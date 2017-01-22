Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

WINTER LECTURE
SERIES 2017
at the Cedar Key Library
February 3, 2017
 
FEBRUARY
Saturday 4, 10:30 am         Janie Veltkamp,  “Beauty and the Beak”
Saturday  11,   10:30 am    Bob Piscura,  22Days and 280 Miles on the Colorado River                    
Thursday 16   5 pm           Francis “Jack” Putz, Coastal Ecosystem Change in Florida
Saturday 18   10:30 am   Dr. Jane Brockman, Horseshoe Crabs
Thursday 23   5 pm           Janell Brush/Joseph Marchionno,  Oystercatchers
Saturday 25    10:30 am         TBA
 
MARCH
Thursday 2   5 pm         Vic Doig,  Florida Black Bears in the Big Bend Region
Saturday 4                      No program,  Open House at Lower Suwannee NWR
Thursday 9   5 pm         Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
Saturday 11 am              CEDAR KEY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE
Thursday 16  5 pm        Mark Sandfoss, Cottonmouth Snakes on Seahorse Key
Saturday 18 10:30 am  Barbara Woodmansee, utterflies of North Florida
Thursday 23   5 pm       Ken Sulak, Suwannee River Sturgeon
Saturday 25  10:30 am Dr. Ken Sassaman,  New Findings in the LSNWR
Thursday 30  5 pm        John McPherson, Story of Cedar Key’s Water
 
APRIL
Saturday 1   10:30 am   Russ Hall,  Tram Trail Biodiversity Project
All library programs are FREE and open to the public.   
BIRD RESCUE WORKSHOP
HELD AT FWC
February 4, 2017
 
On Monday, January 30, the second Bird Rescue workshop was held at the Senator G. Kirkpatrick Marine Laboratory in Cedar Key.  Co-sponsored by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, The Nature Coast Biological Station, and the Cedar Keys Audubon Society, the workshop’s goal was to teach the over thirty volunteers in attendance the requisite skills to give aid to birds in distress.  The initial workshop was held last July and has been responsible for over 70 volunteer hours resulting in 28 bird rescues since last August, with several successful releases.
          
Anyone who has spent time on or around the main fishing pier in Cedar Key has probably witnessed a pelican snared by fishing lines.  The nature coast has a variegated bird population, and gulls, cormorants, and even ospreys have been known to become hooked or incapacitated in a variety of ways, but pelicans were the main thrust of the workshop for a number of reasons.  As renown raptor expert and author Janie Veltkamp, one of the workshop’s presenters explained, it takes a great deal of skill and technique  to subdue and aid an injured osprey, and Veltkamp strongly suggested that anyone encountering this situation contact the experts at the FWC.  Secondly, pelicans are not only the birds most often in need of assistance, but are also the least dangerous to capture, with a little luck and the kind of training offered at Monday’s workshop. 
        
After Veltkamp’s presentation, a visually-enhanced program on raptors which also included her amazing story of Beauty, an eagle she rescued and rehabilitated after its beak had been shot off by a hunter (for more on this, be at the library at 10:30 this Saturday), Savanna Barry of the FWC laid out the best methods for rescuing a hooked pelican. This method includes NOT cutting the lines in which the struggling bird is entangled but rather reeling in slowly, using a net if possible to bring the bird to the volunteers, cutting the barb, backing out the sharp hook, and checking for other injuries to determine if the bird can be released or needs to be transported to Homosassa Springs to a wildlife medical facility.  As Barry indicated, volunteers should adopt a positive attitude but realize that all injured birds cannot be saved.  But as the success rates of this program prove, a good many birds have been rescued, and it is no longer a death sentence for any pelican hooked by fishing line off the Cedar Key pier. 

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
RAKU PARTY!
February 3, 2017
 
What is raku?
Raku  is the method of hot fire
to quick reduction of a ceramic piece.
 
The annual Cedar Key Pottery Raku Party will be held at the Cedar Key Arts Center the first two Sunday's in February (5 and 12).    On the first Sunday from 2-4 pm, you will design and hand build a raku piece.  The second Sunday, you will fire the piece under the direction of Henry Gernhardt, Professor Emeritus Syracuse University.
 
