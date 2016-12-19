Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CLICK HERE FOR AGENDA PACKET

 

CLICK HERE FOR AGENDA PACKET

 

FRIENDS OF
COUNTY ROAD 347
December 28, 2016

DEC 1 FRIENDS 347 Adopt a Highway 

 Come join us for roadside cleanup at the Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place on the first Monday of January...January 2 from 9-10 am.

 

It is always a good idea to wear high boots and long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Gloves, bags, and orange vests will be provided.  It's good exercise and you just might find a roadside treasure! Surprises await.

Details

 

DECEMBER 22
NATURE WALK AT LUKENS
December 27, 2016

ATTENDING PICTURES COMING VERY SOON

It was a fabulous day for a walk out to the marsh at the Lukens Tract!  It is a beautiful area any time, but the low humidity and blue skies made it a particularly lovely walk today.  When the thirty nature walkers arrived at the large expanse of marsh at the end of the property, well, it was enough to take pause to really appreciate the breathtaking beauty of the place.

As we walked along the road toward the marsh, the nature walkers had a chance to identify some of the salt tolerant native plants such as Florida groundsel, marsh elder, and Christmas berry that grow alongside the marsh and throughout much of the property.  Unfortunately, there were plenty of young invasive Brazilian Peppers to see as well.  These invasive plants are very aggressive.  There have been several efforts by members of the Friends of the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge and Refuge staff over the past three or more years to eradicate them on the property, with limited success.  

During the walk, Peg Hall heard the distinctive sound of Sandhill Cranes as they approached us.  We were treated with a sight of a small flock of them flying directly overhead! 

Details
CEDAR KEY SCHOOL
PART-TIME POSITION OPENING
December 22, 2016

Cedar key School is in need of a group facilitator for its AVID program.

AVID is an acronym for Advancement via Individual Determination. It is offered at both middle and high school levels.  Its purpose is to prepare students for college and careers by increasing skills in critical reading, writing, organization, inquiry, and collaboration.  One of the ways this is done is through an inquiry-based tutorial process, where students learn to question what they know and what they don't understand.

The AVID group facilitator would work twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1:00 pm -3:00 pm, and would work with both middle and high school students in small groups.

To apply, log onto the Levy County School Board website and apply online.  Do wait until January 1, however, as the application process is undergoing change.  Questions may be emailed to Carrie Tomlin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The requirement for the position is to have attended college. A college degree is preferred but is not a requirement.

Details

STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
NOTICE OF DRAFT PERMIT
December 26, 2016

The Department of Environmental Protection hereby provides Notice that it has prepared a Draft Permit for the proposed project as detailed in application File No. 348716-001-UC/5O (WACS # 103125), subject to the conditions specified in the draft permit and summarized below.  The applicant, Cedar Key Water & Sewer District, John McPherson, General Manager, P.O. Box 309, Cedar Key, Florida, 32625 applied on November 4, 2016 for a permit to construct and operationally test a Class V injection well system.  The project is located at the intersection of SR 24 and CR 347, Cedar Key, Florida 32625.

The facility will construct and operationally test - One Class V, Group 4 injection well (IW-1) for the disposal of brine concentrate from the proposed Cedar Key reverse osmosis and nanofiltration water treatment plant.  IW-1 will be constructed with 8-inch diameter final casing set at approximately 500 feet below land surface (bls), with the injection zone from approximately 500 to 600 feet bls. The maximum permitted capacity for the injection well will be approximately 0.095 million gallons per day.  Inactive public supply well CKWSD No 1 is proposed to be used as monitor well SMW-1 for monitoring from 40 to 106 feet bls.

Details
 
YOGA IN CEDAR KEY
DECEMBER - JANUARY
December 24, 2016
Temporary Location:
Cedar Key Arts Center New Addition
Enter through the second floor back door of Arts Center.
 
Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 am
Intermediate Yoga (Level 2)
CDs and instructor assisted once a week
Some experience necessary
 
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 am
Gentle Yoga (Level 1)
CDs and instructor assisted when possible
 
Fridays
Community Practice
(Levels 1 and 2 depending upon participants present)
CDs or /and instructor assisted 
 
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION
5 - 6 pm  Tuesdays
Includes sitting and walking meditation practice
Details

 

LIBRARY STATUS: OPEN
(for limited use)
 
 
Open, but not fully operational. The “ribbon” cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon. After a brief discussion of items left to be completed in the library and what was required to get the upstairs meeting room open and available to the public, the ribbon was cut, in this case a plastic cord was used, and the library was declared “open.”
 
