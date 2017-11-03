BRAZILIAN PEPPER CONTROL TRAINING 2017

BRAZILIAN PEPPER

TRAINING AND WORK DAY

NOVEMBER 14TH

November 3, 2017

Please, join us as we kick off another season of Pepper Busting around Cedar Key and the local Refuges. Your help is needed to eradicate this noxious exotic plant from our shorelines and preserve our pristine Nature Coast.

9:00 am Meet at the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge Refuge Headquarters (on County Road 347 just south of Fowlers Bluff) for the Training Class on Identification and Control of Brazilian Pepper plants on the Refuge and Cedar Key Islands.

10:30 am - 12:00 noon. Meet at the entrance to the Lukens Tract on State Road-24 just north of the Number Four Bridge for Pepper Bustin' work in the area.

Wear long pants, hats/caps, and long sleeve shirts.

We have boots, goggles, gloves, sprayers,

loppers, clippers, and saws.

Come enjoy the great outdoors, friendship, camaraderie, and a great sense of accomplishment as we eliminate these harmful pest plants from our natural landscape!

Roger McDaniels 321 698-1688

WHAT EXACTLY IS BRAZILIAN PEPPER?

…excerpted from

https://plants.ifas.ufl.edu/plant-directory/schinus-terebinthifolius/

This shrub/tree is one of the most aggressive and wide-spread of the invasive non-indigenous exotic pest plants in the State of Florida. There are over 700,000 acres in Florida infested with Brazilian pepper tree. Brazilian pepper tree produces a dense canopy that shades out all other plants and provides a very poor habitat for native species. This species invades aquatic as well as terrestrial habitats, greatly reducing the quality of native biotic communities in the state.

For more information, click on

******