, it is a work in progress.
12/20 Brazilian Pepper Control on Cedar Key, 9 am, group will meet at Cedar Key Cemetery entrance
12/21 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Community Garden Living Room on Second Street two lots west of the Island Hotel, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2657-book-bunch-december-5-2016
OLD FLORIDA CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION
December 2016
In Art Fair Calendar’s 4th Annual National Survey Cedar Key’s Spring Art Festival was voted one of the “Top Ten Best Art Fairs in America.” It was also listed as one of the top five “Favorite Small Town Art Fairs.” This is the second time that the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts has received national recognition in the past several years. In 2014, the event was named one of the Top 50 Art Fairs in America and was also listed as one of the Top 5 Small Town Juried Art Shows.
Cedar Key’s Spring Arts Festival, which was started in 1964, is one of the oldest in the State of Florida. In the mid-1970’s it became so popular that a reported 35-50,000 visitors nearly ended the event because it was just too much for the small town of 850. By the late 1990’s the festival had become more of a craft fair but in 2006, local artists and community leaders decided that the format should return to a juried event with the vision of hosting a top quality small fine art show and the festival was renamed the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts.
by Crosby Hunt, Co-President Cedar Keys Audubon
One of the Cedar Key Audubon Society’s initial goals was to create a more effective bird rescue program for our city, which would include education, adequate signage with instructions and significant phone numbers, and an effective system for dealing with injured birds. This past weekend saw the fruition of these goals as three birds were transported to Wildlife Rescue facility in Homosassa Springs and one pelican, which had been taken to the facility in November with injuries sustained off G street, was released back to his natural environment.
Of the three birds, the osprey was the most gravely injured, suffering an almost severed wing in a mid-air collision with another osprey. Doug Maple secured the bird, which was then taken to Mary Oppal, the guiding light behind the Wildlife rescue facility. At that point, Mary returned the recovered pelican, which she had been tending to at her makeshift hospital. Mary, a one woman wildlife humane society, has donated a house and grounds not to mention her considerable healing skills to this charitable and very vital endeavor. In a quick tour, she showed us numerous kinds of owls, a red shouldered hawk and a Mississippi Kite in various stages of recovery. She then produced our pelican, which we had named Pepe after the father of a family which had offered their assistance during the rescue. He was driven back to Cedar Key and released the next morning at 1st and G Street, the exact location where he had been first encountered in November. Pepe, who will take a few days to truly get his flying prowess back, spread his wings and took off after another pelican, perhaps an old friend.
As the local Audubon chapter head towards its first full year, bird rescue is still a primary goal. With another training session in late January and a proliferation of more instructional signs, Cedar Key is becoming a safer environment for one of our most treasured and important occupants. Thanks to all who have worked hard on this goal.
The Cedar Keys Audubon Society chapter is looking for a few volunteers to assist us in a number of areas.
Anyone interested in learning the duties of our secretary and treasurer, or assuming the newly created board position of Membership Manager, please, contact either Mandy Offerle (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) or Deborah Anderson (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.).
Many thanks.