Library 7671xe
Public Works Bill Crandley, Commissioner Royce Nelson,
Mayor Heath Davis, Commissioner Sue Colson
 
 
The library on the first floor could be available for limited use soon. The phone, internet and computers are in the process of being connected and other minor items are being completed.  The replacement of the book shelving will take longer due to ongoing discussions with the insurance company.
 
The meeting room is now available for use as before Hermine, and can be scheduled through the City.
 
Details

DEC 21 16 NCBS Holiday Card Email

Details
 
Logo
 
 
 
 
CEDAR KEY SHARK NEWS
  21 DECEMBER 2016
 
 
 
 
The 2017 Cedar Key School Homecoming week is almost here, so now is the time to get your alumni basketball team together, start coming up with parade entry ideas, and reconnect with members of previous homecoming courts. Everyone is invited to participate, whether they graduated from CKS or not. This year’s opponent will be the Branford Buccaneers.
  
Here’s a schedule of events and some important deadlines.
 
Friday, Jan. 6 - Deadline to register for the men’s and women’s alumni games that will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14. Forms will be available in the front office of the school after vacation and there is a pre-registration fee of $20. Coach Joe Bishop and math teacher Marissa DeHaven are the contacts for the games.
 
Thursday, Jan. 12 - The parade line-up is at 4 p.m. and the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. As in past years, all forms of parade entries will be accepted, including all community groups and individuals who would like to participate. Participating is a way to show the CKS students how important they are to the community. Fourth grade teacher Jessica Sloan is the contact for the parade.
 
Thursday, Jan. 12 - The bonfire, DJ, and fun will be held at the school from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is open to the public.
  
Friday, Jan. 13 - The homecoming games begin at 3:30 p.m. with the middle school girls and boys games followed by the varsity girls game. Then between the varsity girls and boys games, the homecoming court will be presented and the Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned.

 
Spelling Bee Success!
12/14/16
Amanda Robinson, Shark Correspondent
 
Last Wednesday, the elementary and middle schools had their annual Spelling Bee. The students in each category fought hard and spelled their hearts out. The competition was fierce, and the first place winners in each category moved on to districts. The results are as follows:                                             
SpBee21dec 01xe
 
                                  

 

 
 
  
 
 
 
 
 Elementary:
1st Karlie Bailey, 4th Grade
2nd Place- Payton Campbell, 4th Grade
3rd Place- Cole Bentley, 5th Grade
 
 
 
 
 
 
Left to Right: Karlie Bailey, Payton Campbell, Cole Bentley
Photo by Jessica Sloan   
 
 
SpBee21dec 02xe
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Middle School:
1st- Alexis Crum, 6th Grade
2nd Place- Daniel Smith, 7th Grade
3rd Place- Damien Francis, 8th Grade
                                                             
  
   

Left to Right: Alexis Crum, Daniel Smith, Damien Francis
Photo by Jessica Sloan   
 
 
Details
 FIRST DAY ACTIVITIES FOR YOU...
FROM FLORIDA STATE PARKS
ON JANUARY 1, 2017
DEC 21 FL STATE PKS first day hikes ad 2016 1
Details

Details
 
1842 DAILY GRIND
BRINGS SECOND STREET
NEEDED, APPRECIATED ATMOSPHERE
December 20, 2016
 
 
Terry Williams and Martin Kemp, fine new additions to Cedar Key community, have begun a lovely, what we hope will be a lasting, tradition of music, food, good company, and drink, on Saturday evenings, inside and outside their establishment, 1842 Daily Grind, located on State Road 24 and Second Street in the heart of downtown Cedar Key.
 
This past Saturday local realtor and musician JD McCormick played Christmas carols among exquisitely decorated, perfectly lighted seating areas and beautifully festooned doorways and benches. 
DailyGrnd 172xe
 
The menu is extraordinary and defies an adequate description in this space.  Suffice it to say: everything is delicious; coffee choices bound; breakfast includes the best oatmeal ever; lunch sandwiches and soups are taste treats ... and more…so much more.
 
Williams and Kemp are the same two men who, on the morning after Hurricane Hermine inundated their newly established shop, served coffee, bagels, and all else on hand to a distressed Cedar Key…all for free.
 
