CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON WORK DAY

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON

WORK DAY HELPS RESCUE STATION

May 14, 2017

On April 29, Saturday, Cedar Keys Audubon members travelled to Homosassa Springs to assist the Nature World Wildlife Rescue. This outfit, run by Mary Opall and sustained entirely on donations, takes in injured wildlife and attempts their rehabilitation.

The facility has a number of outdoor cages and holding areas, featuring such diverse species as red-shouldered hawks, great horned owls, night herons, river otters, and many more.

Mary’s operation is the usual destination for many birds rescued in the Cedar Key area. Recently four pelicans and a female osprey have been transported there.

Several of the cages are in need of repair. Doug Maple, Crosby Hunt, and Deborah Anderson joined carpenter Joe Hand in Homosassa to help repair one of the cages and make plans to expand another. Bringing lumber donated by Hand and Dr. Savanna Barry, they rebuilt the back wall of Mary’s mammal cage and began work on a significant expansion to one of the larger cages.

A return trip is planned to finish this work. Anyone interested in volunteering for this work day should contact Crosby Hunt at 615 944-3714 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..