CEDAR KEY BIRD RESCUE

RESPONDS TO NEED

June 10, 2017

The Cedar keys Audubon Chapter, the University of Florida Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences, and the Cedar Key-based Nature Coat Biological Station joined forces in response to the community.

Click here to read about the background of the bird rescue program and learn about what you should do if you hook a pelican while fishing.

https://ncbs.ifas.ufl.edu/cedar-key-bird-rescue-responds-local-need/