Details

PrkXmas7575xe

 
 
  
 
DECEMBER 17,
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK…
A WONDERFUL SUCCESS
IN CEDAR KEY
December 19, 2016
 
 
From munching on Cedar Key’s restaurants’ fares, to touring four churches to view Christmas decorations, to listing to carols by the Cedar Key Baptist Church Choir, to meeting Santa Clam, to tasting great chili and salad and drinking cider, to watching a boat parade, Cedar Key had it all.  Some three hundred-fifty folks came out for the day’s many events:  little children, old people, moms and dads of all ages, visitors, residents.  One could hardly move without bumping into little ones running about gleefully on the beach, on Dock Street Pier, in City Park, everywhere.  The entire holiday lightng and  festooning  of City Park, with every structure and lamppost decorated, was orchestraated and done by Fire Chief Robert Robinson and his family. 
 
 
XTree 014xe
 
 
 
 
XTree 0015xe
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
The Cedar Key Aquaculture Association sponsors the Christmas in the Park event and has done so for the last eight years.
 
 
Carollers 027xe
 
 
 
BAPTIST CHURCH CHOIR…PLUS
The Cedar Key Baptist Church Choir, extemporaneously joined by Rob and Mac, warmed the crowd in City Park at 5:30 pm immediately followed by Colson-cooked chili.   
 

SantaClam 0044xe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
SANTA CLAM
Santa Clam arrived by airboat to the Cedar Key Beach, complete with jingling bells, smiles, and “Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmases.”  Santa Clam, alias Tom Liebert of Kayak Cedar Keys, picked up and hugged the littlest ones, and greeted the older ones who stood agape at seeing Santa on the beach in Cedar Key. 
 
 
SntaClam 057xe Copy
 
 
 
Santa Clam was ably assisted by two elves, Skyler Lipscomb and Alexis Wirth.  They helped moms and dads with little ones; they helped take pictures; they posed in their clam outfits for pictures; and they kept all happy…truly Santa’s helpers.
 
 SntaClam 060xe Copy
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
There was no one that Santa Clam did not accommodate, including the animals that came with the children.  Dogs, too, sat upon Santa’s lap.  And most importantly, each child had the time to truly talk to Santa and express his Christmas wishes.  All left with secretive smiles, confident that they got the message about their prized presents across to Santa.  
 
BurdRes 087xe
 
 
 
 
PELICAN OFF TO THE DOCTOR
To the rescue of a pelican hooked in his wing at the Dock Street Pier came the ever-so-reliable and constant bird devotee Tiffany Black.  She gathered the bird in to a carrier and transferred him safely into the ready, waiting hands of Cedar Keys Audubon Vice President Doug Maple and Co-President Crosby Hunt.   Crosby Hunt’s plan for Sunday, beside gathering his family from incoming airplane flights, was to transfer the pelican to Homosassa where the bird will be cared for by wildlife rescuer Mary Oppal. A very good thing for the pelican that Tiffany, Doug, and Crosby were here.
 
 
 
BOAT PARADE…EIGHTH YEAR!
The not large, but mighty, boat parade lined up in front of the east end of Dock Street near the beach and proudly paraded along Dock Street, in front of 83 West, moving west to the Dock Street Pier and back again. 
Judges were of two sorts: the young and the old.  The children chose Ray and Carla Ermel’s “Island Christmas” vessel as first place.  When the Aquaculture Association coordinator Leslie Sturmer asked the children why they thought that boat should be first place, they answered, “Because it was the best.”   Unruffled, Sturmer went on to name the adult judges,’ Bill Pine and Peter Fredrick, selections.
 
XBots3 0095xe
 
  
 
 
XBots3 0127xe
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  • Third Place went to Ray and Carla Ermel’s “Island Christmas.”

 

XBots2 0103xe

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Second Place went to the Nature Coast Biological Station, decorated with, among other things, a huge green snake.
  
XBots1 0071xe
 
  
 
1stPlaceBot 0168xe
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  • First place went to Jimbo Kieth, of Dotty Haldeman fame, decorated with, among other things, dolphins.

 

Everything, including the weather,  and everyone came together to make the day a safe, healthy, truly Cedar Key Christmas celebration.  Thank you, Aquaculture Association!  And thank you, Robert Robinson!
 
 
Details
CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY
CALENDAR 2016
Updated 12/19/16

Editor's Note:  The following calendar is an initial attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events   Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.  Indeed, it is a work in progress.

