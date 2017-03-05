FLORIDA'S NATURE COAST CONSERVANCY 2017 ANNUAL MEETING

March 5, 2017

In perfect 70-degree temperature and blue skies, Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy celebrated at its Annual Meeting on the Island Hotel’s patio from 4 to 6pm, Sunday, February 26.

Attendees, both prospective and current members and guests, ate steak, stuffed mushrooms, and clam appetizers while they listened to a brief update about the Conservancy’s accomplishments from President Allan Pither.

Pither briefly reflected on the Conservancy’s roles in the last year. In February, the FNCC group conducted its Trestle Trail Clean-Up effort, engaging the Cedar Key School’s Future Farmers of America Club led by Science Instructor Rachael Weatherington. Also in February, partnering with the University of Florida’s Nature Coast Biological Station at the Big Bend Science Symposium, FNCC interacted with some hundred or more scientists and visitors informing them about its mission of conserving lands for ecological and recreational purposes. IN October, FNCC’s informative booth at the Seafood Festival proved the venue for FNCC members to interact with over a hundred festival attendees advising them of trails to walk, vistas to enjoy, and its goal of conserving lands.

Pither spoke briefly about the Cull Preserve, property which was acquired by the FNCC in December 2014. With no public access, the Preserve serves to enhance scientific research, particularly of Horseshoe Crabs. There, Pither briefly explained, in concert with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the University of Florida’s Nature Coast Biological Station, FNCC-trained volunteers participate in much-needed state- and federally-mandated scientific horseshoe crab spawning and movement behaviors research. Some 24 sampling dates are set for 2017 on the Cull Preserve.

Pither also mentioned FNCC’s recent impact at Cemetery Point Park, where it manages the Earl Starnes Conservation Area within it, its erection of its “Saving Wild Places” educational sign on the Earl Starnes Overlook.

Most significantly, Pither and the gathered group celebrated Dr. Earl Starnes, FNCC’s past president and long-lasting guiding force, honoring him for all his conservancy efforts through the years with much applause.