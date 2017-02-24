TRESTLE TRAIL CLEAN UP

TRESTLE TRAIL, ALREADY GORGEOUS,

SPRUCED UP

February 24, 2017

Last Sunday, February 19, fourteen dedicated, energetic folks gathered to clean Cedar Key’s Trestle Trail of debris. The Trail is a wonderful 1,700 foot easy walk just off Cedar Street on Kiss-Me-Quick here in Cedar Key. The path is part of the actual railroad trestle from long ago and so important to the city’s history. The .6 mile path takes the walker beneath towering pines, beside aromatic cedars, and among dozens of varieties of plants and wildflowers.

Cedar Key School Future Farmers of America Advisor and Sconce Instructor Rachael Weatherington and her husband Cory, most ably joined by FFA President Berlin, climbed into the marsh, through the mangroves, around the brush, and emerged with bags of debris and much used, pressure-treated wood which, left there, would leach chemicals into the waters.

Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy fellows, Allan Pither, Rick Anthony, John McPherson, Katherine Dunlop, Bob and Jeri Treat, and others, poked their “garbage grabbers,” everywhere. One grabber, home-made by Bob Treat, extends his reach a full eight feet, consummately helpful in the clean-up effort. Everything from water meters to Styrofoam coolers were removed.

In less than two hours, the group produced an eight-by-eight, three-foot high stack of wood and some fourteen bags of trash.

Even better than the wonderfully clean Trestle Trail is the fact that the Cedar Key School FFA will reuse the wood, that would have gone to Waste-Pro, in its gardens at school!

*****