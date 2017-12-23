CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON PRESENTS RUSSELL

December 23, 2017

On November 27, 2017, at the Cedar Key Library, MacKenzie Russell shared her vast knowledge and many chuckles with a rapt audience of nearly thirty folks.

Try as they might, Joe Hand, Audubon Co-President Crosby Hunt, Russell, and other technologically-in-the-know audience members could not get images in Russell’s computer to display on the movie screen for all to see. Soooo, Russell made the images come alive in her speech and indeed, she did just that.

Russell is a Stranding Coordinator working with the University of Florida Marine Animal Rescue response conducted under the Stranding Agreement issued by National Marine Fisheries Service / National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. She deals with Marine animals and stranding’s in the Big Bend.

The Marine Animal Rescue effort is in collaboration among UF College of Veterinary Medicine Aquatic Animal Health Program, Cedar Key Dolphin Project, and UF|IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station. It is funded by National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Russel’s spends her days, and nights and weekends, responding to sick, injured, and dead marine animals in Levy, Dixie, and Taylor counties in the Big Bend. She also coordinates rescues and recoveries for cetaceans and assists FWC for manatee and sea turtle strandings. Further, she assists in cetacean and manatee rescues with other organizations throughout the state.

Russell overviewed the Cetacean species with many helpful visuals, all of which the audience held and felt: rib bones, jaws, baleen samples, and more. She also overviewed the federal regulations protecting marine mammals: the 1972 Marine Mammal Protection Act and the 1973 Endangered Species Act.

Among the many interesting topics shared by Russell were strandings specifics. She gave directions and help telephone numbers, including her own cell number, regarding what to do if one encounters a stranding.

She shared recent stranding events. “Gale, the Whale” was one such successful rescue. Russell’s team saved Gale in the Gulf, successfully stabilized her, tagged her, and put her back into the Gulf. The last time Russell checked, Gale was on her way off the coast of Cuba aiming north around toward the east coast of Florida.

An appreciative audience awarded Russell with much applause.