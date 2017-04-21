CRITTERS
APRIL 21, 2017
There are two types of peafowl: blue, originating in India; green, from Myanmar. However we also see leucitic peafowl which are born with a loss of pigmentation. They are not albinos, as they retain their eye color. Males are typically called peacocks; females are called peahens and young...you guessed it…peachicks.
PHOTOS AND BLURB BY REBECCA GALLAGHER
