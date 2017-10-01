****
The UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station is offering the Coastal Systems module of the Florida Master Naturalist ProgrambeginningMarch 22, 2017. You can view course details and register here: http://conference.ifas.
Editor's Note: The following calendar is an initial attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Indeed, it is a work in progress.
1/12 Cedar Key School Homecoming Parade, line up at school, 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2742-homecoming-parade-207
1/14 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Gyotaku T-Shirt Workshop with Sandi Jackson, CKAC, 10 am – 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops
1/14Levy County Historical Society Presents Blood, Guts, and Germs, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida
1/16 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Paint Party Coffee Filter Watercolor Painting with Sandy Allen, CKAC, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops
Friends of the A. F. Knotts Public Library in Yankeetown are featuring for their Annual Meeting program, Dr. Dikki-Jo Mullen with her presentation of “FUTURE TRENDS FOR 2017.” We invite you to join us and explore your spiritual personality with Dikki-Jo. Rev. Dr. Mullen will guide us through the Chinese New Year of the ‘Fire Rooster,’ delve into Numerology - the study of personal numbers, and share the science and mystery of the most well-known - the Horoscope.
…a note from Dr. Savanna Barry
The Levy County Historical Society is seeking interested persons willing to volunteer to assist in organizing county Voter Registration record books in preparation for digitizing. The records, which date from 1880 to 1956, will be digitized by the Digital Production Services at the University of Florida. When the information is digitized it will be made available to researchers online through the George A. Smathers Libraries, University of Florida.
Assistance is needed in arranging the Registration books, which measure 16" high x 10-1/2" wide, with paperboard or paper covers, and weighing about a quarter pound each, by year, type of recording, and the county voting precinct. The area where the registration books are located is in an unused remote area of the Levy County Courthouse in Bronson. Also, please take into consideration that because of their age, the books are dusty and dirty.
If you are interested in volunteering several hours a week to assist in this project to preserve our county history, please call Toni Collins, President, Levy County Historical Society at (352) 490-5636.
Cedar key School is in need of a group facilitator for its AVID program.
AVID is an acronym for Advancement via Individual Determination. It is offered at both middle and high school levels. Its purpose is to prepare students for college and careers by increasing skills in critical reading, writing, organization, inquiry, and collaboration. One of the ways this is done is through an inquiry-based tutorial process, where students learn to question what they know and what they don't understand.
The AVID group facilitator would work twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1:00 pm -3:00 pm, and would work with both middle and high school students in small groups.
To apply, log onto the Levy County School Board website and apply online. Do wait until January 1, however, as the application process is undergoing change. Questions may be emailed to Carrie Tomlin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The requirement for the position is to have attended college. A college degree is preferred but is not a requirement.
OLD FLORIDA CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION
December 2016
In Art Fair Calendar’s 4th Annual National Survey Cedar Key’s Spring Art Festival was voted one of the “Top Ten Best Art Fairs in America.” It was also listed as one of the top five “Favorite Small Town Art Fairs.” This is the second time that the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts has received national recognition in the past several years. In 2014, the event was named one of the Top 50 Art Fairs in America and was also listed as one of the Top 5 Small Town Juried Art Shows.
Cedar Key’s Spring Arts Festival, which was started in 1964, is one of the oldest in the State of Florida. In the mid-1970’s it became so popular that a reported 35-50,000 visitors nearly ended the event because it was just too much for the small town of 850. By the late 1990’s the festival had become more of a craft fair but in 2006, local artists and community leaders decided that the format should return to a juried event with the vision of hosting a top quality small fine art show and the festival was renamed the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts.
The Cedar Keys Audubon Society chapter is looking for a few volunteers to assist us in a number of areas.
Anyone interested in learning the duties of our secretary and treasurer, or assuming the newly created board position of Membership Manager, please, contact either Mandy Offerle (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) or Deborah Anderson (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.).
Many thanks.
