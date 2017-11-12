Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

COMMUNITY GARDEN WORK DAY NOVEMBER 2017

Details
COMMUNITY GARDEN
WORK DAY WEDNESDAY…
COME WORK, PLAY, VISIT  
November 12, 2017                                                                                        

LOGO COMM GRDN imageWe need to have another work event, promise that the work will be easier than the last time.  Everyone has a role to play and a time to pitch in, so please come help out.

The event will be on this coming Wednesday, November 15th at 9:00 am. Bring loppers, pruners, flexible steel tined rakes, work gloves and, as always, bring smiles.

If you do not have a Cedar Key Community Garden bed and simply would like to help, we’d love to have you.  There is plenty to do, easy and more strenuous things.  You may name your labor.  Or you may simply like to be in good company.  Either way, you are welcome.  Come on by.

