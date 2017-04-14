Page 1 of 2
CRITTERS
APRIL 14, 2017
I found this red-shouldered hawk in the back yard. It is the most widespread Hawk in Florida. The red-shouldered hawk is commonly seen on power lines, sitting and waiting for its prey. In this case the Hawk is sitting on a broom.
PHOTOS AND BLURB BY REBECCA GALLAGHER