Please, register at the Keyhole on Second Street
prior to the event so we can bring enough supplies.
Class is limited to 10 people minimum.
 
Call Henry Gernhardt if you have any questions. 352-543-9165
 
Agenda 07feb

FreeDentalClinic2017

 

CivilWarBlkadRnng

 

FLORIDA’S NATURE COAST CONSERVANCY
ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING
February 1, 2016

The annual membership meeting of Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy (FNCC) will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, 4:00-6:00 pm at Cedar Key’s historic Island Hotel.  President Allan Pither will provide an overview of the goals of the Conservancy and its accomplishments in 2016. The meeting is open to all members and anyone considering membership.  Food and beverages will be provided.

The FNCC is a charitable land trust that strives to preserve the natural beauty of the unique Gulf coast around the Cedar Keys. The FNCC is actively seeking new members;  membership forms for new and renewing members will be available at the meeting.  Annual individual memberships are $15 and family memberships are $25. 

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a member of FNCC should come to our annual meeting and/or go to our website www.floridasnaturecoastconservancy.org .  

LEVY COUNTY PROPERTY
APPRAISER IN CEDAR KEY
February 1, 2017

The Levy County Property Appraiser’s Office will be accepting applications for Homestead Senior Homestead and other exemptions on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the Cedar Key City Hall from  9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

For more information please contact:  Levy County Property Appraiser’s Office at 352-486-5222.  Proof of residency is required: Driver’s license, auto license, voter registration.   For additional senior homestead, proof of income will be required.

SPEAKER STRESSES
COMMITMENT, COOPERATION
AS SEAS RISE
January 30, 2017
         
On Saturday, January 28, at the Cedar Key library’s upstairs room, Heather Dewar, journalist, author of When the Seas Rise, and Florida resident recounted her father’s upbringing in the old Florida Keys.  She recalled that he knew every fish, every shore and wading bird, details about every boat he saw, whether the oncoming clouds meant a storm or nothing at all.  The author then lamented the disappearance of the old Keys of Hemingway: “how special was the knowledge that old Florida coastal guys possessed.”  Although the night before her library talk was the her first night ever in Cedar Key, Dewar remembers how her father always spoke lovingly of the town, which she now recognizes  as one of those “cherished places where the old Florida way of life still survives.”
   DEWAR 0556xe     
After establishing herself as someone who has long ties and a deep love for Florida, Dewar then moved towards the primary points of her talk: the seas are indeed rising, a good portion of the state her father knew and loved will be altered drastically, but with diligence, informed decision-making, and collaboration, there can still be a Florida that is a joy to live in.   
 
Reading portions from her book, the author began by describing one of the earliest detections of sea level rise.   In the early 1990’s,  a Tampa surgeon called a University of Florida biologist about trees dying all around his vacation cottage near Yankeetown  where the Withlacoochee river empties into the Gulf.  The biologist, Jack Putz, a forestry professor and a plant pathologist, travelled to the doctor’s place expecting to discover a single disease killing the palm trees; instead they found that all trees- red cedars, palms, oaks, pines- were all dying  throughout a sixty-mile stretch of coastal land all the way towards the Big Bend.    They ultimately realized that the culprit was the rising sea levels, inundating the coast with salt water, killing the trees.    We now know that the seas are rising twice as rapidly as they did twenty-five years ago, that Miami  regularly experiences “Sunny-day flooding,” and that, because South Florida is built on a limestone bedrock, as porous as a honeycomb, sea walls will not stop the rising tides.  

CEDAR KEY FOOD PANTRY
NEEDS HELP
January 27, 2017

 

If you see the back parking lot at the Cedar Key United Methodist Church full of cars and pickups on a Thursday afternoon, it's not for a church activity.  Although the Cedar Key Food Pantry is housed in the Faith Center wing of the church, it is a Cedar Key community project.   During an average month, around 202 households are receiving food at the Pantry, representing more than 580 individuals. This past Thanksgiving and Christmas time every family coming to the pantry received a ham or a turkey, whichever was their choice.

