CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON SNAKE KEY JAUNT

BIRD WATCHING IN CEDAR KEYS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE WITH CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON

May 26, 2017

….a note from Cedar Keys Audubon

Secretary Libby Cagle

On our way to watch birds return to Snake Key to roost for the night, Mike O’Dell of Tidewater Tours cruised by Atsena Otie and Sea Horse Keys where we were treated to small flock that included red knots, marble godwits, sanderling, and dunlin sandpipers. In all we saw 20 species on this trip ranging from roseate spoonbills to a reddish egret.

The weather at first was a bit iffy but worked out well in the end. The rainbow was the icing on Anne Lindgren’s birthday cake. As usual Doug Maple did an excellent job identifying all birds that came by us and gave a brief lecture on nesting shore birds that tied in to Ann Paul’s presentation from April.

******