DECEMBER 9..A BLUSTERY, COLD DAY, NEGATING NOT A THING

AQUACULTURE ASSOCIATION SPONSORED-

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK, UNDAUNTED, MOVES TO

COMMUNITY CENTER

December 10, 2017

December 9 was one cold windy, and, until 1 pm, overcast day in Cedar Key, particularly at City Park where all the day’s seasonal festivities were centered. The Cedar Key Aquaculture Association chose not to allow a little weather to alter the season’s festivities.

COMMUNITY CENTER TRANSFORMED IN A FLASH

Cedar Keyans, undeterred, managed events despite the cold and wind. In the early afternoon, gallons of chili, quarts of mulled cider, hot coca, desserts and more were gathered up and toted to the Community Center, in truck beds and in golf carts.

The initially undecorated Community Center, unlike the richly decorated City Park, needed a touch of cheer and soon became transformed into a most festive gathering place in a few labor-intensive afternoon hours. Cheery red tablecloths, deep green cedar and bauble centerpieces, multicolored twinkling lights, and best of all, an elaborate house for Santa resulted from the labors of Rosie Cantwell, Mac Cox, Sue Colson, Frank Offerle, Russ Colson, Emily Colson, and others.

Perhaps the quote of the day was uttered by Mary Ellen Szper in response to Sue Colson’s question, “How much longer can we ask friends to keep doing this in such a short amount of time?” Szyper’s response was, “Until they die; it’s Cedar Key.”

TASTE OF CEDAR KEY

The Taste of Cedar Key stalwarts were in place, heavily cloaked and on the pavilion’s lee side. The Island Hotel’s hot vegetable gumbo, Steamers’ lobster mac and cheese, Joe Catalano’s meatball sandwiches, Tony’s clam chowder, and Peter Stefani fare were appreciated by visitors. The intent, which must have been minimized by the weather, to give proceds to the Cedar Key School were apreciated as well.

SANTA CLAM…TENTH YEAR

Santa Clam, bedecked in dozens of jingling bells, sparkled red shirt, Santa overalls, and clam boots, was sated in his own little house complete with fireplace, abounding presents, and multiple lollipops. Santa, Tom Liebert, listened to each little one in his house and carefully took orders.

This is Santa Clam’s tenth anniversary with Christmas in the Park; he initially arrived in 2008; this year is the only year he has not arrived on a birddog….that darn weather.

BOAT PARADE….NINTH YEAR

Again, not to be dissuaded in any way, the “boat parade” paraded….even though one participant was a building. Because of the small craft advisory and the significant wind speed, two boats lined up in the parking lot. …one building did not, but was close by.

Cedar Key Aquaculture Advisor Leslie Sturmer organized four judges to determine first, second, and third place winners. Two younger, eager judges were Charlie and Ragen Harris; the remaining two were Dr. Bill Pine and Mac Cox. Decide and award…. they did.

Third Place went to Ricky Cooke’s lighted boat full of folks offering kids Santa hats and candy.

Second Place went to the Nature Coast Biological Station. Unable to launch the Research Vessel Discovery, the NCBS, instead, decorated the Nature Coast Biological Station balconies with lights and a redfish; palms fronting the station were aglitter as well.

First Place went to Jimbo Keith, of Dotty Haldeman fame. The boat was decorated with a cross and an American flag.

RESILIENCE

Cedar Key is resilient. Great idea.