COMMUNITY GARDENERS

GARDENERS FILL SEED PACKETS AND HOPE TO MAKE ENDS MEET

December 2, 2017

If you are a Cedar Key area resident or a visitor, we hope you visit the Community Garden on Second Street often. A beautiful, healthy, verdant place it is.

Recently, we Community Gardeners, led by Tom Deverin, have located our seed “dispenser” at the Garden’s south end near the Living Room on Second Street. Visitors and other folks have been taking seeds and giving our Garden donations. This donations/seeds idea, again Tom’s concept, helps us to make ends meet with water bills, insurance costs, compost, seeds, and mulch.

Our seed packets within the “dispensary” needed replenishing this week. So, on Friday, December 1, from 9 am to 10 am, some dozen gardeners met and marked/labeled more envelopes and filled them with seeds.

Beautiful day, grand company, smashing setting, and fine leadership marked the day.

