CK COMMUNITY GARDEN...A BIT OF PARADISE

“UN BEAU PETIT COIN DE PARADIS”

January 2017

by Crosby Hunt

Conversation overheard recently somewhere on the mainland: “Cedar Key? Yup, I believe I’ve passed through Cedar Key sometime in my travels.” Well . . . probably not. No one “passes through” Cedar Key. One might “pass through” Inglis on the way to Crystal River, but any visit to the island village of Cedar Key is a journey of intention, a planned and purposeful voyage on SR 24. As Gregg Allman once crooned, “Ain’t but one way out, Babe.”

And if you choose to visit, go west on SR 24; once you’ve crossed four bridges, turn left at Second Street (Tony’s Seafood Restaurant on your left, Cedar Key Museum on your right), head east past a coffee shop, two art galleries, two banks, one donut shop. A few dozen feet past The Island Hotel, you’ll come to a gate, the door of which has been propped open permanently, beckoning you in. Also beckoning is a small sign that reads “Welcome to Our Community Garden”; another below it reads simply “Please come in / Enjoy” (the operative words here are “our,” “Please,” and “Enjoy”).

As you continue your entrance, you’ll see another sign that explains when the community first began work on the project (December 9, 2015), how many volunteer hours have gone into it (800 and counting), when it had its grand opening (February 1, 2016), how much it costs to rent a bed, and other factual information, but your eyes will be drawn to the raised garden beds, and the abundant greenery which flowers therein.

There are 28 beds overall - 23 raised so they sit comfortably off the ground and another five hugging the ground. The aforementioned signs will explain that it costs $50 per year to rent a bed, that the project was funded by over $8,ooo in donations from the community, and all 28 beds are in constant use, sprouting kale, arugula, romaine lettuce, beets, turnips, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, tomatoes, mustard greens, bok choy, Swiss chard, egg plant, spinach, carrots, and all manner of herbs, just to name a few.

Most of the beds (4’x10’x3’) have been personalized in some small decorative way: trellises adorned with beads, wreaths; along the edges range tiny talismans and figurines-a cat, a rabbit, a squatting gargoyle. Your journey down past the beds is facilitated by a path covered with shells. You will pass other trellises sporting shiny crafts donated by local artists, as well as a number of plants to enhance the overall naturalness of the project: begonias, ponytail palms, cassia, Turk’s cap, bougainvillea, Boston ferns, Confederate jasmine, hibiscus (donated by longtime Cedar Key residents the Davis family), and countless more.

Your trip down the shelled path leads past “The Living Room,” four benches and a chair arranged around a small table for guests and members alike to relax, chat, drink water, reflect. You will pass at least seven coiled hoses- part of the irrigation system, a small open roofed tool rack housing rakes, shovels, other gardening implements. At the far end is more art, more decorative planting, a picnic table, a compost pile, a mulch pile—really everything a successful community garden would need to be . . . welcoming and enjoyable, practical, functional, pleasing.

Up near the “Living Room” stands a wooden birdfeeder-like structure with a small plastic door; inside of this door is the Comment Book, inviting guests of the garden to record their impressions. Well over 1,000 people have visited so far; at present the book contains around 70 notations- the words of folks from over 10 different states as well as from other lands: Switzerland, Cameroon, Italy, France, Canada, Costa Rica, and England. The entry from Derbyshire, U.K. confirms an American suspicion that the English are a tad snooty when it comes to gardens: “herb labeled English mint in bed #6 is actually thyme.” Well! But the rest are quite complimentary, written bursts of applause, approval, even gratitude. “Lovely” is repeated numerous times, as is “cute,” “beautiful,” “peaceful,” and “abundance.” The people from Cameroon write that the garden “reminds us of Africa because everybody back home has a garden behind their home.” One woman gushes that “Hands in the dirt make me a very happy girl” while another feels “reconnected with my soul.” Two of the entries are in languages other than English: Vatterie and Emanuelle from Padova, Italy, laud this “bellisimo idee” while a couple from Quebec see “un beau petit coin de paradis.” Even those who don’t speak these tongues probably need no translation here. Perhaps the most succinct expression of the garden’s dual nature comes from ten year old Julia: “I think this garden is awesome I get to eat some of it.” Bravo! Tres bien. ‘Nuff said.

T he locals who cultivate the beds are equally loquacious about the garden’s multi-faceted nature- aesthetic, self-empowering, practical. “I’m done with carrots,” said Sue Colson about her first crop, “but my eggplants did well. I learned so much last year; this year I’m really going to do some growing.” Deborah Anderson commented that working her bed “makes me feel like I’m doing something creative and worthwhile.” “Pleasurable” was the word Tom Deverin chose when asked to find a word to describe the garden. And let’s not forget the actual function of a garden. “It means lots and lots of salads” said Steve Rice, whose bed is the first one you will see when entering from the front gate. So let’s eat.

Although man has been cultivating and sharing the earth’s bounty for thousands of years, the first official American community garden appeared in Detroit in the 1890’s, in response to a drastic economic downturn. The idea for the Cedar Key Community Garden arose out of a conversation long-time farmer Tom Deverin had with Mandy Offerle over a year ago. Tom, who with his wife Pat has been farming in Virginia for nearly forty years, had never been involved in such an endeavor, but decided to try his hand. “I’d never been involved with a community garden,” he said recently, “or even looked at it on the web, but I like to tackle new things, study on it, see if I can figure out how to do it.”

Deverin, who has been coming to Cedar Key for twenty-two years, mentioned his idea to Mandy Offerle, who, with her husband Franklin, manage the Cedar Key News. “I just happen to have a piece of property” Mandy said, and the project was off and running. The Offerle’s generously donated the plot of land on which the garden sits, and the funds were raised. The Cedar Key Garden Club initially green-lighted the project, but the Community Garden is now its own entity, with non-profit status.

Once the vacant lot was cleared of weeds, construction began on the building of beds, the benches for the “Living Room,” the irrigation system, and other amenities needed for a successful project. Under the guidance of Tom, Joe Hand, Alban Cyr, and Mandy Offerle, volunteers worked to bring the goal to fruition.

There is no one director of the garden as it progresses, but the Deverins are often present, drawing on their farming experience to dispense advice to novice gardeners, provide seeds, and growing new plants in a common bed for transplanting to individual beds when ready. And the garden is never actually finished; every week brings improvements - new plantings on the border, new furniture to relax in, new and colorful art work to adorn and beautify this once barren vacant lot. Last week saw the arrival of a sculpture – “Try Again #1”- designed by Tom Deverin and welded by Joe Hand, further evidence that the Cedar Key Community Garden stimulates and welcomes creativity of all kinds, and that successful gardens are not just for flora but are whole and healthy environments for folks from all walks of life. This garden, like the ride to the town itself, is a journey of purpose, of intended consequences, and well worth the trip.

