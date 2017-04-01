FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY PRESENT MCPHERSON

WATER IN CEDAR KEY

March 31, 2017

On Thursday evening, March 30, 2017, at the Cedar Key Library, John McPherson presented Water in Cedar Key to an audience of nearly sixty residents and visitors. McPherson explained that much of his talk was initially imparted earlier, on April 2 of last year, as a part of Cedar Key’s Think Water, Think Cedar Key initiative, an effort to heighten public awareness of the criticality of water, both salt and fresh.

McPherson, currently General Manager and Legal Counsel of the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District, is highly credentialed to speak to Cedar Key, preservation, and water. With a BA in political science from Rhodes College and a law degree from the University of Florida, McPherson has co-authored such pertinent texts as Historic Preservation Law in Florida and Model Land Development Code for Florida Cities and Counties.

McPherson’s presentation was thoroughly researched, academic, absorbing, and panoramic in scope, commencing with the Indian cultures in the area, through the changes in the area’s water systems, to the challenges of salt-water intrusion and climate change.

McPherson led his audience from: the earliest mention of water is in Sanskrit in Egyptian tombs; through the Greek and Roman purifying and transportation systems; to the 1800s English improvements and their impact upon disease; to the 1900s American initiative to chlorinate water to purity it; to the creation of the 1962 United States Public Health Service Drinking Water Standards; and to the 1974 Safe Drinking Water Act, the legal authority that created the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District.

McPherson pointed out that irrigation and electric power generation are the two largest users of water, not general public use. Globally, McPherson reported, some 90% of the earth’s population has access to potable, fit for drinking, water. Still, some 700,000 million people are like to be drinking contaminated water. http://water.org/ is a good source of additional global information.

McPherson explained to his audience about the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District’s inception in 1963 as a separate entity from the city itself with the powers to require individuals to hook up to the water and sewer system and to levy taxes to accomplish its goals.

Since the 1960s, many improvements have been made, McPherson reported. To cite a few: the distribution system has been expanded to Hodgson Hill and Piney Point; directionally drilled under water pipes have improved water flows to the airport area; in the older sections of town, pipes have been repaired and are placed and repaved over; in 1993 a new water tower was built; and many, many more.

McPherson had his nearly sixty-person audience members rapt with serious, some daunting facts, bits of humor, and some captivating slides.

