Vernon "Lee" Rexroat, 78, Fort Collins, CO, died peacefully at home after a short illness on Monday, January 16, 2017.
Lee enjoyed a long career with the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where he served as assistant dean of students for a period of time. He then taught at the graduate level in the education department. Later, he acted as student advisor and counselor. Lee married his high school sweetheart, Jeanie Gustafson (Erdmann), and they had two children. Later in his life, he remarried the love of his life, Christine Rexroat (Bevevino) at which time he lovingly accepted his extended family, and they enjoyed many years together until his death.
Lee was fortunate to retire from the university at the age of 55 years. After retirement, he and Christine traveled the countryside in their RV, eventually settling for many years in two places: Burnsville, NC (summers) and Cedar Key Fl. (winters). Five years ago, Lee and Christine relocated to Fort Collins, CO, to be close to children and grandchildren. He was a musician and a storyteller, and he beamed laughter and love everywhere he went. He adored his grandchildren who all will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife Christine Rexroat, 5 children; daughters Dawn Rexroat (Wiiliam), Leah Barrett (Brian), and Gabrielle Pearl Barrett (Ted), Sons Christopher Rexroat (Kathy) and Jason Barrett (Mari). 8 grandchildren; Devonte & Kian Rexroat-Potts (Dawn and William), Rosie&Lilli Barrett (Jason and Mari), Jackson&Tyler Pearl (Gabrielle and Ted), and Lance&Margot Rexroat (Christopher and Kathy).
Please send all communications and condolences to Lee's wife Christine This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
The January nature walk in the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge will be Thursday, January 26 at 10 am. The walk will be approximately two miles and along a flat, sandy trail. Tick exposure should be minimum.
During this walk we will see young Long Leaf pine trees, an active gopher tortoise burrow, and hopefully we will see Ruby-crowned Kinglets, White-eyed Vireos, and/or Blue-grey Gnatcatchers foraging in the scrubby oaks along the trail.
We will carpool from the Cedar Key City Park at 9:45 am. If you would like to meet at the trail, enter the Refuge at the north end of the Nature Drive off CR 347. Drive about a mile and when the Nature Drive turns sharply to the left, Gate 12 is on the right. We will meet at Gate 12 about 10 am. The walk will be canceled if it is raining.
The Cedar Key Public Library will present environmental writer Heather Dewar on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., in a talk/reading from her new book "When the Seas Rise."
Heather is a native Floridian who grew up in Coconut Grove, where she learned how to steer a boat before she could ride a bike. A former reporter at The Miami Herald, The Miami News, and The Baltimore Sun, she has been writing about Florida environmental issues and their impact on the state's way of life since 1990. Her work has won national and international journalism awards. After more than 20 years in Maryland, she is thrilled to be back home in Florida, as a Gainesville-based science writer and reporters' liaison for the U.S. Geological Survey.
Heather will read from her book "When the Seas Rise." Published in April 2016 by University Press of Florida, the book weaves together true stores - some disturbing, some hopeful - about scientists who are working to understand and improve Florida's future in a warmer world. It is the first in-depth look at the impact of climate change on Florida. Our story starts on the Big Bend Coast......
Please plan to attend the program on January 28. As always, our programs are free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided by the Cedar Key Friends of the Library.
The January Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Sheila Thomas. Sheila is the co-op’s photographer and her specialties are the birds, wildlife and local scenery in and around Cedar Key. In addition, Sheila makes pottery, cloth bookmarks, ornaments of homemade paper and colorful pinecone flowers. Sheila is constantly creating new and interesting works and her inventory changes frequently.
The UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station is offering the Coastal Systems module of the Florida Master Naturalist Program beginning March 22, 2017.
1/12 Cedar Key School Homecoming Parade, line up at school, 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2742-homecoming-parade-207
1/14 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Gyotaku T-Shirt Workshop with Sandi Jackson, CKAC, 10 am – 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops
1/14Levy County Historical Society Presents Blood, Guts, and Germs, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida
1/16 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Paint Party Coffee Filter Watercolor Painting with Sandy Allen, CKAC, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops
