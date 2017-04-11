CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON PRESENTS ANN PAUL

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON PRESENTS

FLORIDA’S COASTAL

ISLANDS SANCTUARIES

April 11, 2017

Ann Paul, Tampa Bay Regional Coordinator for Audubon’s Coastal Islands Sanctuaries, will present Florida’s Coastal Islands Sanctuaries on Monday April 24, at 5 pm at the Cedar Key Library.

Paul will present brief history and discuss the current programs and projects of the Florida Coastal Islands Sanctuaries. The Sanctuaries include water bird nesting and habitat islands in the west central Florida estuaries, including St. Joseph Sound, Clearwater Harbor, Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay, and north Charlotte Harbor and Estero Bay.

Pelicans, herons, egrets, ibis, spoonbills, storks, oystercatchers, gulls, terns, and skimmers nest on these sites. Ann will discuss Sanctuary staff activities to protect the birds from disturbance by boaters and the management of the islands’ habitats.

