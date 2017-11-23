CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON PROJECT

AUDUBON CEDAR KEYS

CEMETERY POINT PARK PROJECT

November 23, 2017

…A note from Cedar Keys Audubon

Secretary Libby Cagle

Last spring we took on the task of making Cemetery Point Park more bird friendly by placing a couple of bird feeding stations. Along with those, we now have a bird bath and have recently installed some bird friendly plants that were donated by Steve Edmunds. Here Crosby Hunt is giving them a drink. Once they get established, they should be able to survive with little human effort. We have more to come.

With the reduced canopy after Hermine and Irma, this is essential to maintaining critical wildlife habitat. We can use some help keeping the feeders filled the plants watered. Donations of seed is always appreciated. If you walk around there anyway, how about pitching in. Let us know how you can help by replying to this email.

You do not need to belong to Cedar Key Audubon to take part in our efforts. Please, help if you can and join us if you wish.

