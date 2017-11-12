COMMUNITY GARDENERS ENJOY

GARDENERS ENJOY FINE MORNING, COMPANY, WORK

November 16, 2017

On a perfect November morning, at 9 am, in 60-degree temperatures, under cloudless blue skies, Cedar Key Community Gardeners gathered yesterday, Wednesday, November 15, to complete a few tasks to make the already fabulous Garden even greater.

Pat Deverin planted new seeds for the next transplanting event to come in three weeks or so. Peggy Herrick cleaned up the mulch-infiltrated shell pathway through the Garden. Bill Rucker and Bernie Sturr filled all needful garden beds with fresh compost. Joe Hand did everything and was everywhere.

Nancy Hanson, Bill Rucker, Tom Deverin, and Mandy Offerle rearranged the greenery along Second Street to provide a better view of the garden from the street and more needed sunlight.

Lisa Mitchell, Becky LaFountain, Nancy Hanson, Kathy Sturr weeded and fertilized their beds, readying them for the transplants.

Ice Mayor Su Colson, Anne O’Steen, and Commissioner Nickie Rucker, all with beds in the garden, dropped by to visit.

Much was accomplished;

the company was superb;

the Garden was made even neater than before,

if that’s possible.