12/20 Brazilian Pepper Control on Cedar Key, 9 am, group will meet at Cedar Key Cemetery entrance

12/21  Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Community Garden Living Room on Second Street two lots west of the Island Hotel, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2657-book-bunch-december-5-2016

 

Details

LOGO OFCA

OLD FLORIDA CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION

December 2016

In Art Fair Calendar’s 4th Annual National Survey Cedar Key’s Spring Art Festival was voted one of the “Top Ten Best Art Fairs in America.” It was also listed as one of the top five “Favorite Small Town Art Fairs.” This is the second time that the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts has received national recognition in the past several years.  In 2014, the event was named one of the Top 50 Art Fairs in America and was also listed as one of the Top 5 Small Town Juried Art Shows.

Cedar Key’s Spring Arts Festival, which was started in 1964, is one of the oldest in the State of Florida. In the mid-1970’s it became so popular that a reported 35-50,000 visitors nearly ended the event because it was just too much for the small town of 850.  By the late 1990’s the festival had become more of a craft fair but in 2006, local artists and community leaders decided that the format should return to a juried event with the vision of hosting a top quality small fine art show and the festival was renamed the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts.

Details

Logo

 

SHARKS HOST DRUMMOND BANK-CKS BEACH BALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
December 19, 2016
 
Cedar Key will be hosting its 2nd consecutive holiday tournament this year on December 21st and 22nd.  This year we are excited to have Drummond Bank as the exclusive sponsor of the event. Drummond- has provided tremendous support for the tournament this year.DEC 19 CKS IMG 20161212 152416627
 
The four teams participating on the boys’ side of the draw are: Trenton, Oak Hall, FSUS (Tallahassee), and Cedar Key.   Trenton plays Oak Hall at 4:30 and Cedar Key hosts FSUS at 7:30 on the 21st.  The winners will play the following day for the championship and the consolation game will be played at 4:30.
 
On the girls’ side of the tournament play opens at 3:00 on the 21st with Branford facing Parry McCluer (Virginia).  Parry McCluer is a 1À school in the mountains of Virginia and where Cedar Key coach David Tomlin graduated high school.  In the second girls’ game your hometown Lady Sharks take on Fort White at 6:00.  The winners play at 6:00 on the
22nd with the consolation game at 3:00.
 
A two-day wrist band will be available at the door for $10; that covers all 8 games.  Concessions will also be open for this event.
Come out and support your Sharks
at the Drummond- Bank-CKS Sharks
Beach Ball Tournament
 
Details

MAR 20 front page2 04

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER JANUARY 2017 WORKSHOPS
December 20, 2016
 
 
PLAN TO COME AND LEARN SOMETHING NEW OR SHARPEN YOUR SKILLS AND HAVE FUN WITH ART.
BE SURE TO REGISTER AT CEDAR KEYHOLE OR WITH ARTIST SO INSTRUCTOR CAN BE PREPARED.
 
 
 
ANDA CHANCE-BEYOND THE COLORING BOOK
WITH COLORED PENCILS
January 9 and 10, Monday and Tuesday, 9 am – 4 pm
$70 for members; $75 for non-members;
plus $35 for supplies for all.
Minimum five students.
Introduction to colored pencils by building your color wheel, under painting and building layers, addressing individual questions, completing a series of exercises to increase proficiency and skills. Start a take-home painting with follow up through social media. Some drawing skills would be helpful but beginners welcome.
Contact Anda at 386-330-2424 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
 
 
GYOTAKU T-SHIRT WORKSHOP WITH SANDI JACKSON
January 14, Saturday, 10 am – 1 pm
$45 per member; $50 for nonmembers;
 plus $10 for supplies for all.
Minimum six students.
Join Sandi Jackson for a Gyotaku T-shirt workshop.  Create a unique fish print on your very own shirt.  Bring your own T-shirt or shirts in your size and style, light weight, and light colored cotton or cotton blends. Wear old clothes and an apron.
Deadline is December 31.
Contact Sandi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or
407-920-0920.
 

Details
CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON’S BIRD RESCUE EFFORTS FULLY REALIZED...TIMES THREE
December 12, 2016

by Crosby Hunt, Co-President Cedar Keys Audubon

CKAUDUBON LOGO PERFECTOOne of the Cedar Key Audubon Society’s initial goals was to create a more effective bird rescue program for our city, which would include education, adequate signage with instructions and significant phone numbers, and an effective system for dealing with injured birds.  This past weekend saw the fruition of these goals as three birds were transported to Wildlife Rescue facility in Homosassa Springs and one pelican, which had been taken to the facility in November with injuries sustained off G street, was released back to his natural environment.    

