GADZA'S DOLPHIN PROJECT FUNDING

THE CEDAR KEY DOLPHIN PROJECT

NEEDS FUNDING

April 25, 2017

Editor’s Note: Stefanie Gazda, Ph.D. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. has worked in Cedar Key in recent years gathering data on dolphins and regularly updating the public with her findings as part of the Cedar Key Library Lecture Series. What follows is a note from her in search of funding. Cedar Key News wishes her luck in her efforts.

The Cedar Key Dolphin Project has been doing research on the bottlenose dolphins of the Nature Coast area (mostly Cedar Key) since 2001. This work is important for many reasons: dolphins are frequently thought of as ocean sentinels, which means that what affects them likely affects humans as well. Having this research continue with little interruption is also important, as it is the only way we can get information on this long lived species.

This summer, I have three goals:

To continue my surveys of dolphins in the Cedar Key area.

To initial survey Dixie and Taylor counties, which are sites covered by the new Marine Mammal Rescue program at UF. I am the only member of this program with any knowledge of the local dolphin population and the area in general. We know nothing about the dolphin populations in Dixie and Taylor counties at all. We need to determine if surveying the area is even feasible, and then collect baseline data that we can use as the basis of longer term research projects.

To assist and to train the Marine Mammal Rescue team members on how to navigate the waters in the area as well as how to collect data in a useable way.

I currently have some funding from the University of Florida, but I do not have enough to sustain a field season. To that end, I have set up a GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/ckdolphinproject. As of the morning of April 25th I am almost halfway to $2500.00, which will allow us to do research for 4 weeks. If I can raise $4000.00, we will be able to do research for eight weeks. Funds will be used for housing, travel, gas, and equipment maintenance.

There is a time limit as well! I need to hit close to my base $2500 goal by April 30th to start setting up the season. I've added some fun benefits for donating for locals.

Thank you for your support!

Stefanie Gazda, Ph.D.

