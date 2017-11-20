FWC OFFERS SALTWATER FISHING CLINIC

FREE ADULT

SALTWATER FISHING CLINIC COMING UP IN CEDAR KEY!

November 20, 2017

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting an Adult Saltwater Fishing Clinic in Cedar Key on December 5th.

The free, day-long clinic is from 9 am until 5 pm at the FWC Senator George Kirkpatrick Marine Lab, 11350 SW 153rd Ct., Cedar Key.

Advance registration is required. To register or get more information, please email Heather Sneed at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 850-487-0554.

The Adult Saltwater Fishing Clinic is for women and men 18 years of age or older with no prior saltwater fishing needed. Participants will take home a lifelong hobby and leave with a new appreciation for the marine environment. They will learn the basics of conservation stewardship, fishing ethics, angling skills, safety and the vulnerability of Florida’s marine ecosystems in a fun, laid-back atmosphere.

Lessons include knot tying, cast netting, rod and reel rigging, how to be a responsible marine resource steward, marine fish and habitat identification, catch-and-release techniques and more.

If conditions allow, participants will have the opportunity to practice their newly learned skills by fishing from a pier. This event is a catch-and-release activity. All participants must have a valid recreational saltwater fishing license unless exempt. Saltwater fishing licenses can be purchased at your local tackle shop or online. Learn more by visiting MyFWC.com/License.

Fishing equipment and bait are provided during the clinic but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear.

*****