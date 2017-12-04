CKS AUTHORS AND VELTKAMP

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

YOUNG AUTHORS’ CONFERENCE...AND VELTKAMP INSPIRATION

October 26, 2017

In October annually, Cedar Key School holds its Young Author’s Conference. Different grades participate at different levels and create different learning products.

This year, a source of inspiration was Cedar Key part-time resident and Cedar Keys Audubon Education Chair Jane Veltkamp interacted with elementary and middle school students.

Veltkamp’s subject was her book, Beauty and the Beak, a new nonfiction children’s book published by Persnickety Press, a sister arm of Cornell Lab Publishing Group, in August of 2017.

Beauty is an eagle that was shot, rescued, and, and with the expertise of Veltkamp and fellow professionals, was fitted with a prosthetic beak. Beauty is now able to eat unassisted.

Thse pictures were taken by Cedar Key resident Linda Kimball.

*****