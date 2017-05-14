NATURE COAST FISHING FOR YOUTH PROGRAM

HOSTED THIS SUMMER IN CEDAR KEY

May 12, 2017

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering a free Nature Coast Fishing for Youth program in Cedar Key for youth between the ages of 5 and 15. Programs will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning June 6 and extending through July 27 (except for July 4), at the Senator George G. Kirkpatrick Marine Laboratory, 11350 SW 153rd Court. Advance registration is required; no walk-ins will be accepted.

All participants of the free program will learn fishing basics, the importance of habitats to fish species, proper fish handling and release techniques, and fish identification. Participants will spend time fishing on-site. An adult chaperone is required to attend the entire program with children age 8 and under. Youth and chaperones should bring their own lunch, sunscreen, hat and any personal fishing gear desired, although fishing gear will be provided for those who need it. Upon completing the program, participants will receive a rod and reel donated by Fish Florida.

For details and to pre-register, contact Hannah Healey at 352-543-1079 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