Many area residents think the food given away at the Pantry is donated by somebody, and it does receive quite a few donations, but the Food Pantry purchases much of the food it gives away, although at a reduced rate from over-the-counter cost.

CEDAR KEY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT
NOTICE
January 26, 2017
                      
  VACANCY ON DISTRICT BOARD

There is a vacancy on the governing board of the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District.  Under the District’s Charter, a vacancy on the Board is to be filled by the remaining Board members, with the selected person to serve until the next election.  The selected person may, of course, run for the Board position at the next election. 

You must be a “qualified voter” within the District in order to be eligible to serve on the governing board.  The boundaries of the District are all areas on the Cedar Key islands seaward of the Number 4 Bridge.

If you are interested in being considered for selection to fill the vacancy, please come to the Board’s regular meeting on February 13, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., at the District Office, 510 3rd Street, Cedar Key.

For further information, please call the District at 352-543-5285. 

CHILI COOK-OFF COMING
January 25, 2017
 
The First United Methodist Church of Chiefland is hosting its Third Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 11,  starting at 5:00 pm under the Coach Doyle McCall Pavilion.  This event is free and open to the public.  We encourage other organizations and businesses to set up information booths at no charge.   For more information, please call 493-4627, ext. 1.
 
Chili Cook-off Guidelines:
• You must contact the church to register.  Please call 493-4627, ext. 1 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

CEDAR KEY LIONS CLUB PRESENTS.....
January 24, 2017

JAN 24 LIONS Valentines day dinner dance 2017 final

FRIENDS OF
COUNTY ROAD 347
January24, 2017
DEC 1 FRIENDS 347 Adopt a Highway 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Come join us for roadside cleanup at the Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place on the first Monday of February...February 6 from 9-10 am.
 
It is always a good idea to wear high boots and long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Gloves, bags, and orange vests will be provided.  It's good exercise and you just might find a roadside treasure! Surprises await. 
 
CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY
CALENDAR 2017
UPDATED  1/22/17

Editor's Note:  The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events   Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.  Indeed, it remains a work in progress.

1/22 Great Day Sings, Cedar Key United Methodist Church, 6pm http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2751-ckumc-great-day-performs

1/24  Suwannee River Water Management District Presents Draft Surface Water Improvement and Management  SWIM Plan, Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room, Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2739-srwmd-workshop

1/25  Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update

1/25 – 4/5  Master Gardener Training, Wednesdays,  Levy County Extension Office, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2648-master-gardener-class-2018

 BEAUTY AND THE BEAK
January 22, 2017
 

JAN 22 FOL VELDKAMP IMG 2634

 

 
Cedar Key winter resident Janie Veltkamp will be the featured presenter at the Saturday, February 4 talk at the Cedar Key Public Library. The talk will begin at 10:30 am.  
 
In her new upcoming book, Beauty and the Beak, we learn how Veltkamp, a raptor biologist, created a prosthetic beak for a bald eagle from Alaska. Once wild and free, Beauty’s world was shattered by an illegal bullet that damaged her entire upper beak leaving her helpless to feed herself. That’s when Veltkamp created the “Beauty Team” of biologists, dentists, engineers and veterinarians and who designed through collaboration a 3D printed beak for the bald eagle. Her upcoming book describes the natural history of bald eagles from hatching to the time at age 4, as a sub adult Beauty was injured and right up to the 3 hours of surgery that would restore her bald eagle beak!  Would it function? Learn more about this unique eagle and her north Idaho journey!
 
Janie Veltkamp is a raptor biologist and rehabilitator, wildlife educator, trained nurse, and master falconer. She has lifetime care of Beauty the bald eagle and led the engineering team who made Beauty’s prosthetic beak. Jane is founding director of Birds of Prey Northwest, in Idaho, which educates the public about raptor conservation, including through live raptor programs, and provides medical treatment and rehabilitation to thousands of injured birds of prey. She is the eagle expert for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Native American Aviary.

FREE YOGA IN CEDAR KEY
JANUARY 2017
REVISED SCHEDULE
January 20, 2017
 
MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY
Cedar Key Library (upstairs)
8:00 am Intermediate Yoga (Level 2)
CDs, no instruction most days, some experience necessary.
Everyone welcome on Fridays.
 
