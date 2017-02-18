NATURE WALK 28 FEBRUARY 2017

FEBRUARY 28 NATURE WALK

IN THE LOWER SUWANNEE NWR

February 18, 2017

The next walk in the Refuge will be on the Turkey Foot Trail on the morning of Thursday, February 23. Those who wish to carpool, meet at the Cedar Key City Park at 8 am. If you would like to meet at the trail, enter the Lower Suwannee Nature Drive at the south entrance and drive approximately 2 or 3 miles to Pond 4 Road. Continue to the end of Pond 4 Road. We will meet you there at about 8:20.

This walk will be a little over 3 miles along a flat, mostly grassy old logging road. Wear long, light colored pants, if you have them, and tuck the bottoms into your socks. If you have DEET, spray the socks and lower part of the trousers. This is a precaution against ticks.

With the recent rain, we should see some blooming flowers, maybe a few butterflies and some birds. In the event of rain, the walk will be canceled.

See you there!

Donna Thalacker