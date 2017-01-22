Details Written by CKN STAFF

CEDAR KEY ART CENTER TRANSFORMS

COMMUNITY CENTER,

GATHERS DOLLARS FOR CHILDREN’S ART

January 21, 2017

The Cedar Key Arts Center’s Children’s Art Benefit Dinner, Raffle, and Silent Auction occurred in a completely transformed Cedar Key Community Center. All about the room and hanging from the ceiling, seemingly hundreds of children’s silhouettes flew kites, bounced balls, tumbled, ran, and played. Attendees felt they were in the center of a playground, filled with active, happy, creative youngsters. Robin Gillies and her ladder-climbing, inventive, energetic decorating team built the splendid playground.

Table decorations, in keeping of the evening, were wire figures made by children in the 2016 Summer Art Program. Each wire figure was sent home with a local artist who dressed the figure as he/she saw fit. The figures were placed within a bed of multicolored flowers which brought the Children’s Art theme solidly to each table.

From 5:15 until 6 pm, the one-hundred-plus diners enjoyed cocktails served by bartenders Jay Bushnell, Dave Lewis, and Ralph Selby. They were also charmed into purchasing raffle tickets by Mac Cox and Susan Rosenthal. Lisa Mitchell entertained the group with her classical guitar. Folks also bid upon the silent auction items displayed on the south side of the room and organized by Joyce DeHaan.

Promptly at 6 pm, CKAC President Donna Bushnell addressed the group, thanked the many, many persons who made the evening possible, and, in particular, Patty Jett, “who made all this happen.”

Bushnell explained how the money raised would and has been spent. Dollars purchase materials, supplies, and a small stipend for the teacher of the two-week summer art program. The dollars also purchase materials and supplies for the after-school Art and Sewing Clubs. Bushnell said, “No art program exists at Cedar Key School; we are trying to fill a gap….and we, thanks to all of you, are filling that gap!” The monies also support scholarships to the Summer Art Program; thus far, the CKAC has not turned away a child who is unable to pay the small fee.

A colorful, brief video of the children’s art programs accompanied by Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik reinforced the evening’s theme.

The Island Room’s Peter Stefani prepared dinner in the Community Center’s kitchen as his restaurant has not yet reopened. His staff, the familiar faces from the Island Room whom residents miss, donated their services and served the meal. Dinner consisted of fideos with fresh shellfish, rolled shrimp lasagna, chicken with garlic confit and preserved lemon, Isaraeli couscous and grains, vegetables, and pears corrado style with hazelnut crème anglaise. Throughout dinner silent auction and some thirty raffle winners were announced.