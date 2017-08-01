Details Written by CKAC PRESIDENT DONNA BUSHNELL

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER JANUARY ART

OPENING RECEPTION

JANUARY 7, 2016, 5 PM – 7 PM

January 2, 2017

Michael Buchanan is a Georgia-based artist specializing in the rustic, rural and oceanfront scenes of the South. The vibrant colors and gentle rhythms of the South show in his acrylic works. Several Southeastern galleries represent Buchanan and his paintings are in homes across the nation. His work has also been featured in folk art festivals as well as the Trinity School Artist Market. Through his art, he reveals his thoughts on creativity—“We are all creative. Each of us must find a way to let our voice be heard. My painting and writing reveal what is important to me, whether it’s a place, a time, or a way of life.”

Buchanan is also the co-author of novels and screenplays. The Fat Boy Chronicles has been read and seen by millions around the world. Buchanan is the lead writer for Spiral Bound (2014), a feature documentary about the importance of the arts for our children, our communities and our nation, and for Nature Matters (2016), a documentary about the value of nature for our overall well-being. Buchanan is a frequent speaker in schools, and at conferences, about issues raised in The Fat Boy Chronicles, specifically, bullying and childhood obesity.

The CKAC is working with Mr. Buchanan to present a community film night featuring one of Buchanan’s critically acclaimed films. Visit: http://www.soqueartworks.com/artists/item/michael-buchanan-painting.html

Gene Rantz will also be featured in the main gallery this month. Gene graduated as an art major from Western Michigan University in 1954 and spent his early years working as a graphic artist in the Kalamazoo area. The past 30 years he has worked in fine art as a landscape painter in the traditional, direct from nature, style of the early impressionist and tonalist painters.

During the summer and fall, he paints wonderful landscapes of the Leelanau Peninsula in northern Michigan and in the winter he relocates to paint at his home/studio in Suwannee, Florida. He also spends time in Alaska painting the rugged coastal area around Homer.Visit Mr. Rantz’s website at: http://generantz.com/

The Basketry of D.G. Stern in the Members Gallery In addition to two adult mysteries, Hot Tea…Cold Case and There’s Always Tomorrow, D.G. Stern has authored the award winning “Upton Charles -Dog Detective” series for younger readers (www.uptoncharles.com), The Loneliest Tree and 25 Days of a Tropical Christmas. His taste for good wine and great food has been an inspiration in his writings and Mr. Stern is also the editor of Golf a la Carte (www.golfcookbook.com) featuring recipes from some of the nation’s greatest golf clubs.

D.G. Stern is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School. Basket weaving (no kidding) and vintage car racing fill any empty moments.

HURRICANE RELIEF SALES IN STUDIO GALLERY

The Hurricane Relief Show is an attempt by Cedar Key Arts Center to provide a venue for local Cedar Key Artists who suffered damage to their art work, their supplies, or their studios during Hurricane Hermine. Three local artists have taken advantage of this opportunity to show and sell some of their art work.

· Sandi Allen is a local watercolorist who lost a great many of her art pieces to flooding.

· Anna Hodges is a local author who just completed her first children’s book about Cedar Key sea animals and a bully hurricane.

· Marsha Schwartz is a mosaic artist and furniture painter whose vast hoard of supplies managed to float off from her under-home studio.

