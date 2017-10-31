FWC ACCREDITATION

FWC INVITES PUBLIC COMMENTS FOR DIVISION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT REACCREDITATION ASSESSMENT

October 31, 2017

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement is seeking reaccreditation from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA).

“A team of CFA-certified assessors will arrive Dec. 12 to examine the division’s policies, procedures, equipment and facilities, and conduct interviews with employees,” said Col. Curtis Brown, division director. “This important process assures that the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement maintains the highest standards.”

The division must comply with approximately 240 standards to receive reaccreditation status. If the CFA determines the Division of Law Enforcement has complied with the appropriate standards, the reaccreditation will be awarded for three years.

“Accreditation is a voluntary pursuit and a valuable means of external accountability. This will be our fourth accreditation assessment, with the initial assessment taking place in 2008. Our commitment to excellence in conservation law enforcement is apparent by our continued commitment to the accreditation process through the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation,” said Juli Brown, the Division of Law Enforcement’s accreditation manager.

he general public, including members of the FWC, are invited to offer comments related to the agency’s ability to comply with CFA standards. Comments must be submitted in writing to CFA, Attention: Public Comment, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302, or may be submitted by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

A copy of the accreditation standards is available by visiting the CFA website or by contacting Robert Klepper, public information coordinator for the Division of Law Enforcement, at 850-617-9666 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

