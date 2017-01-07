SRWMD WORKSHOP

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT TO PRESENT PUBLIC WORKSHOP OF DRAFT SWIM PLANS

January 6, 2017

The Suwannee River Water Management District is holding two public workshops to review draft Surface Water Improvement and Management (SWIM) Plans for the Suwannee River and Coastal River Basins. You are invited to participate in one or both of the public workshops, which will be held at two different locations in the District as follows:

Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room

January 24th, 1:00 pm

Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628

District Headquarters

January 27th, 2017, 1:00 pm

Suwannee Room, Suwannee River Water Management District, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060

Both workshops will be identical, so please attend the meeting that is located most convenient to you.

The District is working to finalize the draft SWIM plans for both the Suwannee River Basin and Coastal Rivers Basin. Once complete, the District will make draft plans available for review and comment.

The District thanks you for your input and support.

Leslie Ames

Policy and Planning Coordinator

Suwannee River Water Management District

9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060

386.362.1001

386.362.0446 (Direct)

800.226.1066 (FL Toll Free)

Note from the Cedar Key News editor:

So that you may attend these meetings fully aware, expect an update with a link to the latest draft SWIM plan as these events near.