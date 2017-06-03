CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON MOVIE NIGHT JUNE 2017

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON

INVITES YOU

TO MOVIE NIGHT!

June 3, 2017

Come, members and non-members, to watch a great movie, Birders: The Central Park Effect on Friday, June 16 at 7 pm in the Cedar Key Library Upstairs Meeting Room.

Come early to mingle with members and friends and catch up on what is happening during this summer break. We hope to see you soon.

BIRDERS: THE CENTRAL PARK EFFECT

about the movie:

Birders: The Central Park Effect reveals the extraordinary array ofwild birds who grace Manhattan’s celebrated patch of green, and the equally colorful New Yorkers who schedule their lives around the rhythms of migration. Author Jonathan Franzen, an idiosyncratic trombone technician, and a septuagenarian bird-tour leader are among the lively cast of characters in this charming, lyrical documentary that transports the viewer to the dazzling, hidden world of America’s most famous park.

Starring: Jonathan Franzen, Starr Saphir, Jonathan Rosen

Director: Jeffrey Kimball

Release Date: 01/18/13

Official Site:http://www.birdwatchingdaily.com/blog/2014/06/03/film-central-park-birders-explores-birdwatching-deeply-human-activity/

