Page 1 of 2

MARCH 18, 2017

Flamingos are water birds identified by their S-haped necks, stilt-like legs and pink feathers. Their feathers are pink because they eat pigments from algae and shrimp. Flamingos are social but monogamous. Mates can often be seen performing a dance similar to this pair in the Key West Butterfly Garden. PHOTOS AND BLURB BY REBECCA GALLAGHER

