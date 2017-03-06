FOL PRESENT MEDICAL SERVICE DOGS

GUARDIAN ANGELS

MEDICAL SERVICE DOGS, INC.

March 6, 2017

We are very excited to bring to the Cedar Key Library a worthwhile organization that has its home right in our county, but serves folks all over the country. Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc., will present a program at the library at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, and two of their dogs will join the presenters for the program. As always, the program is free and open to the public.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charitable organization based in Williston which is dedicated to rescuing, raising and training highly skilled service dogs for people with physical and mental disabilities. Service dogs are custom-trained for their recipients, who do not pay for the animals. Through its contributions, the organization is able to donate each animal to the person who needs it. The dogs are highly trained for PTSD, diabetes, autism, seizures, hearing impairment and mobility assistance.

Many of the recipients are US veterans, and the dogs have shown themselves to provide profound effects on the recipients, enabling them to manage their challenges. The organization provides statistics showing that there are 52 million people in the U.S. who may benefit from a service dog. 400,000 of these are veterans with PTSD and other disabilities. There are an estimated 22 suicides per day in the veteran community, and it has been shown that service dogs have restored the lives of many recipients.

Presenter Carol Borden, founder and Chief Executive Officer, had a professional business career before founding the organization. She began training dogs before the age of 10 and has logged 50 years as a trainer. She has a wide background in various aspects of dog training. Among many other awards, she was the recipient of the 2014 Stephen R. Wise Advocacy Award from the Florida Rehabilitation Council.

Presenter Mary Jo Brandt, who joined the organization's board of directors in 2013, serves as Chief Operating Officer. Mary Jo has had a broad background in various media organizations and began volunteering with Guardian Angels after both her father and her employer received Guardian Angels service dogs in 2011 and she saw the incredible difference dogs could make in the lives of recipients.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. relies totally on donations and sponsors, and all members of the board of directors and most of the staff are volunteers. www.MedicalServiceDogs.com

