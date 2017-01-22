Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

MEETING WITH
A  COMMISSIONER
January 28, 2017
 
 
 
In keeping with the Cedar Key News’ mission, to provide news/information of the Cedar Key area  to those living or visiting the region, the CKN proposed a series of Coffees with a Commissioner, one per month, each with a different commissioner.   
In June 2014, the concept was energetically approved by the commission.
 
WHAT?
Meeting with a commissioner:  this month Sue Colson. 
 
WHEN?  WHERE?
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
11 am to noon
Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center
450 Second Street, Cedar Key
 
WHY?
 
The goal is multifaceted: 
  • for residents to know their commissioners better;
  • to provide an informal setting where residents might ask questions or posit concerns that they may not in a formal commission meeting setting;
  • for all participants to be better informed regarding the business of Cedar Key.

 

CEDAR KEY FOOD PANTRY
NEEDS HELP
January 27, 2017

 

If you see the back parking lot at the Cedar Key United Methodist Church full of cars and pickups on a Thursday afternoon, it's not for a church activity.  Although the Cedar Key Food Pantry is housed in the Faith Center wing of the church, it is a Cedar Key community project.   During an average month, around 202 households are receiving food at the Pantry, representing more than 580 individuals. This past Thanksgiving and Christmas time every family coming to the pantry received a ham or a turkey, whichever was their choice.

Many area residents think the food given away at the Pantry is donated by somebody, and it does receive quite a few donations, but the Food Pantry purchases much of the food it gives away, although at a reduced rate from over-the-counter cost.

CEDAR KEY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT
NOTICE
January 26, 2017
                      
  VACANCY ON DISTRICT BOARD

There is a vacancy on the governing board of the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District.  Under the District’s Charter, a vacancy on the Board is to be filled by the remaining Board members, with the selected person to serve until the next election.  The selected person may, of course, run for the Board position at the next election. 

You must be a “qualified voter” within the District in order to be eligible to serve on the governing board.  The boundaries of the District are all areas on the Cedar Key islands seaward of the Number 4 Bridge.

If you are interested in being considered for selection to fill the vacancy, please come to the Board’s regular meeting on February 13, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., at the District Office, 510 3rd Street, Cedar Key.

For further information, please call the District at 352-543-5285. 

CEDAR KEY FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF AND VOLUNTEERS DEMONSTRATE NEW EQUIPMENT
Saturday, January 28 at 9:30 am
BE THERE…
SEE HOW CKFD CARES FOR YOU..
AND YOURS
January 25, 2017  

JAN 25V FIREHOUSE LOGOCedar Key Fire Chief Robert Robinson is thrilled and is extremely grateful to be able to announce the acceptance of the Firehouse Sub Public Safety Foundation’s award of Hurst extrication equipment to Cedar Key Fire Rescue.  The new equipment is valued at $30,037.00 and consists of a Hurst cutter, spreader, ram, and the necessary batteries and chargers required for use.  In addition, the award also includes a Hurst eDraulic bank charger, power supply, and three mounting brackets.  This new rescue equipment will be welcomed with open arms as it will be replacing the department’s 30+ year-old equipment.

Chief Robinson explains that this award will allow for faster and safer rescues involving vehicle entrapment.  Due to the fact that today’s vehicles are built to withstand more than ever before, the newer extrication equipment has become a necessity to be able to power through the tougher construction in the event of a rescue.

The Fire Department will hold a dedication event Saturday morning the 28th of January at 9:30 am at the Cedar Key Fire Station.  The new equipment will be on display Saturday morning for everyone to see.  Training will be provided by the Hurst representative at that time.   The members of the fire department will be demonstrating the capabilities of this new equipment on a donor vehicle that will be located in the parking lot across the street from the fire station. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders and survivors. As they traveled back to Florida exhausted and exhilarated, they knew they could do more and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, the non-profit organization has given more than $24 million to hometown heroes in 46 states plus Puerto Rico and Canada.”

CHILI COOK-OFF COMING
January 25, 2017
 
The First United Methodist Church of Chiefland is hosting its Third Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 11,  starting at 5:00 pm under the Coach Doyle McCall Pavilion.  This event is free and open to the public.  We encourage other organizations and businesses to set up information booths at no charge.   For more information, please call 493-4627, ext. 1.
 
