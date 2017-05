FRIENDS OF CR 347 5 JUNE 2017

FRIENDS OF

COUNTY ROAD 347

mAY 26, 2017

Come join us for roadside cleanup at the Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place on the first Monday of the month, June 5 from 9-10 am.

It is always a good idea to wear high boots and long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Gloves, bags, and orange vests will be provided. It's good exercise and you just might find a roadside treasure! Surprises await.