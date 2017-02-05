Veltkamp chronicled her unique and successful venture in her talk at the Cedar Key library this past Saturday- “Beauty and the Beak: the Inspiring Story of a Bald Eagle and her 3-D Printed prosthetic Beak,” also the subject of an episode on the National Geographic’s Unlikely Animal Friends as well as an upcoming children’s book. In the audience at one of Janie’s lectures a few years ago was a mechanical engineer who became interested in Beauty’s (Janie’s new name for the injured eagle) plight and offered to construct a new beak from a 3-D printer, a relatively new invention at this time. Veltkamp assembled a team which consisted of the engineer, a biologist, and a dentist, and this new prosthetic beak was successfully installed during a three hour operation. There have been setbacks since, but Veltkamp’s persistence has led to a whole new array of second chances for birds injured in this manner.
Janie said during her 45 minute presentation that Beauty had a special demeanor and cooperated well with the procedure, which made their attempt at reconstruction possible. Beauty’s story “represents both the good and the bad spectrum of human behavior” she remarked, adding that although it may be impossible to change the attitude of those adults who shoot eagles, her work with children and young adults may mean there will be fewer such incidents in the future.
