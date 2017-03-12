CRITTERS 13 MARCH 2017

CRITTERS

MARCH 13, 2017

The Roseate Spoonbill is one of Florida's favorite birds. The spoonbill is a large wading bird normally recognized by its pink or red color and its odd spoon-shaped bill. They feed by swishing their heads back and forth in the water. PHOTOS BY REBECCA GALLAGHER

