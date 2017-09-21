Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

SUWANNEE WATERWAYS CLEANUP 2017

SUWANNEE COMMUNITY CLEANUP
September 21, 2017
 

Suwannee Community Center, 23465 SE Hwy 349 (opposite the Salt Creek Restaurant)

Wednesday, October 18 at 8:30 am

Boat, walk, or ride your golf cart to help de-litter the roads and waterways around Suwannee starting at 8:30 am. Refuge staff will transport volunteers down the river from Fowlers Bluff, there is room for 16 onboard. Free smoked chicken lunch provided by Jerry Everett of the Waterfront Market.

Contact: Debbie Meeks 352-278-5088, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

RSVP for the Fowlers Bluff boat ride 

