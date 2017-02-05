FOL PRESENTS RAPTOR EXPERT

LOCAL RAPTOR EXPERT

RECOUNTS AMAZING

EAGLE REHABILITATION

Although the eagle is supposedly our nation’s most cherished bird, the biggest threat to these magnificent creatures is human: from lead poisoning, car collisions, or electrification when they alight on power lines. But premature demise of eagles, who can live for more than fifty years, is most commonly caused by hunters, who shoot them for their feathers, illegal to possess for anyone except Native Americans. So when Janie Veltkamp, noted raptor authority, encountered a bald eagle whose beak had been shot off by a hunter, she was drawn to the situation-without yet knowing what she could do to aid the bird. Veltkamp, who formed Birds of Prey Northwest to provide medical assistance to injured birds, had had success with raptor rescues before; over 50% of the birds she worked on had been released back into the wild. But she had never dealt with a situation quite like this one; eagles without beaks can neither eat nor drink by themselves, and also cannot preen their new feathers, a necessity for this species. Still, when she heard the bird was going to be euthanized, she took possession of the bird and began to formulate a radically new treatment.

Veltkamp chronicled her unique and successful venture in her talk at the Cedar Key library this past Saturday- “Beauty and the Beak: the Inspiring Story of a Bald Eagle and her 3-D Printed prosthetic Beak,” also the subject of an episode on the National Geographic’s Unlikely Animal Friends as well as an upcoming children’s book. In the audience at one of Janie’s lectures a few years ago was a mechanical engineer who became interested in Beauty’s (Janie’s new name for the injured eagle) plight and offered to construct a new beak from a 3-D printer, a relatively new invention at this time. Veltkamp assembled a team which consisted of the engineer, a biologist, and a dentist, and this new prosthetic beak was successfully installed during a three hour operation. There have been setbacks since, but Veltkamp’s persistence has led to a whole new array of second chances for birds injured in this manner.

Janie said during her 45 minute presentation that Beauty had a special demeanor and cooperated well with the procedure, which made their attempt at reconstruction possible. Beauty’s story “represents both the good and the bad spectrum of human behavior” she remarked, adding that although it may be impossible to change the attitude of those adults who shoot eagles, her work with children and young adults may mean there will be fewer such incidents in the future.