 Of the three birds, the osprey was the most gravely injured, suffering an almost severed wing in a mid-air collision with another osprey.  Doug Maple secured the bird, which was then taken to Mary Oppal, the guiding light behind the Wildlife rescue facility.  At that point, Mary returned the recovered pelican, which she had been tending to at her makeshift hospital.  Mary, a one woman wildlife humane society, has donated a house and grounds not to mention her considerable healing skills to this charitable and very vital endeavor.  In a quick tour, she showed us numerous kinds of owls, a red shouldered hawk and a Mississippi Kite in various stages of recovery.  She then produced our pelican, which we had named Pepe after the father of a family which had offered their assistance during the rescue.  He was driven back to Cedar Key and released the next morning at 1st and G Street, the exact location where he had been first encountered in November. Pepe, who will take a few days to truly get his flying prowess back, spread his wings and took off after another pelican, perhaps an old friend. 

As the local Audubon chapter head towards its first full year, bird rescue is still a primary goal.  With another training session in late January and a proliferation of more instructional signs, Cedar Key is becoming a safer environment for one of our most treasured and important occupants.  Thanks to all who have worked hard on this goal.

Details
 
 
CKS Students Assist and Learn
at Community Garden
 14 December 2016
 
CKS ComGrdn 0142xe
Tom Deverin, with assistance from gardeners Alban, Joe, Pat, Sally, Frank, and Jeri, showed the Agriculture classes from Cedar Key Middle and High School the do’s and don’ts of gardening. About 30 students were ready with paper and pencil to take notes. Tom asked the students what is the most obvious thing they observe about the garden.  They responded “The raised bed.s.” Tom’s response, “Right! Because most of us gardeners here are old!"
CKS ComGrdn 0151xe
 CKS Grdn 0153xe
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Tom began the discussion by telling the students three things are necessary for plants to grow: sunlight, water, and nutrients. Plants tell you stuff by looking at them, such as: planting to close will prevent them from growing properly, and wilting may mean to much or not enough water.
 
Teacher Rachel Weatherington asked for info about: overwatering versu under watering; use of fertilizer;  weed recognition.  Watering is most critical when seeds are first planted and when the plant makes fruit.   There are two types of Fertilizers: organic and chemical.  Organic fertilizers are preferable for many reasons.  
CKS ComGrdn 0164xe
 
 
 
 
 
Tom’s definition of a weed is a plant that has grown in the wrong place.  It may be a perfectly nice plant, but pull it out if you did not plant it there!
 
 
The students then harvested the communal garden.  They were shown the proper way to dig up young plants and to replant spacing them far enough apart to allow enough room for growth. 
 
 
 
 
 The afternoon ended with samplings of salad and cookies brought by Sally Beveridge.  The sage-scented shortbread included sage grown in the garden. The salad included kale and parsley grown in Sally’s garden.  Both were a huge hit with the students.  Many wanted the recipes!   
 
Details
SUWANNEE VALLEY PLAYERS AUDITION FOR CHRISTIE’S
 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
December 14, 2016
 
And Then There Were None Auditions
January 3, 2016, 6:00 pm
January 7, 2016, 9:00 am
Auditions will consist of readings from the script and all characters will
 have British accents.
Please bring a picture and resume, if you have one.
Show dates May 5-7, 12-14

Details
CKAUDUBON LOGO PERFECTO
CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON
IN NEED OF BACK UP ASSISTANCE
December 13, 2016
…a note from Co-Presidents Deborah Anderson
 and Crosby Hunt  

The Cedar Keys Audubon Society chapter is looking for a few volunteers to assist us in a number of areas. 

  • First, our extremely efficient secretary and treasurer, Libby Cagle and Nancy Hanson, are both part-time residents and have expressed an interest in training a couple of people to step in during their absence, should the need arise. 
  • Secondly, we are looking to expand our membership as well as reaching those who are listed with us but who are not presently active. 

Anyone interested in learning the duties of our secretary and treasurer, or assuming the newly created board position of Membership Manager, please, contact either Mandy Offerle (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) or Deborah Anderson (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.). 

Many thanks.

