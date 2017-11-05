COMMUNITY GARDEN NOTE AND VISITOR COMMENTS

CEDAR KEY

COMMUNITY GARDEN:

A note from Tom,

comments from visitors!

November 6, 2017

The Cedar Key Community Garden recently had a Fall cleanup doing the usual maintenance activities: things like renewing the mulch around the beds, pruning vegetation, and putting more compost in beds that had settled. The communal transplant bed was planted with seed for cool weather crops like lettuce, spinach, kale, chard, beets, collards, etc. In about three weeks all the garden members will then share the transplants, which will shorten the time to harvest. We got a lot done.

Pat and I got back into town a week ago, so different from the mountain farm we left but totally beautiful in its own style. Good to be back. Being involved in the Cedar Key Community Garden, one of the first things that we did once we went into town, was to visit the Garden. It is impressive how lush the Garden looks, both the individual beds and the landscaping, especially considering the hot and mostly dry summer. This is in large part due to the gardeners who volunteered their time to maintain the Garden during the summer, watering, weed eating, mowing, and all that stuff and everything.

Thousands of visitors have toured the Community Garden since we began work in late 2015 and opened on February 1, 2016. It has become a real roadside attraction. There is a quite shaded sitting area in the front of the Garden where people can relax and enjoy the view. All are welcome. There is also a comment book which is always fun to read. Here are a few of the many comments that we have received.

My dream place… loved the plants and the aromas. My dream place… loved the plants and the aromas.

Thank you for having this here. Ann

Such variety and everything looks healthy.

Awesome garden. Jim and Donna

What a treasure! I just love this town!

You all rock. Jules Williams

We keep coming back here. It always amazes me.

Well Done. Donna and Stewart

Great addition to your little town.

Wonderful garden. I love how the local businesses

help to establish this place. Kristin

My name is Brier, I like your garden.

One of many entries by young children.

Son's mind is blown. Rich, Jennifer and John

Looking better every time. Nice art too. Ladybug and Mark

T his is an amazing idea. Wish our community did this.

Love this town.

T he garden is amazing. We are building one in Tampa at

Faith Lutheran Church. Thanks for the ideas.

So you get the general consensus of what visitors think about the Community Garden and in turn the City of Cedar Key.

There might be a couple of garden plots still available, so speak up if interested in doing some gardening.

*****