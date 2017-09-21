SUWANNEE COMMUNITY CLEANUP

September 21, 2017

Wednesday, October 18 at 8:30 am

Boat, walk, or ride your golf cart to help de-litter the roads and waterways around Suwannee starting at 8:30 am. Refuge staff will transport volunteers down the river from Fowlers Bluff, there is room for 16 onboard. Free smoked chicken lunch provided by Jerry Everett of the Waterfront Market.

Contact: Debbie Meeks 352-278-5088

RSVP for the Fowlers Bluff boat ride