KANAPAHA BOTANICAL GARDENS 2017 BAMBOO SALE

KANAPAHA HOLDS

ANNUAL WINTER BAMBOO SALE

January 3, 2016

Every winter, Kanapaha holds an Annual Winter Bamboo Sale and a bamboo workshop. In December, Kanapaha issues a descriptive sales/availability listing of bamboos that are being offered during January and February on a dug-to-order basis.

HOW TO ORDER:

We have started taking orders for bamboo and they may be phoned in to 352-372-4981. Buyers will be advised of the date orders will be ready for pickup and payment will be needed when orders are placed. The first date for picking up your purchased bamboo is on January 6th. There are no refunds issued after the bamboo has been dug. Bamboo Sale is in January and February only. Orders are prioritized by the date the customer is willing to come pick up the bamboo since some orders may exceed availability. Last day for placing orders is February 20th and the last day for picking up bamboo is February 26th.

BAMBOO WORKSHOP: JANUARY 21 (1:30 - 3:30)

Kanapaha annually offers a bamboo workshop to acquaint homeowners with the bamboos. This workshop includes an introduction to Kanapaha's bamboo collection and information on the cultivation, propagation and landscape utilization of bamboo species in North Florida. Regular admission price for non-members and members are admitted free of charge. As with many of our seminars, workshop admission also includes admission into the Gardens.

352-372-4981

4700 SW 58th Dr

gainesville, FL 32608