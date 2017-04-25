CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON MEMBERS

GREET ANN PAUL

April 25, 2017

Approximately twenty-five Cedar Keys Audubon Chapter members met at the Cedar Key Library on Monday afternoon at 5 pm to hear Ann Paul, Tampa Bay Regional Coordinator for Audubon’s Coastal Islands Sanctuaries.

Co-Presidents Crosby Hunt and Deborah Anderson updated members on the group’s upcoming events.

This Saturday’s work day at Homosassa Refuge to rebuild hurricane-damaged grounds.

May 19 Sunset Cruise in Cedar Key to watch the birds over Snake and Seahorse Keys.

Efforts to work with kayakers to heighten awareness about not disturbing nesting birds.

Paul’s presentation provided a full historical base upon which Audubon Florida was built. She contextualized Audubon from the 1800s through plume hunting and growing social awareness, to today. Through the years, Paul stressed, Audubon has nurtured relationships with critical agencies, such as the United States Fish and Wildlife Commission, expanding its conservational strength and influence.

Paul over vied her work at the Florida Coastal Islands Sanctuaries. The Sanctuaries include water bird nesting and habitat islands in the west central Florida estuaries, including St. Joseph Sound, Clearwater Harbor, Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay, and north Charlotte Harbor and Estero Bay. Pelicans, herons, egrets, ibis, spoonbills, storks, oystercatchers, gulls, terns, and skimmers nest on these sites.

