COMMUNITY GARDEN WORK DAY 2017

Details
COMMUNITY GARDENERS READY THEIR LANDSCAPE
November 21, 2017

DSCN3820A dozen gardeners gathered today from 9 am until noon to ready the landscape for the 2017 – 2018 planting season.  Much has already begun at the garden this year as some gardeners have fully planted and producing beds. 

DSCN3813Today some of the work crew, the big strong ones, mulched the areas around the beds to diminish weed growth; the areas now have a soft, brown earthy appearance to compliment the area.   

More strong gardeners added fresh compost to the beds needing additional soil.  If we missed any needful bed, more mulch remains at the  rear of the garden.

Beth Mizell weeded the palm tree bases in the center of the garden from their summer growth.DSCN3815

Pat Deverin reseeded the community bed with lettuces, kettles, and other soon-to-be-delicious edibles.

DSCN3818The day was productive; the
weather was magnificent;
the company was delightful.
 
If you were not there, we missed you
(Tom, Beth, Gene, Mandy, Rory, Bill, Pat, Russ, Lois, and Anne) ;
hope you can make it to the garden soon. 

*****