CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON OUTING

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON MEETS

ALACHUA AUDUBON

FOR

BIRD OUTING

November 19, 2017

Earlier this month, Alachua Audubon leader Rex Rowan led a group from Bridge Four to Shell Mound with stops at Lukens, City Park, cemetery, and around the State Museum. Over fifty species of birds were identified.

“It was a good outing,” both Cedar Keys Audubon Co-President Crosby Hunt and Secretary Libby Cagle agreed.

*****