PEPPER BUSTING!

…a note from Roger McDaniels

March 19, 2017

We had a good work day out on Cabin Road at the Refuge, thanks to our volunteer (Russ, John, Cliff, and myself) support plus Andrew and Vic from the Refuge Office.

Next week, Tuesday, March 21, we'll meet at the corner of Paroda Avenue and Ingleside Place, which is just west of Gulf Boulevard at 9:00 am, weather permitting.