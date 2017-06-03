CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON UF/IFAS BIRD RESCUE UPDATE JUNE 2017

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON, UF/IFAS

BIRD RESCUE UPDATE

June 3, 2017

…a note from Savanna Barry, Ph.D.

Regional Specialized Agent - Coastal Ecosystems

UF|IFAS Extension - Florida Sea Grant

UF|IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station

Dear bird rescue volunteers,

I hope you are all well. I know that many of you have left Cedar Key for the summer but I still thought you would be interested in updates about the program, which has had a very active winter and spring season. Since Christmas, the Bird Rescue program has accepted 50 calls! This past week, three birds (one osprey and two pelicans) were released back in to the wild after being rescued and rehabbed thanks to your efforts!

Thank you so very much to all of you that have helped respond to a report and/or transported a bird. Keep up the great work in the community!

For those of you still in town, please keep an eye out for requests for assistance from our fearless phone tree leaders. We have 28 total people listed on the phone tree so if we all share the burden, the load should be light on any one person. Even excluding seasonal residents, we still have 18 folks listed.

Standard Operating Procedure - please read

It's hard to believe but the Cedar Key Bird Rescue program is not even a year old! Even though all volunteers have gone through training, we still thought it was necessary to provide a Standard Operating Procedure Manual (attached).Click here to access the manual. It outlines the steps you should take to complete a rescue. Please let me know if you have any questions about this document.

Blog post

Please see this new blog post on the NCBS website for an update about the number of rescues and other program activities: https://ncbs.ifas.ufl.edu/cedar-key-bird-rescue-responds-local-need/. You can share this information with your friends and anyone else that may be interested.

Reminders - Reports and Photos

As a reminder, please do not forget to send me reports about any rescue activities. You can email, text, or mail in the information (my contact info is below) - date, type of bird, type of injury, people who responded, time spent on rescue, outcome of rescue.

Also, we need photos of our wonderful volunteers in action! Please try to remember to take a photo, especially if you have a success or if you are releasing a rehabbed bird. These are really powerful and it helps us share your accomplishments online.

All the best,

Savanna

Savanna Barry, Ph.D. Regional Specialized Agent - Coastal Ecosystems

UF|IFAS Extension - Florida Sea Grant

UF|IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station 552 1st Street, P.O. Box 878 Cedar Key, FL 32625

