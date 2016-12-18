CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON'S GOAL ONE

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON’S BIRD RESCUE EFFORTS FULLY REALIZED...TIMES THREE

December 12, 2016

by Crosby Hunt, Co-President Cedar Keys Audubon

One of the Cedar Key Audubon Society’s initial goals was to create a more effective bird rescue program for our city, which would include education, adequate signage with instructions and significant phone numbers, and an effective system for dealing with injured birds. This past weekend saw the fruition of these goals as three birds were transported to Wildlife Rescue facility in Homosassa Springs and one pelican, which had been taken to the facility in November with injuries sustained off G street, was released back to his natural environment.

Of the three birds, the osprey was the most gravely injured, suffering an almost severed wing in a mid-air collision with another osprey. Doug Maple secured the bird, which was then taken to Mary Oppal, the guiding light behind the Wildlife rescue facility. At that point, Mary returned the recovered pelican, which she had been tending to at her makeshift hospital. Mary, a one woman wildlife humane society, has donated a house and grounds not to mention her considerable healing skills to this charitable and very vital endeavor. In a quick tour, she showed us numerous kinds of owls, a red shouldered hawk and a Mississippi Kite in various stages of recovery. She then produced our pelican, which we had named Pepe after the father of a family which had offered their assistance during the rescue. He was driven back to Cedar Key and released the next morning at 1st and G Street, the exact location where he had been first encountered in November. Pepe, who will take a few days to truly get his flying prowess back, spread his wings and took off after another pelican, perhaps an old friend.

As the local Audubon chapter head towards its first full year, bird rescue is still a primary goal. With another training session in late January and a proliferation of more instructional signs, Cedar Key is becoming a safer environment for one of our most treasured and important occupants. Thanks to all who have worked hard on this goal.

