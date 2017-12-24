CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON BIRD RESCUE UPDATE

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON

BIRD RESCUE PROGRAM

UPDATE

December 24, 2017

In 2017, CKBR volunteers fielded 89 phone calls and embarked on rescue missions attempting to save 20 different species of bird. The types of injuries varied, but pelicans tangled in fishing line were the most common (48 of 89 calls in 2017). The high number of entangled pelican rescue calls in 2017 confirms that Cedar Key remains a hotspot for seabird entanglement. In addition, it reinforces the need for the rescue team and highlights the need for additional public education.

Thanks to the efforts of CKBR volunteers, the lives of at least 37 birds have been saved. The summary tables on web page show the outcomes of all of the rescues (109 total) since CKBR’s inception. Read Dr. Barry’s entire article here: http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/ncbs/2017/12/15/cedar-key-bird-rescue-2017-review/

If anyone has rescue reports or photos to submit - please send them! Even when the rescue was "unsuccessful" (e.g., if you went looking for a bird but could not find it or could not catch it), we need to keep track. A text, email, or phone call (804-305-6014) to Dr. Barry with the info about the rescue would suffice if the paper form is too inconvenient. She needs the species, type of injury, volunteers that helped, approximate amount of time spent (including transport to rehab, if any), and outcome of rescue (if known). Even if you cannot remember all details, please send anything you can remember about rescue activities. Photos are also essential to the record keeping.

Numbers to call for rescue are: 615 337 3213, 615 944 3714, 352 949 1995, and 352 262 6665.