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
Episcopal Church (Parish Hall)
9:00 am Gentle Yoga
(tapes and instructor assisted)
 
 
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY
PRESENTS
January 12, 2017JAN 11 Event Poster 2017
CEDAR KEY NEWS AUDUBON
NEWSLETTERavocet clip art 44244
January 8, 2017
 
The Cedar Keys Audubon Newsletter is now available. 
For your convenience, simply click on the link below for all the latest information. 
 
If you are not a member, please, consider becoming one or just enjoy our newsletter and events.
 
 
SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT TO PRESENT PUBLIC WORKSHOP OF DRAFT SWIM PLANS    
January 6, 2017
 
The Suwannee River Water Management District is holding two public workshops to review draft Surface Water Improvement and Management (SWIM) Plans for the Suwannee River and Coastal River Basins.  You are invited to participate in one or both of the public workshops, which will be held at two different locations in the District as follows:
 
Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room
January 24th, 1:00 pm
Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628
 
 
District Headquarters
January 27th, 2017, 1:00 pm
Suwannee Room, Suwannee River Water Management District, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060
 
Both workshops will be identical, so please attend the meeting that is located most convenient to you.
The District is working to finalize the draft SWIM plans for both the Suwannee River Basin and Coastal Rivers Basin. Once complete, the District will make draft plans available for review and comment.

BIRD RESCUE
TRAINING SESSION COMING SOON
January 5, 2017

…a note from Dr. Savanna Barry

Hello all,
 
I wanted to let you all know that the next Cedar Key Bird Rescue training workshop will be held from 3 - 5 pm on January 30, 2017.  The workshop instructors will include myself and wildlife rehabilitator Janie Veltkamp.
 
Please, share this information with others that may be interested in getting involved in the program.  Many of you have already gone through a workshop, you are not required to attend another workshop but would be welcome to do so if you want a refresher.  All new volunteers are required to attend a training before entering the program.
 
You may register for the training workshop by following this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cedar-key-bird-rescue-workshop-tickets-28941680345
 

LEVY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS
CIVIL WAR IN FLORIDA SERIES
January 2, 2017JAN 2 LCHS CIVIL WAR Civil War in FL run 01 04 17
SECOND ANNUAL ART-FILLED
HOME TOUR IN CEDAR KEY DXHIBIT
January 25, 2017

JAN 25 CKAC PIC 4 hometour4

 

 

On Saturday, February 18, 2017, the Cedar Key Arts Center will host the 2017 Art-Filled Home Tour, back by popular demand after a wildly successful event last year.  Eight new homes will be open to ticket holders beginning at 10 am.  As an added bonus, this year’s tour will feature mostly homes of local artists who have graciously agreed to open their studios as well astheir art-filled homes for the tour. 

Four of the homes will be open between 10 am-1 pm with coffee and tea served at one of the homes.   Four different homes will be open from 1-4 pm with afternoon refreshments available at one of the homes. JAN 25 CKAC PIC 1 hometour

The Arts Center has arranged two “Tour Specials” for ticket holders.  Participants can reserve a golf from the Gulf Cart Company for a specially reduced rate (2 seater for $35, or 4 seater for $45).  All homes are accessible by golf cart this year.  In addition, a specially prepared box lunch (quiche, salad , and drink) will be available for $10 at The 1842 Daily Grind & Mercantile, located at the corner of Second 2nd St and Hwy 24.  So plan to make it a fun-filled day!

Located 60 miles SW of Gainesville, at the end of State Road 24, the island community of Cedar Key allows you to step back in time and enjoy the ambiance of this historic fishing village set in middle of Florida’s Nature Coast, one of the most environmentally undeveloped and breathtakingly beautiful areas of Florida.

Tickets are $20/person and may be purchased prior to the event at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op located below the Arts Center at 457 2nd St (open daily 10am – 5om), by mail by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or on the day of the event between 9 am – 1 pm at the Cedar Key Arts Center.  Questions call 352-543-0362 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

JAN 25 CKAC PIC 2 hometour3

 

JAN 25 CKAC PIC 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

