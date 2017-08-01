UF / IFAS NCBS JOB OPENING

UF/IFAS NATURE COAST

BIIOLOGICAL STATION

OPENING IN CEDAR KEY

August 1, 2017



the Nature Coast Biological Station in Cedar Key is advertising an opening for a secretary/clerical position to work 30-40 hours per week at the NCBS facility in Cedar Key. This person would act as receptionist and help with scheduling and assisting Director Mike Allen and the NCBS staff.

The position is open until August 21st. NCBS anticipates having someone in the position near the end of September. The complete position description and portal to apply at: http://explore.jobs.ufl. edu/cw/en-us/job/502361/ops- office-assistant

For questions, please call Dr Mike Allen on his cell at 352 258 3454.

Micheal S. Allen

Director- UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station

Professor/Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences/SFRC

University of Florida/IFAS

(352) 273-3624 Office (352) 258-3454 Cell