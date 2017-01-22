Cedar Key Fire Chief Robert Robinson is thrilled and is extremely grateful to be able to announce the acceptance of the Firehouse Sub Public Safety Foundation’s award of Hurst extrication equipment to Cedar Key Fire Rescue. The new equipment is valued at $30,037.00 and consists of a Hurst cutter, spreader, ram, and the necessary batteries and chargers required for use. In addition, the award also includes a Hurst eDraulic bank charger, power supply, and three mounting brackets. This new rescue equipment will be welcomed with open arms as it will be replacing the department’s 30+ year-old equipment.
Chief Robinson explains that this award will allow for faster and safer rescues involving vehicle entrapment. Due to the fact that today’s vehicles are built to withstand more than ever before, the newer extrication equipment has become a necessity to be able to power through the tougher construction in the event of a rescue.
The Fire Department will hold a dedication event Saturday morning the 28th of January at 9:30 am at the Cedar Key Fire Station. The new equipment will be on display Saturday morning for everyone to see. Training will be provided by the Hurst representative at that time. The members of the fire department will be demonstrating the capabilities of this new equipment on a donor vehicle that will be located in the parking lot across the street from the fire station. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders and survivors. As they traveled back to Florida exhausted and exhilarated, they knew they could do more and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, the non-profit organization has given more than $24 million to hometown heroes in 46 states plus Puerto Rico and Canada.”
REMINDER….
THE NON - FICTION BOOK BUNCH
WILL MEET WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 AT 1:30 PM
IN THE SMALL UPSTAIRS LIBRARY READING ROOM
ALL ARE WELCOME!
Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Indeed, it remains a work in progress.
1/22 Great Day Sings, Cedar Key United Methodist Church, 6pm http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2751-ckumc-great-day-performs
1/24 Suwannee River Water Management District Presents Draft Surface Water Improvement and Management SWIM Plan, Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room, Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2739-srwmd-workshop
1/25 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update
1/25 – 4/5 Master Gardener Training, Wednesdays, Levy County Extension Office, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2648-master-gardener-class-2018
“The goal of the symposium is to communicate the latest science being done in the Big Bend region and to give visitors a chance to engage directly with scientists,” said Mendy Allen, program coordinator for the Nature Coast Biological Station, part of the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
January 21, 2017
St. Andrew’s Chapel, will hold its first Mass in Cedar Key on Sunday, January 29, at 3 pm. The Chapel is located at 12513 S.R. 24, directly across from Blue Desert Café, in the recently remodeled former house.
Father Joe McDonnell, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Chiefland, is scheduling weekly Mass on Sundays at 3 pm. If you’ve been away from attending Mass regularly due to long distance driving, you are welcome to join us in celebrating this first Mass and in the future, every Sunday at 3 pm.
Vernon "Lee" Rexroat, 78, Fort Collins, CO, died peacefully at home after a short illness on Monday, January 16, 2017.
Lee enjoyed a long career with the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where he served as assistant dean of students for a period of time. He then taught at the graduate level in the education department. Later, he acted as student advisor and counselor. Lee married his high school sweetheart, Jeanie Gustafson (Erdmann), and they had two children. Later in his life, he remarried the love of his life, Christine Rexroat (Bevevino) at which time he lovingly accepted his extended family, and they enjoyed many years together until his death.
Lee was fortunate to retire from the university at the age of 55 years. After retirement, he and Christine traveled the countryside in their RV, eventually settling for many years in two places: Burnsville, NC (summers) and Cedar Key Fl. (winters). Five years ago, Lee and Christine relocated to Fort Collins, CO, to be close to children and grandchildren. He was a musician and a storyteller, and he beamed laughter and love everywhere he went. He adored his grandchildren who all will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife Christine Rexroat, 5 children; daughters Dawn Rexroat (Wiiliam), Leah Barrett (Brian), and Gabrielle Pearl Barrett (Ted), Sons Christopher Rexroat (Kathy) and Jason Barrett (Mari). 8 grandchildren; Devonte & Kian Rexroat-Potts (Dawn and William), Rosie&Lilli Barrett (Jason and Mari), Jackson&Tyler Pearl (Gabrielle and Ted), and Lance&Margot Rexroat (Christopher and Kathy).
Please send all communications and condolences to Lee's wife Christine This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Wonder no more. Just click on the attached link to view, and hopefully, take part in the Friends of the Refuges activities.
http://www.friendsofrefuges.org/
The January nature walk in the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge will be Thursday, January 26 at 10 am. The walk will be approximately two miles and along a flat, sandy trail. Tick exposure should be minimum.
During this walk we will see young Long Leaf pine trees, an active gopher tortoise burrow, and hopefully we will see Ruby-crowned Kinglets, White-eyed Vireos, and/or Blue-grey Gnatcatchers foraging in the scrubby oaks along the trail.
We will carpool from the Cedar Key City Park at 9:45 am. If you would like to meet at the trail, enter the Refuge at the north end of the Nature Drive off CR 347. Drive about a mile and when the Nature Drive turns sharply to the left, Gate 12 is on the right. We will meet at Gate 12 about 10 am. The walk will be canceled if it is raining.
The Cedar Key Public Library will present environmental writer Heather Dewar on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., in a talk/reading from her new book "When the Seas Rise."
Heather is a native Floridian who grew up in Coconut Grove, where she learned how to steer a boat before she could ride a bike. A former reporter at The Miami Herald, The Miami News, and The Baltimore Sun, she has been writing about Florida environmental issues and their impact on the state's way of life since 1990. Her work has won national and international journalism awards. After more than 20 years in Maryland, she is thrilled to be back home in Florida, as a Gainesville-based science writer and reporters' liaison for the U.S. Geological Survey.
Heather will read from her book "When the Seas Rise." Published in April 2016 by University Press of Florida, the book weaves together true stores - some disturbing, some hopeful - about scientists who are working to understand and improve Florida's future in a warmer world. It is the first in-depth look at the impact of climate change on Florida. Our story starts on the Big Bend Coast......
Please plan to attend the program on January 28. As always, our programs are free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided by the Cedar Key Friends of the Library.
The January Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Sheila Thomas. Sheila is the co-op’s photographer and her specialties are the birds, wildlife and local scenery in and around Cedar Key. In addition, Sheila makes pottery, cloth bookmarks, ornaments of homemade paper and colorful pinecone flowers. Sheila is constantly creating new and interesting works and her inventory changes frequently.