Chili Cook-off Guidelines:
• You must contact the church to register.  Please call 493-4627, ext. 1 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

JAN 23 EMPTY BOWLS

 BIG BEND SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM 
January 25, 2017
 
If you plan to attend, and have not registered, please, do so;
registering allows staff to plan seating and meal accommodations accurately.  
 
The Symposium's detailed information follows;
simply click on the link below the poster.  
 
The registration website folllows: http://reg.conferences.dce.ufl.edu/Basic/1400057452
JAN 25 UF NCBS Big Bend Science Symposium 2017 Program 29 6 JL 4
gJOKlGXgXWoQ758jLn0i
 
 
DISCLAIMER
The information provided below comes from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Jail Media Report.
The photographs and commentaries regarding the allegations against the persons identified herein
are copied from the report verbatim, without any editorial comment or revision by this newspaper.
  

  

 Levy County Sheriff's Office has a new format.
Click on the date or logo above to view Arrest Reports.
 
  
CEDAR KEY LIONS CLUB PRESENTS.....
January 24, 2017

JAN 24 LIONS Valentines day dinner dance 2017 final

CEDAR KEY ART CENTER TRANSFORMS
COMMUNITY CENTER,
GATHERS DOLLARS FOR CHILDREN’S ART
January 21, 2017
 

Room 0029xe

 

The Cedar Key Arts Center’s Children’s Art Benefit Dinner, Raffle, and Silent Auction occurred in a completely transformed Cedar Key Community Center.  All about the room and hanging from the ceiling, seemingly hundreds of children’s silhouettes flew kites, bounced balls, tumbled, ran, and played.  Attendees felt they were in the center of a playground, filled with active, happy, creative youngsters.  Robin Gillies and her ladder-climbing, inventive, energetic decorating team built the splendid playground. 
 
Donna Patti 0047xe auction 0023e
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Table decorations, in keeping of the evening, were wire figures made by children in the 2016 Summer Art Program.   Each wire figure was sent home with a local artist who dressed the figure as he/she saw fit.  The figures were placed within a bed of multicolored flowers which brought the Children’s Art theme solidly to each table.

FRIENDS OF
COUNTY ROAD 347
January24, 2017
DEC 1 FRIENDS 347 Adopt a Highway 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Come join us for roadside cleanup at the Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place on the first Monday of February...February 6 from 9-10 am.
 
It is always a good idea to wear high boots and long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Gloves, bags, and orange vests will be provided.  It's good exercise and you just might find a roadside treasure! Surprises await. 
 
CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY
CALENDAR 2017
UPDATED  1/22/17

Editor's Note:  The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events   Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.  Indeed, it remains a work in progress.

1/22 Great Day Sings, Cedar Key United Methodist Church, 6pm http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2751-ckumc-great-day-performs

1/24  Suwannee River Water Management District Presents Draft Surface Water Improvement and Management  SWIM Plan, Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room, Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2739-srwmd-workshop

1/25  Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update

1/25 – 4/5  Master Gardener Training, Wednesdays,  Levy County Extension Office, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2648-master-gardener-class-2018

 BEAUTY AND THE BEAK
January 22, 2017
 

JAN 22 FOL VELDKAMP IMG 2634

 

 
Cedar Key winter resident Janie Veltkamp will be the featured presenter at the Saturday, February 4 talk at the Cedar Key Public Library. The talk will begin at 10:30 am.  
 
In her new upcoming book, Beauty and the Beak, we learn how Veltkamp, a raptor biologist, created a prosthetic beak for a bald eagle from Alaska. Once wild and free, Beauty’s world was shattered by an illegal bullet that damaged her entire upper beak leaving her helpless to feed herself. That’s when Veltkamp created the “Beauty Team” of biologists, dentists, engineers and veterinarians and who designed through collaboration a 3D printed beak for the bald eagle. Her upcoming book describes the natural history of bald eagles from hatching to the time at age 4, as a sub adult Beauty was injured and right up to the 3 hours of surgery that would restore her bald eagle beak!  Would it function? Learn more about this unique eagle and her north Idaho journey!
 
