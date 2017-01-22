The annual membership meeting of Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy (FNCC) will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, 4:00-6:00 pm at Cedar Key’s historic Island Hotel. President Allan Pither will provide an overview of the goals of the Conservancy and its accomplishments in 2016. The meeting is open to all members and anyone considering membership. Food and beverages will be provided.
The FNCC is a charitable land trust that strives to preserve the natural beauty of the unique Gulf coast around the Cedar Keys. The FNCC is actively seeking new members; membership forms for new and renewing members will be available at the meeting. Annual individual memberships are $15 and family memberships are $25.
Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a member of FNCC should come to our annual meeting and/or go to our website www.floridasnaturecoastconservancy.org .
The Levy County Property Appraiser’s Office will be accepting applications for Homestead Senior Homestead and other exemptions on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the Cedar Key City Hall from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.
For more information please contact: Levy County Property Appraiser’s Office at 352-486-5222. Proof of residency is required: Driver’s license, auto license, voter registration. For additional senior homestead, proof of income will be required.
Many area residents think the food given away at the Pantry is donated by somebody, and it does receive quite a few donations, but the Food Pantry purchases much of the food it gives away, although at a reduced rate from over-the-counter cost.
There is a vacancy on the governing board of the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District. Under the District’s Charter, a vacancy on the Board is to be filled by the remaining Board members, with the selected person to serve until the next election. The selected person may, of course, run for the Board position at the next election.
You must be a “qualified voter” within the District in order to be eligible to serve on the governing board. The boundaries of the District are all areas on the Cedar Key islands seaward of the Number 4 Bridge.
If you are interested in being considered for selection to fill the vacancy, please come to the Board’s regular meeting on February 13, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., at the District Office, 510 3rd Street, Cedar Key.
For further information, please call the District at 352-543-5285.
Cedar Key Fire Chief Robert Robinson is thrilled and is extremely grateful to be able to announce the acceptance of the Firehouse Sub Public Safety Foundation’s award of Hurst extrication equipment to Cedar Key Fire Rescue. The new equipment is valued at $30,037.00 and consists of a Hurst cutter, spreader, ram, and the necessary batteries and chargers required for use. In addition, the award also includes a Hurst eDraulic bank charger, power supply, and three mounting brackets. This new rescue equipment will be welcomed with open arms as it will be replacing the department’s 30+ year-old equipment.
Chief Robinson explains that this award will allow for faster and safer rescues involving vehicle entrapment. Due to the fact that today’s vehicles are built to withstand more than ever before, the newer extrication equipment has become a necessity to be able to power through the tougher construction in the event of a rescue.
The Fire Department will hold a dedication event Saturday morning the 28th of January at 9:30 am at the Cedar Key Fire Station. The new equipment will be on display Saturday morning for everyone to see. Training will be provided by the Hurst representative at that time. The members of the fire department will be demonstrating the capabilities of this new equipment on a donor vehicle that will be located in the parking lot across the street from the fire station. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders and survivors. As they traveled back to Florida exhausted and exhilarated, they knew they could do more and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, the non-profit organization has given more than $24 million to hometown heroes in 46 states plus Puerto Rico and Canada.”
Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Indeed, it remains a work in progress.
1/22 Great Day Sings, Cedar Key United Methodist Church, 6pm http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2751-ckumc-great-day-performs
1/24 Suwannee River Water Management District Presents Draft Surface Water Improvement and Management SWIM Plan, Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room, Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2739-srwmd-workshop
1/25 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update
1/25 – 4/5 Master Gardener Training, Wednesdays, Levy County Extension Office, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2648-master-gardener-class-2018
January 21, 2017
St. Andrew’s Chapel, will hold its first Mass in Cedar Key on Sunday, January 29, at 3 pm. The Chapel is located at 12513 S.R. 24, directly across from Blue Desert Café, in the recently remodeled former house.
Father Joe McDonnell, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Chiefland, is scheduling weekly Mass on Sundays at 3 pm. If you’ve been away from attending Mass regularly due to long distance driving, you are welcome to join us in celebrating this first Mass and in the future, every Sunday at 3 pm.
Wonder no more. Just click on the attached link to view, and hopefully, take part in the Friends of the Refuges activities.
http://www.friendsofrefuges.org/
The January Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Sheila Thomas. Sheila is the co-op’s photographer and her specialties are the birds, wildlife and local scenery in and around Cedar Key. In addition, Sheila makes pottery, cloth bookmarks, ornaments of homemade paper and colorful pinecone flowers. Sheila is constantly creating new and interesting works and her inventory changes frequently.
The UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station is offering the Coastal Systems module of the Florida Master Naturalist Programbeginning March 22, 2017. You can view course details and register here: http://conference.ifas.
…a note from Dr. Savanna Barry
On Saturday, February 18, 2017, the Cedar Key Arts Center will host the 2017 Art-Filled Home Tour, back by popular demand after a wildly successful event last year. Eight new homes will be open to ticket holders beginning at 10 am. As an added bonus, this year’s tour will feature mostly homes of local artists who have graciously agreed to open their studios as well astheir art-filled homes for the tour.
Four of the homes will be open between 10 am-1 pm with coffee and tea served at one of the homes. Four different homes will be open from 1-4 pm with afternoon refreshments available at one of the homes.
The Arts Center has arranged two “Tour Specials” for ticket holders. Participants can reserve a golf from the Gulf Cart Company for a specially reduced rate (2 seater for $35, or 4 seater for $45). All homes are accessible by golf cart this year. In addition, a specially prepared box lunch (quiche, salad , and drink) will be available for $10 at The 1842 Daily Grind & Mercantile, located at the corner of Second 2nd St and Hwy 24. So plan to make it a fun-filled day!
Located 60 miles SW of Gainesville, at the end of State Road 24, the island community of Cedar Key allows you to step back in time and enjoy the ambiance of this historic fishing village set in middle of Florida’s Nature Coast, one of the most environmentally undeveloped and breathtakingly beautiful areas of Florida.
Tickets are $20/person and may be purchased prior to the event at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op located below the Arts Center at 457 2nd St (open daily 10am – 5om), by mail by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or on the day of the event between 9 am – 1 pm at the Cedar Key Arts Center. Questions call 352-543-0362 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
