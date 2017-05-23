CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON MOVIE NIGHT

MOVIE NIGHT

May 26 7:00 pm Cedar Key Library

Come join us for a free showing

for the first of our summer movies.

THE BIG YEAR - (PG-13)

Three fanatical bird-watchers (Steve Martin, Owen Wilson, Jack Black) spend an entire year competing to spot the highest number of species as El Nino sends an extraordinary variety of rare breeds flying up into the U.S., but they quickly discover that there are more important things than coming out on top of the competition. Director David Frankel (David Frankel, David Frankel) teams with screenwriter Howard Franklin to adapt author Mark Obmascik's 1998 book of the same name.

…..Jason Buchanan, Rovi (movies.com)