Janie Veltkamp is a raptor biologist and rehabilitator, wildlife educator, trained nurse, and master falconer. She has lifetime care of Beauty the bald eagle and led the engineering team who made Beauty’s prosthetic beak. Jane is founding director of Birds of Prey Northwest, in Idaho, which educates the public about raptor conservation, including through live raptor programs, and provides medical treatment and rehabilitation to thousands of injured birds of prey. She is the eagle expert for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Native American Aviary.

CATHOLIC  CHAPEL
OPENS IN CEDAR KEY

January 21, 2017

St. Andrew’s Chapel, will hold its first Mass in Cedar Key on Sunday, January 29, at 3 pm.   The Chapel is located at 12513 S.R. 24, directly across from Blue Desert Café, in the recently remodeled former house.

Father Joe McDonnell, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Chiefland, is scheduling weekly Mass on Sundays at 3 pm. If you’ve been away from attending Mass regularly due to long distance driving, you are welcome to join us in celebrating this first Mass and in the future, every Sunday at 3 pm. 

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
CALL FOR ART –
“WINGS” OPEN ART SHOW
January 20, 2017
 
INFORMATIONAL PROSPECTUS
AND CALL FOR ENTRIES
 
In February Cedar Key Arts Center will present WINGS an open art show
 
Flight. Airiness. Grace. Angel. Beauty. Frilly. Aerodynamic. Buffalo. These are just a few trigger words that encompass our theme for the February Open Show.
 
Seeking artistic representations that demonstrate the ‘Wings’ attribute, literally and of course figuratively.
 
All mediums and materials working within this theme are eligible including 2-D, 3-D, mixed-media, photography and video (must provide your own display equipment). All subject matter following the WINGS theme from landscapes to abstractions are eligible. Three monetary awards will be given out for this exhibition: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and ribbons for Award of Excellence.
 
SUBMISSIONS: a maximum of three pieces per artist.

WONDER WHAT IS HAPPENING AT THE LOWER SUWANNEE AND CEDAR KEYS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGES?
January 20, 2017

Wonder no more.  Just click on the attached link to view, and hopefully, take part in the Friends of the Refuges activities.

http://www.friendsofrefuges.org/

FREE YOGA IN CEDAR KEY
JANUARY 2017
REVISED SCHEDULE
January 20, 2017
 
MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY
Cedar Key Library (upstairs)
8:00 am Intermediate Yoga (Level 2)
CDs, no instruction most days, some experience necessary.
Everyone welcome on Fridays.
 
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
Episcopal Church (Parish Hall)
9:00 am Gentle Yoga
(tapes and instructor assisted)
 
 
POST OFFICE UPDATE
January 17, 2017
 
MEETING RESULTS:
A group of six met at Steamers at 2 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2017, to discuss further action, if necessary, to reopen the post office.  Bill Heckler shared what he learned In his conversation with Stoney Smith on Tuesday, January 17:
  • On Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27, Contractor Russell Fulmer will be in the building working.
  • On Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, Stoney Smith will be in the building working.
  • On Monday, January 30, an inspection is scheduled.
  • Smith advised Mayor Heath Davis of the above scheduled events; Mayor Davis confirmed that conversation.
  • Smith advised Heckler that he had also contacted Senator Dunn’s office; that event is not confirmed.

LOGO OFCA

2017 OLD FLORIDA
CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS
T-SHIRTS, POSTERS ON SALE
January 14, 2017
 
JAN 14 CKAC OFCA PIC MG 2017The Spring Arts Festival Commemorative t-shirts and posters are now available at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op at 457 2nd Street in Cedar Key. 
The 2017 Design Contest winning artwork, Water, by  Judi Cain, is featured this year. 
 
Posters are $5 (unsigned), $10 (signed).  T-shirts are $20 and come in Men’s (Grey, M-XXL) and Women’s (Violet, S-XXXL) sizes.  Show your support for the arts in Cedar Key and help us promote the event by getting your t-shirt and wearing it everywhere you go!
 
Picture: 2017 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Committee
 
MAR 20 front page2 04

SHEILA THOMAS, CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
ARTIST OF THE MONTH 
January 14, 2017

 

The January Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Sheila Thomas. Sheila is the co-op’s photographer and her specialties are the birds, wildlife and local scenery in and around Cedar Key. In addition, Sheila makes pottery, cloth bookmarks, ornaments of homemade paper and colorful pinecone flowers. Sheila is constantly creating new and interesting works and her inventory changes frequently.

