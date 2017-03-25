CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON PRESENTS SULEK

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON CHAPTER

TURNS ONE-YEAR OLD

Happy Birthday to Us. We have been official for a year.

Celebrate with us at our monthly meeting on

27 March at 5:00 in the Cedar Key Library.

We will have cake.

PLANTS FOR BIRDS - JACQUI SULEK OF AUDUBON FLORIDA

Membership meeting, open to all

March 27 5 p.m.

Cedar Key Library

Bring birds to your home today by growing native plants. With Audubon's Native Plant Database, you can find the best plants for the birds in your area. Growing bird-friendly plants will attract and protect the birds you love while making your space beautiful, easy to care for, and better for the environment.