LCHS VOTER REGISTRATION DIGITIZING PROJECT

PRESERVING HISTORY

Voter Registration Digitizing Project

January 4, 2017

The Levy County Historical Society is seeking interested persons willing to volunteer to assist in organizing county Voter Registration record books in preparation for digitizing. The records, which date from 1880 to 1956, will be digitized by the Digital Production Services at the University of Florida. When the information is digitized it will be made available to researchers online through the George A. Smathers Libraries, University of Florida.

Assistance is needed in arranging the Registration books, which measure 16" high x 10-1/2" wide, with paperboard or paper covers, and weighing about a quarter pound each, by year, type of recording, and the county voting precinct. The area where the registration books are located is in an unused remote area of the Levy County Courthouse in Bronson. Also, please take into consideration that because of their age, the books are dusty and dirty.

If you are interested in volunteering several hours a week to assist in this project to preserve our county history, please call Toni Collins, President, Levy County Historical Society at (352) 490-5636.

