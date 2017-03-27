Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

PEPPER BUSTING 28 MARCH 2017

PEPPER BUSTING!
…a note from Roger McDaniels
March 27, 2017
 

Since Vic is busy this coming week, I went out and surveyed some areas around Cedar Key today:  State Museum area, Rye Key, Cemetery, and Airport.

I'd like to meet at the State Museum parking lot at 9:00 am and work that area and at the same time have a couple folks go over to the entrance area of Rye Key.

From these two locations I'd like to move over to the back side/north side of the Cemetery.  Time permitting we can go out and work both sides of the Airport.

Roger McDaniels 321 698-1688

