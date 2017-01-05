BIRD RESCUE TRAINING SESSION COMING SOON

BIRD RESCUE

T RAINING SESSION COMING SOON

January 5, 2017

…a note from Dr. Savanna Barry

Hello all,

I wanted to let you all know that the next Cedar Key Bird Rescue training workshop will be held from 3 - 5 pm on January 30, 2017. The workshop instructors will include myself and wildlife rehabilitator Janie Veltkamp.

Please, share this information with others that may be interested in getting involved in the program. Many of you have already gone through a workshop, you are not required to attend another workshop but would be welcome to do so if you want a refresher. All new volunteers are required to attend a training before entering the program.

You may register for the training workshop by following this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cedar-key-bird-rescue-workshop-tickets-28941680345

Savanna Barry | Regional Specialized Agent - Coastal Ecosystems

UF|IFAS Extension - Florida Sea Grant

UF|IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station

552 1st Street, P.O. Box 878 Cedar Key, FL 32625

office: 352-543-1095 | cell: 804-305-6014

www.ncbs.ifas.ufl.edu | Facebook | Twitter