MASTER NATURALIST
MODULE AVAILABLE
January 12, 2017

The UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station is offering the Coastal Systems module of the Florida Master Naturalist Programbeginning March 22, 2017. You can view course details and register here: http://conference.ifas.ufl.edu/fmnp/cs17-05.html.  Please share with others that may be interested. Space in the course is limited to 25 participants.  We hope to see many of you there!

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY
PRESENTS
January 12, 2017JAN 11 Event Poster 2017
CEDAR KEY NEWS AUDUBON
NEWSLETTERavocet clip art 44244
January 8, 2017
 
The Cedar Keys Audubon Newsletter is now available. 
For your convenience, simply click on the link below for all the latest information. 
 
If you are not a member, please, consider becoming one or just enjoy our newsletter and events.
 
 
SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT TO PRESENT PUBLIC WORKSHOP OF DRAFT SWIM PLANS    
January 6, 2017
 
The Suwannee River Water Management District is holding two public workshops to review draft Surface Water Improvement and Management (SWIM) Plans for the Suwannee River and Coastal River Basins.  You are invited to participate in one or both of the public workshops, which will be held at two different locations in the District as follows:
 
Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room
January 24th, 1:00 pm
Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628
 
 
District Headquarters
January 27th, 2017, 1:00 pm
Suwannee Room, Suwannee River Water Management District, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060
 
Both workshops will be identical, so please attend the meeting that is located most convenient to you.
The District is working to finalize the draft SWIM plans for both the Suwannee River Basin and Coastal Rivers Basin. Once complete, the District will make draft plans available for review and comment.

BIRD RESCUE
TRAINING SESSION COMING SOON
January 5, 2017

…a note from Dr. Savanna Barry

Hello all,
 
I wanted to let you all know that the next Cedar Key Bird Rescue training workshop will be held from 3 - 5 pm on January 30, 2017.  The workshop instructors will include myself and wildlife rehabilitator Janie Veltkamp.
 
Please, share this information with others that may be interested in getting involved in the program.  Many of you have already gone through a workshop, you are not required to attend another workshop but would be welcome to do so if you want a refresher.  All new volunteers are required to attend a training before entering the program.
 
You may register for the training workshop by following this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cedar-key-bird-rescue-workshop-tickets-28941680345
 

LEVY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS
CIVIL WAR IN FLORIDA SERIES
January 2, 2017JAN 2 LCHS CIVIL WAR Civil War in FL run 01 04 17
SECOND ANNUAL ART-FILLED
HOME TOUR IN CEDAR KEY DXHIBIT
January 25, 2017

JAN 25 CKAC PIC 4 hometour4

 

 

On Saturday, February 18, 2017, the Cedar Key Arts Center will host the 2017 Art-Filled Home Tour, back by popular demand after a wildly successful event last year.  Eight new homes will be open to ticket holders beginning at 10 am.  As an added bonus, this year’s tour will feature mostly homes of local artists who have graciously agreed to open their studios as well astheir art-filled homes for the tour. 

Four of the homes will be open between 10 am-1 pm with coffee and tea served at one of the homes.   Four different homes will be open from 1-4 pm with afternoon refreshments available at one of the homes. JAN 25 CKAC PIC 1 hometour

The Arts Center has arranged two “Tour Specials” for ticket holders.  Participants can reserve a golf from the Gulf Cart Company for a specially reduced rate (2 seater for $35, or 4 seater for $45).  All homes are accessible by golf cart this year.  In addition, a specially prepared box lunch (quiche, salad , and drink) will be available for $10 at The 1842 Daily Grind & Mercantile, located at the corner of Second 2nd St and Hwy 24.  So plan to make it a fun-filled day!

Located 60 miles SW of Gainesville, at the end of State Road 24, the island community of Cedar Key allows you to step back in time and enjoy the ambiance of this historic fishing village set in middle of Florida’s Nature Coast, one of the most environmentally undeveloped and breathtakingly beautiful areas of Florida.

Tickets are $20/person and may be purchased prior to the event at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op located below the Arts Center at 457 2nd St (open daily 10am – 5om), by mail by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or on the day of the event between 9 am – 1 pm at the Cedar Key Arts Center.  Questions call 352-543-0362 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

JAN 25 CKAC PIC 2 hometour3

 

JAN 25 CKAC PIC 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

