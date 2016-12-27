LUKENS NATURE WALK 22 DECEMBER 2016

DECEMBER 22

NATURE WALK AT LUKENS

December 27, 2016

ATTENDING PICTURES COMING VERY SOON

It was a fabulous day for a walk out to the marsh at the Lukens Tract! It is a beautiful area any time, but the low humidity and blue skies made it a particularly lovely walk today. When the thirty nature walkers arrived at the large expanse of marsh at the end of the property, well, it was enough to take pause to really appreciate the breathtaking beauty of the place.

As we walked along the road toward the marsh, the nature walkers had a chance to identify some of the salt tolerant native plants such as Florida groundsel, marsh elder, and Christmas berry that grow alongside the marsh and throughout much of the property. Unfortunately, there were plenty of young invasive Brazilian Peppers to see as well. These invasive plants are very aggressive. There have been several efforts by members of the Friends of the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge and Refuge staff over the past three or more years to eradicate them on the property, with limited success.

During the walk, Peg Hall heard the distinctive sound of Sandhill Cranes as they approached us. We were treated with a sight of a small flock of them flying directly overhead!

*****