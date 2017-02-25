HE RICKSHAWS ARE COMING

February 25, 2017

There aren't too many excitements available to the expatriate banished to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. One of the small pleasures for the jaded traveller is, however, to be seated in the back of a cycle rickshaw (or pedicab) during the late night journey home from a restaurant, when the motor traffic has largely stopped and he is lulled to sleep by the rhythmic breathing of the rickshaw “puller” and the swish of the tires on the wet road surface. (A whimsical parallel perhaps with “Top Hat” and Fred Astaire helping Ginger Rogers into dreamland as he dances on the sanded floor above her room.)

The reader is already asking what all of this has to do with Cedar Key, where the nearest we have got to rickshaws has been the limited number of hardy citizens travelling to town on their bicycles and tricycles and the sometimes frightening sights of tourists who have just mounted their first bicycle in many years and are now pedalling their wobbly way along and across Gulf Boulevard.

Well, they have now been joined by our very own “bike taxi”, whose owner/operator, Randy Avery came to Cedar Key in August of last year, married his wife Teresa at the Island Hotel, and has just inaugurated the “EZ Ride Bike Taxi” service. Based on his experiences in St. Augustine and other cities in the South, Randy saw the need for an environmentally friendly form of transport alternative to golf carts that would be appropriate to Cedar Key's (relatively) level terrain and short distances.

For the technically minded, Randy”s red and black pedicab is an all-American model constructed of steel and aluminum, and manufactured by Main Street Pedicabs Inc. of Denver, Colorado. It has seven speeds and, with the assistance of a battery generating 500 watts at the front wheel, is able to carry two or three passengers on its comfortably upholstered seat at speeds approaching even 20mph. The vehicle is, unlike golf carts, permitted to travel along SR24 but Randy does not ride that way for safety reasons.

So Cedar Key joins the many major cities in the world where cycle rickshaws are widely used for carrying passengers and goods. It has been estimated that there are about four million of these machines in the world, most commonly in South and South East Asia, including about 400,000 for hire in Dhaka (the “Rickshaw Capital of the World”) where they are the most popular form of transport. Cities in the U.S. and in Europe have also come into the picture in recent years, notably since the 1962 World Fair in Seattle, and rickshaws are now an important part of the tourist scene in Boston, Miami, San Francisco, etc.

There are conflicting views as regards the merits of the cycle rickshaw. It is “lean and green” and can be cheaper and more convenient than other modes of transportation in the narrow streets of congested cities; it also provides a major source of employment in poorer countries. But it does place extreme physical demands on the rider and is often regarded as a degrading form of labor, thus attracting the attention of Government. Rickshaws were banned in Pakistan in 1991, for example, and have been restricted to minor roads in China and Bangladesh in an attempt to ease traffic congestion. In the U.S., the City of New York has mandated that about 850 pedicabs always sport operating permits issued by the city.

Randy has therefore discussed his venture with City Hall and has obtained the appropriate business license for owning and operating his rickshaw. He says that everyone has been very helpful and that business has even extended to his making four round-trips to the airport last weekend. So it would seem that rickshaws will present no extra problems for our Code Enforcement Officer – and the Cedar Key News can exclusively report that there is no truth in the rumor of a Variation that would allow rickshaws used for aquaculture to travel in both directions along Dock Street at permitted speeds of 42mph.

Randy Avery can be found at “EZ Ride Bike Taxi” opposite the City Park, tel. 352-693-9099.

Colin Dale

*****