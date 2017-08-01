Friends of the A. F. Knotts Public Library in Yankeetown are featuring for their Annual Meeting program, Dr. Dikki-Jo Mullen with her presentation of “FUTURE TRENDS FOR 2017.” We invite you to join us and explore your spiritual personality with Dikki-Jo. Rev. Dr. Mullen will guide us through the Chinese New Year of the ‘Fire Rooster,’ delve into Numerology - the study of personal numbers, and share the science and mystery of the most well-known - the Horoscope.
The attendees of December 3, 2016, City Commission Meeting were treated to a performance by the Cedar Key Future Farmers of America as they tuned up for their participation in the sub districts later in the week. The FFA, founded at VPI in 1925 by a group of agriculture teachers, is dedicated to cultivating leadership qualities as well as career success and personal growth in Middle and High School students interested in agriculture, which they regard as a science, a business, and an art.
Under the guidance of Rachel Wetherington, the CK FFA’ers went crisply through the opening ceremony, which Wetherington says is a vital aspect of participation. Officers introduce themselves while noting the significance of the object they are standing next to. President Burlynne Mejeris is placed next to the rising sun, a symbol of a new era for agriculture. Vice President (and Creed speaker) Rylee Smith stands near the plow, symbol of labor and the fruits it will bring. Secretary Anna Lavoie-Ingram is next to the ear of corn- an instrument of communication while Treasurer Levi Brinkman stands in close proximity to a statue of George Washington, who stands for truth. In front of a door stands Lexi Epperson- FFA Sentinel, while Advisor Mikey Beckham, as befitting this role, is near the wise owl.
Following the introductions, Creed Speaker Rylee Smith performs the FFA Creed, a recitation structured by five “I Believes”- the National FFA’s statement of purpose and its reason to exist. Smith was letter perfect in her performance, speaking with conviction and clarity such points as “ I believe in the future of agriculture . . . I believe in leadership from ourselves and respect from others,” finishing with the all-important paragraph which begins “I believe that American agriculture can and will hold true to the best tradition of our national life.”
At the sub-districts later in the week, Ms Smith placed second for her performance of The Creed while the group took third place in OCC, Extemperaneous Public Speaking and Prepared Public Speaking, thus fulfilling the FFA motto-“Learn to Do / Doing to Learn.” Congratulations are in order for the Cedar Key FFA, not only for their success but also their willingness to participate in a truly educational endeavor.
Editor's Note: The following calendar is an initial attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Indeed, it is a work in progress.
…a note from Dr. Savanna Barry
The status of the Cedar Key United States Post Office was on the agenda last evening at the Cedar Key City Commission meeting which began at 6:12 pm at the Cedar Key Community Center. Some sixty people were in attendance, anxious for a resolution to the problem of the post office building, owned by Stoney Smith of Hudson Food Stores, Inc., being closed.
Stoney Smith was not in attendance; his general contractor Russell Fulmer was in attendance. All commissioners were in attendance.
Commissioners voted, 5 to 0, to direct Cedar Key City Attorney Norm Fugate to draft a resolution containing the concerns to be mailed to Cedar Key’s United States House of Representatives representative and two Senators, United States Post Office officials, and a host of other state- and county-level officials.
The 4-H State Marine Ecology Event (MEE) is an annual contest that helps youth learn about marine life and the coastal habitats of Florida. This year’s contest was held on November 5 at the Osceola County Extension Office. There were over 115 youth from 17 counties across Florida in attendance.
Three members from the 4-H Bridle Brigade attended the event. Haley Springs, a Junior and Intermediates, Aubrey Catlett and Brooke Batey were first time participants. They gained valuable experience and are looking forward to participating in the event next year.
Another component of the event is the 4-H Marine and Aquatic Photography contest. This year over 140 photographs were entered by the youth and displayed at the MEE. Ribbons were given for first, second, and third place along with honorable mentions in each category.
There were two winners of the photo contest from Levy County. They were Luke Henderson for his photo “Habitat in the Sun” which won first place in the marine habitats category and Mackenzie Henderson who won second place for her photo “Say Cheese” in the marine life category. They are both members of the 4-H Outdoor Adventures club.
