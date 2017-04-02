CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON WORKS WITH CKS STUDENTS

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

STUDENT ART AT

AUDUBON FESTIVAL BOOTH…

DROP ON BY

March 31, 2017

The Cedar Keys Audubon Chapter takes its mission of educating youngsters about birds and conservation most seriously. To that end and because its members believe in inspiring school-age children with a love of nature, member Maureen Magee set out to act upon it.

In concert Principal Josh Slemp, Magee partnered with Cedar Key School teachers to create an art project, the subject of which is, of course, birds. Teacher feedback was immediately “very enthusiastic!” says Magee.

Students of all grades will submit their drawings to the Audubon Chapter, personified by Magee. These creations will be displayed at the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, at the Audubon booth, the adjacent booth of the Friends of Refuges.

All entrants will receive small prizes. Additionally a drawing will take place to award more substantial prizes, including sketch books and colored pencils, wildlife posters, and wildlife booklets.

Magee has worked closely with Friends of the Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuges board members Peg Hall and Libby Cagle, among others, to acquire some of the gifts.

Do, visit the Cedar Keys Audubon both at the festival and see the students’ creations.

******