If you know a youth that may be interested in joining one of Levy County’s 4-H Clubs or have questions about 4-H, please contact Genevieve Mendoza, 4-H Agent at (352) 486-5131 or e-mail her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The Levy County Historical Society is seeking interested persons willing to volunteer to assist in organizing county Voter Registration record books in preparation for digitizing. The records, which date from 1880 to 1956, will be digitized by the Digital Production Services at the University of Florida. When the information is digitized it will be made available to researchers online through the George A. Smathers Libraries, University of Florida.
Assistance is needed in arranging the Registration books, which measure 16" high x 10-1/2" wide, with paperboard or paper covers, and weighing about a quarter pound each, by year, type of recording, and the county voting precinct. The area where the registration books are located is in an unused remote area of the Levy County Courthouse in Bronson. Also, please take into consideration that because of their age, the books are dusty and dirty.
If you are interested in volunteering several hours a week to assist in this project to preserve our county history, please call Toni Collins, President, Levy County Historical Society at (352) 490-5636.
The Levy County Home and Community Educators (HCE) group meets on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 10 am in the UF/IFAS Extension Office conference room, located at 625 North Hathaway Avenue, Bronson.
If you would like more information about the group or are interested in becoming a member, please call the UF/IFAS Extension Office at 352-486-5131.
Every winter, Kanapaha holds an Annual Winter Bamboo Sale and a bamboo workshop. In December, Kanapaha issues a descriptive sales/availability listing of bamboos that are being offered during January and February on a dug-to-order basis.
The Tri-County area is full of future stars, and Saturday, January 7 will be your chance to see them before they make it big! We have singers, dancers, martial artists, comedians, and more …. all set to take you “Back to The Eighties.” Talented artists both young and old will vie for the prize money and the title of Tri-County’s Most Talented of 2016.
The show starts at 7:30 pm on Saturday, January 7, at the Chief Theater, 25 E. Park Avenue in Chiefland. Tickets are $7 per person. Call Becky Gill at 352-443-9096 to get your ticket in advance. Only 100 seats available so, get your tickets now!
In the Winter 2016 issue of Audubon Magazine, Kevin Brian writes about the birds’ abandonment of Seahorse Key in his “The Mystery of Seahorse Key's Missing Bird Colony Veers Into Strange Territory” article. Just click below to read the piece.
http://www.audubon.org/magazine/winter-2016/the-mystery-seahorse-keys-missing-bird-colony
Tickets are on sale at the Keyhole for the January 20th, 2016 Cedar Key Arts Center Benefit Dinner that funds the Summer Art Program. The evening starts off with a cocktail hour, live music by Lisa Mitchell and the chance to view Silent Auction and Raffle items. The Island Room will cater the dinner.
This dinner is the fundraiser that allows us to hire a certified teacher for the elementary Summer Art Program, hire instructors for the Teen Art Program, purchase materials and offer scholarships for students. The event will be held at the Community Center and begins at 5:15 pm. Purchase a $25 ticket or make a donation so that for two weeks during the summer so that local students can have the opportunity to create and learn about art.
The teens were exposed to sewing during the Summer Art Program which created interest. In November Bunny Hand and Sue Wooley started a Middle School Sewing Club that meets on Wednesdays at 3 pm at the Arts Center. Two of the students have completed pillows and one a soft sculpture. The students also created some sewn felt Christmas ornaments. The class is currently full with eight students.
Pictured is a picture of a wire sculpture created by a elementary student during the Summer Art Program 2016. *******
Cedar key School is in need of a group facilitator for its AVID program.
AVID is an acronym for Advancement via Individual Determination. It is offered at both middle and high school levels. Its purpose is to prepare students for college and careers by increasing skills in critical reading, writing, organization, inquiry, and collaboration. One of the ways this is done is through an inquiry-based tutorial process, where students learn to question what they know and what they don't understand.
The AVID group facilitator would work twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1:00 pm -3:00 pm, and would work with both middle and high school students in small groups.
To apply, log onto the Levy County School Board website and apply online. Do wait until January 1, however, as the application process is undergoing change. Questions may be emailed to Carrie Tomlin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The requirement for the position is to have attended college. A college degree is preferred but is not a requirement.
